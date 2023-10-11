16 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2023 - Vote For Your Favorite

DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent

The downtube on DJ's bike are cartoons of his favorite bands including Flatbush Zombies and $uicideboy$

Reed Boggs' Custom Yeti SB165

The paint job on Reeds bike is the print of a Gila monster, a lizard that is found in the Utah desert

Kyle Strait's Vitus VT 01 prototype alloy

Alex Volokhov's' Rocky Mountain Slayer

Szymon Godziek's NS

Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF

Kurt Sorge's Evil Insurgent

Custom paint by Fresh Paints of Whistler

Bienvenido Aguado's Custom YT Tues

Adolf Silva Custom Yeti SB165

Brendan Fairclough's Custom Scott Gambler

Cam Zink's Devinci Spartan AL

Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift AL

Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque

Talus Turk's Transition TR11

Emil Johansson's Trek Session

Tom van Steenbergen's Hyper DH

What is your favourite bike from Red Bull Rampage 2023? DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent

Gee Atherton's Atherton Bikes Downhill.200 (not pictured)

There are some works of art in the desert this year, as well as a few more polarizing builds. Check them out below and vote for your favourite. Jaxson and Gee's bikes are missing—Jaxson went home early, and Gee is recovering from his crash and won't be riding this weekend.