16 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2023 - Vote For Your Favorite

There are some works of art in the desert this year, as well as a few more polarizing builds. Check them out below and vote for your favourite. Jaxson and Gee's bikes are missing—Jaxson went home early, and Gee is recovering from his crash and won't be riding this weekend.
DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent
The downtube on DJ's bike are cartoons of his favorite bands including Flatbush Zombies and $uicideboy$ Dj Brandt and Ethan Nell's seat company Errant Seat CoReed Boggs' Custom Yeti SB165
The paint job on Reeds bike is the print of a Gila monster, a lizard that is found in the Utah desertKyle Strait's Vitus VT 01 prototype alloyAlex Volokhov's' Rocky Mountain SlayerSzymon Godziek's NS Szymon's custom industry 9 wheel Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CFKurt Sorge's Evil Insurgent
Custom paint by Fresh Paints of WhistlerBienvenido Aguado's Custom YT TuesBienvenido's bike, helmet, and kit are all matchingAdolf Silva Custom Yeti SB165Brendan Fairclough's Custom Scott GamblerCam Zink's Devinci Spartan ALClemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift ALThomas Genon's Canyon TorqueTalus Turk's Transition TR11Emil Johansson's Trek SessionTom van Steenbergen's Hyper DH
yeah, a slope comp down a giant desert cliff face with HUGE death drops, boulders, horrible loose surfaces, cactus, tarantulas, rattle snakes etc etc
I'll go with Silva's Yeti over Boggs' with the dual crown fork being the tie breaker.