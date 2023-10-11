16 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2023 - Vote For Your Favorite

Oct 11, 2023
by Alexa Christensen  

photo
BIKES OF RAMPAGE 2023
Photos: Alexa Christensen and Izzy Lidsky


There are some works of art in the desert this year, as well as a few more polarizing builds. Check them out below and vote for your favourite. Jaxson and Gee's bikes are missing—Jaxson went home early, and Gee is recovering from his crash and won't be riding this weekend.




DJ Brandt's Nukeproof Dissent
photo

photo

photo
photo
The downtube on DJ's bike are cartoons of his favorite bands including Flatbush Zombies and $uicideboy$

photo
Dj Brandt and Ethan Nell's seat company Errant Seat Co

Reed Boggs' Custom Yeti SB165
photo

photo
photo
The paint job on Reeds bike is the print of a Gila monster, a lizard that is found in the Utah desert

Kyle Strait's Vitus VT 01 prototype alloy
Kyle Strait s 2023 Rampage Vitus VT 01 Prototype.

photo
Kyle Strait s custom low rider inspired and hand-leafed paint job.

Alex Volokhov's' Rocky Mountain Slayer
photo

photo
photo

Szymon Godziek's NS
photo

photo
photo

photo
Szymon's custom industry 9 wheel

Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF
Details- Carson Storch s Custom Propain Spindrift CF.

Details- Carson Storch s Custom Propain Spindrift CF.
Details- Carson Storch s Custom Propain Spindrift CF.

Kurt Sorge's Evil Insurgent
photo

photo
photo
Custom paint by Fresh Paints of Whistler

photo

Bienvenido Aguado's Custom YT Tues
photo

photo
photo

photo
Bienvenido's bike, helmet, and kit are all matching

Adolf Silva Custom Yeti SB165
photo

photo
photo

photo

Brendan Fairclough's Custom Scott Gambler
photo

photo
photo

photo

Cam Zink's Devinci Spartan AL
Cam Zink s 2023 Rampage Devinci Spartan

Cam Zink s Sensus Bel Air V3 seat.
Cam Zink s RockShoxx SuperDeluxue shock with 160mm of travel.

Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift AL
photo

photo
photo

photo

Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque
photo

photo
photo

Talus Turk's Transition TR11
Talus Turk s custom 2023 Rampage TR11.

Turk s rides for Tenet Components.
Talus Turk s Marzocchi Bomber Air shock.

Emil Johansson's Trek Session
photo

photo
photo

Tom van Steenbergen's Hyper DH
photo

photo
photo




What is your favourite bike from Red Bull Rampage 2023?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Polls Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
Alexachristensen avatar

Member since Oct 30, 2019
3 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 8 0
 Love seeing these single crown 7" travel freeride rigs so alive and thriving in 2023... 5 or 6 years ago you'd think that type of bike was going extinct.
  • 9 5
 can't wait for the whining to begin over "brooo single crowns at rampage are dumb" and "its lame they are building smooth slope jumps" if YOU are riding rampage you should be able to set up your bike however you want, and if YOU are building YOUR line you should be able to make it how you want. It's not like its a course thats pre set, if you don't like the smoothness, complain directly to the rider. rant done
  • 4 0
 "Rampage is just a slope comp nowerdays"
yeah, a slope comp down a giant desert cliff face with HUGE death drops, boulders, horrible loose surfaces, cactus, tarantulas, rattle snakes etc etc
  • 1 0
 @pinegrove - if the band was your inspiration, I applaud your username!
  • 6 0
 Big props to Sorge's painters for bringing visual big-mountain bliss! First time I've ever seen a bike and instantly thought: "I'd pay someone to paint my bike like that."
  • 2 0
 ^This. I get & respect that these bikes express riders' unique personalities, and that Rampage riders don't see the world through average eyes. That said, you almost never get the sense that someone gets inspired and says "let's put something utterly f*ing beautiful on this bike." Well done Sorge & Co!
  • 1 0
 All it takes is one 26" wheel to win my heart.

I'll go with Silva's Yeti over Boggs' with the dual crown fork being the tie breaker.
  • 2 1
 DJ's bike has gotta be the prettiest DH rig I've ever seen in my life
  • 2 0
 What happened to Riddle?
  • 1 0
 It’s a conundrum!
  • 1 0
 Just can't beat a good cup of tea.
  • 1 0
 0 Commencals this year...
  • 1 2
 I certanly ain't voting for an over forked enduuhhro bike. Give em a DH bike allready yeti
  • 1 0
 Brendog was robbed
Below threshold threads are hidden





