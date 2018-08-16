Get a Place in the Pump Track World Championship Final at the Last Chance Qualifier Event

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship
The Jones Center which is set to host the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final on the 13th of October has announced that it will hold a ‘Last Chance Qualifier’ on the 12th of October which will see a further 8 men and 8 women qualify for the World Final.
Earlier this month the Velosolutions team began construction on the largest asphalt pump track of its kind in North America ready to host the most talented riders from around the world. The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship has travelled to over 20 countries and bike riders from all disciplines have been battling it out for their chance to be crowned the World Champion in Springdale, Arkansas later this year.
With 4 men and 4 women qualifying from each event, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship has brought together an array of cycling talent from Olympians to World Champions and local heroes. At the heart of the event's mission, the aim is to be the most accessible cycling World Championship and together with the Jones Center the announcement of the LCQ will give the residents of Arkansas the chance to compete in their home state. On top of this, the LCQ is open to everyone across North America and around the world and with 16 places up for grabs, a rider's chances of making the final is doubled.
Pump tracks are a worldwide success, combining rolling jumps with banked turns, they are accessible to all. Riders use the track features to gain momentum and attack the track as fast as possible. The LCQ will be the first time the unique track designed by Velosolutions founder Claudio Caluori will be raced on. The bespoke design allows riders to race head to head on an identical track layout, starting and finishing from the same position. Spectators will be treated to an incredible race atmosphere and exhilarating head to head to battles.
The format of the LCQ will be the same as all qualifiers. Riders will first put down a seeding run from which the top 32 will continue into the head to head knockouts. With 8 men and 8 women set qualify for the World Final the next day, all will be to play for.
For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race click here
.
Tickets to the world final are now available to purchase here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment