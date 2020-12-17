$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In

Dec 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Specialized has had $160,000 worth of historic and employee-owned bikes stolen in a break-in at the brand's headquarters, Cycling Tips reports.

Among the 16 stolen bikes stolen from the in-house museum on Sunday afternoon were the S-Works Epic ridden by Jaroslav Kulhavy to Olympic gold in London, Peter Sagan’s Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix and Ned Overend’s national championship-winning S-Works Fatboy. Company founder Mike Sinyard had two personal bikes stolen and a full-suspension road prototype dubbed the ‘Scrambled Egger' also went missing.

Morgan Hill Police Department confirms that two vehicles were used in the robbery, a Toyota 4Runner, which was later located unoccupied in Salinas, Ca, and a white box van containing the stolen bikes that is still outstanding.

The white box van that police are searching for related to the break in.

A representative from Specialized told CyclingTips that as the theft occurred over the weekend, no staff were threatened or witnesses to the robbery, and on-site staff are limited because of current COVID-19 regulations.

Specialized is offering a $25,000.00 reward to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and or the return of all stolen bicycles. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Corporal Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or the anonymous tip line 408.947-STOP (7867).

Posted In:
Industry News Specialized


11 Comments

  • 1 0
 Museum pieces are a weird thing to steal. There is no way you can sell something like that for anything like a fraction of its value as a piece of history. If you do buy it knowing what it is you can't display it or ride it and if you don't know what it is then its just an older high end bike. Nobody wins here, not even the thieves. Not just assholes but dumb assholes.
  • 1 0
 On that note (pun intended), is everyone cool if I steal all the synthesizers, from the Calgary synthesizer museum? Just wondering? I have 8 dollars, and nothing better to do with my life. Yes, I'm advertising this as the worst villain in history.
  • 1 0
 why do i always get the feeling that something in the bike industry in general "gets stolen" all the time...jesus these stories are almost daily...
  • 1 2
 That's cause the bike industry kinda makes bike that are to expensive. I mean freg. Should A bike cost more than cars. I mean a bike is alot easier to take then cars right. I've gotten my bikes stolen alot in the past too its not a good feeling. I hope specialized retrieve the bikes.
  • 3 0
 *heads to craigslist and searches Peter Sagan*
  • 3 0
 Karma’s a ....!
  • 2 0
 That's a bunch of highly specialised bicycles....
  • 1 0
 In before the comments about how bad California is getting....
  • 1 0
 Why
  • 1 0
 Douch bag
  • 1 3
 Sinyard deserves it.

