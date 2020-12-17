$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In

Specialized has had $160,000 worth of historic and employee-owned bikes stolen in a break-in at the brand's headquarters, Cycling Tips reports
.
Among the 16 stolen bikes stolen from the in-house museum on Sunday afternoon were the S-Works Epic ridden by Jaroslav Kulhavy to Olympic gold in London, Peter Sagan’s Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix and Ned Overend’s national championship-winning S-Works Fatboy. Company founder Mike Sinyard had two personal bikes stolen and a full-suspension road prototype dubbed the ‘Scrambled Egger' also went missing.Morgan Hill Police Department
confirms that two vehicles were used in the robbery, a Toyota 4Runner, which was later located unoccupied in Salinas, Ca, and a white box van containing the stolen bikes that is still outstanding.
A representative from Specialized told CyclingTips that as the theft occurred over the weekend, no staff were threatened or witnesses to the robbery, and on-site staff are limited because of current COVID-19 regulations.
Specialized is offering a $25,000.00 reward to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and or the return of all stolen bicycles. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Corporal Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or the anonymous tip line 408.947-STOP (7867).
