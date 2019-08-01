Video & Race Report: Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019

The 16th Maxiavalanche Cervinia (Italy) has been held in the Aosta Valley last weekend under what were certainly the worst weather conditions we've ever experienced in this amazing Bike Park! But no matter the weather, the 300 riders gathered here for this 3rd Mass-Start Series stage all took the start and crossed the finish line with a huge (muddy) smile on their face!
[PI=17545872 ]Mega KIDS by Commençal started at the middle of the race track for the 7-14 years old champions![/PI]
[PI=17545856[/PI]
All the information and results here: www.maxiavalanche.com https://www.ucc-sportevent.com/maxiavalanche-europ-cup-cervinia/
1 Comment
Post a Comment