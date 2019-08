Video & Race Report: Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019

Friday and Saturday morning practice was just amazing!

The Belgian, Olivier Bruwiere (2nd overall Mass-Start Series) is used to riding in the rain!

Saturday's qualifying starts

The view on Golliet's lake wasn't as impressive as usual, with the Cervin hidden in the clouds, but still amazing!

Sunday morning: the start on the glacier is canceled, too soft and cloudy, there will be only one stage today, starting at the bottom of the snow section

Maxiavalanche Europe Cup : let's race !

Start was easier last year on hard but smooth snow!

Who cares about the rain and mud, as long as you're riding with your friends?!

The 16th Maxiavalanche Cervinia (Italy) has been held in the Aosta Valley last weekend under what were certainly the worst weather conditions we've ever experienced in this amazing Bike Park! But no matter the weather, the 300 riders gathered here for this 3rd Mass-Start Series stage all took the start and crossed the finish line with a huge (muddy) smile on their face! Mega KIDS by Commençal started at the middle of the race track for the 7-14 years old champions! All the information and results here: www.maxiavalanche.com https://www.ucc-sportevent.com/maxiavalanche-europ-cup-cervinia/