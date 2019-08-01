Video & Race Report: Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019

Aug 1, 2019
by UCCSportEvent  
Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 movie

by UCCSportEvent
Views: 162    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The 16th Maxiavalanche Cervinia (Italy) has been held in the Aosta Valley last weekend under what were certainly the worst weather conditions we've ever experienced in this amazing Bike Park! But no matter the weather, the 300 riders gathered here for this 3rd Mass-Start Series stage all took the start and crossed the finish line with a huge (muddy) smile on their face!


Friday and Saturday morning practice was just amazing!

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
The Belgian, Olivier Bruwiere (2nd overall Mass-Start Series) is used to riding in the rain!

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
Saturday's qualifying starts

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
The view on Golliet's lake wasn't as impressive as usual, with the Cervin hidden in the clouds, but still amazing!

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
Sunday morning: the start on the glacier is canceled, too soft and cloudy, there will be only one stage today, starting at the bottom of the snow section

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
Maxiavalanche Europe Cup : let's race !

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
Start was easier last year on hard but smooth snow!

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC
Who cares about the rain and mud, as long as you're riding with your friends?!

[PI=17545872 ]Mega KIDS by Commençal started at the middle of the race track for the 7-14 years old champions![/PI]

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC

[PI=17545856[/PI]

Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019 INOVPHOTO UCC

All the information and results here: www.maxiavalanche.com https://www.ucc-sportevent.com/maxiavalanche-europ-cup-cervinia/

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
75968 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
65356 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
55120 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
47715 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
43988 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
41776 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
37910 views
The Whyte Bikes vs Rich Energy Trademark Dispute - What Happened Next?
36495 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 Was it just me or were all those riders wearing way too many clothes at the top? Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016611
Mobile Version of Website