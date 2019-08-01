Video & Race Report: Maxiavalanche Cervinia 2019

Friday and Saturday morning practice was just amazing!

The Belgian, Olivier Bruwiere (2nd overall Mass-Start Series) is used to riding in the rain!

Saturday's qualifying starts

The view on Golliet's lake wasn't as impressive as usual, with the Cervin hidden in the clouds, but still amazing!

Sunday morning: the start on the glacier is canceled, too soft and cloudy, there will be only one stage today, starting at the bottom of the snow section

Maxiavalanche Europe Cup : let's race !

Start was easier last year on hard but smooth snow!

Who cares about the rain and mud, as long as you're riding with your friends?!