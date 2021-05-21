17 Bikes from DarkFest

May 21, 2021
by Pure Darkness  
K2000 on his Trek Session
Kade Edwards with his Trek Session.

L Reb on his Canondale prototype
Louis Reboul on his Canondale prototype.

William Robert on his Norco Shore
William Robert on his Norco Shore.

Vinny T on his Scott Gambler
Vinny T with his Scott Gambler.

Ice-T on his de-branded GT Fury kind of looks like a Trek Session
Tom Isted on his de-branded GT Fury... that kind of looks like a Session?

Tay-Tay on his Commencal Furious
Theo Erlangsen on his Commencal Furious.

Godzi on his NS Fuzz
Szymon Godziek on his NS Fuzz.

Sergio Layos BMX legend on his Transition TR ii
"Sir" Sergio Layos 'BMX legend' on his Transition TR II.

Renzi boy on his NS Fuzz
Sam Reynolds boy with his NS Fuzz.

Sam H on his Not a DMR
Sam Hodgson with his 'Not a DMR'.

Kaos on his Canyon Sender with spicy pink tiger custom paintwork
Kaos Seagrave on his Canyon Sender with spicy pink tiger custom paintwork.

Ike big sender Klaassen on his Commencal Furious
Ike Klaassen with his Commencal Furious. Heal up, Ike!

C-dog on his Propain Rage
Clemens Kaudela on his Propain Rage.

CJ on her Commencal Supreme
CJ Selig on her Commencal Supreme.

Bimba on his YT Industries Tues
Bienvenido Aguado on his YT Industries Tues.

Special little man Radolf Sendler on his self-bought Furious
Radolf Sendler on his self-bought Furious.

11-year-old Jackattckmtb on his Santa Cruz V10
11-year-old @Jackattckmtb on his Santa Cruz V10.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Bike Checks DH Bikes Bienvenido Aguado Cj Selig Clemens Kaudela Ike Klaassen Kade Edwards Kaos Seagrave Louis Reboul Sam Hodgson Sam Reynolds Szymon Godziek Theo Erlangesen Tom Isted Vincent Tupin William Robert


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
76735 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
74974 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
70762 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
65511 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
61423 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
55142 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
54752 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
47922 views

36 Comments

  • 23 0
 Where did all these Suntour forks come from?
  • 8 0
 Probably not from anywhere that they sell them. Or maybe they were the reason why they're sold out.
  • 45 0
 The suntour factory
  • 4 1
 @jaame: amazed this was the third post
  • 13 0
 Great, now I know which riders and DH bikes aren't really CORE freeriders and in it just for the views.



I kid, I kid. Wink
  • 12 1
 Imagine referring to a bike as self-bought
  • 11 0
 I don't have to imagine, all mine are...
  • 1 1
 Imagine not having to refer to a bike as self bought....
  • 8 3
 Is it just me or does the name of the propain rage name really not fit with the other bikes. They literally named their trail bike Eugene and now you're telling me that the Dh bike is literally just called rage?
  • 4 0
 maybe rage is eugenes other stage name, like rage in a cage
  • 7 0
 Sick to Sergio Layos out there
  • 3 0
 Standing next to those jumps gives a perspective of how massive they are. I can't imagine rolling up to those blind at mach chicken...
  • 3 0
 Is it my eyes or does Vinny T look like he's running a reverse mullet with like an 80 degree head angle. Something weird a gwanin there.
  • 5 1
 Obvious winner: RADolf SENDler
  • 1 0
 No need to put Sergio as 'BMX Legend' in quotes -- he is one of the best riders of all-time! If anyone didn't see his pic on his instagram, check it out and try to not have your jaw hit the ground.
  • 2 1
 "Tom Isted on his de-branded GT Fury... that kind of looks like a Session?"

media.giphy.com/media/OAU9gxoQe2R1u/giphy.gif
  • 3 0
 Tom Isted on his already broken gt fury
  • 2 0
 Vinny T whith the 24inch size small gambler, or is he that tall??
( i know he’s really tall)
  • 3 0
 I’m happy there’s a Norco shore there. I’m not sure why.
  • 2 0
 no no no. The session looks like a fury. Don’t get it mixed up
  • 1 0
 always love sam pilgrim vids when he's tearing it up with hodgie and istead. Cant wait to see those boys send hard
  • 2 0
 I’m surprised they allowed / showed up for the photos
  • 1 0
 Who allowed what?
  • 2 0
 The photographer scared to get a little bit closer?
  • 1 0
 socially distant
  • 1 0
 If the mission was, to make photos where you can't see the bikes than you made a grate job. Otherwise realy bad pictures.
  • 2 0
 Hell yah GIRL! Way to go CJ
  • 1 0
 Pretty cool to see some different names in there. Heal up Ike. Sounds like a hell of a tumble.
  • 1 0
 Kade doesn’t have a high pivot?
  • 2 0
 The normal session jumps better. High pivots are ground-hugging, which would be a benefit at races.
  • 1 0
 Than canyon is the bees knees
  • 1 0
 Wait, which one is the session?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010006
Mobile Version of Website