Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
17 Bikes from DarkFest
May 21, 2021
by
Pure Darkness
Kade Edwards with his Trek Session.
Louis Reboul on his Canondale prototype.
William Robert on his Norco Shore.
Vinny T with his Scott Gambler.
Tom Isted on his de-branded GT Fury... that kind of looks like a Session?
Theo Erlangsen on his Commencal Furious.
Szymon Godziek on his NS Fuzz.
"Sir" Sergio Layos 'BMX legend' on his Transition TR II.
Sam Reynolds boy with his NS Fuzz.
Sam Hodgson with his 'Not a DMR'.
Kaos Seagrave on his Canyon Sender with spicy pink tiger custom paintwork.
Ike Klaassen with his Commencal Furious.
Heal up, Ike
!
Clemens Kaudela on his Propain Rage.
CJ Selig on her Commencal Supreme.
Bienvenido Aguado on his YT Industries Tues.
Radolf Sendler on his self-bought Furious.
11-year-old @Jackattckmtb on his Santa Cruz V10.
Racing and Events
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Bienvenido Aguado
Cj Selig
Clemens Kaudela
Ike Klaassen
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Louis Reboul
Sam Hodgson
Sam Reynolds
Szymon Godziek
Theo Erlangesen
Tom Isted
Vincent Tupin
William Robert
36 Comments
Score
Time
23
0
noplacelikeloam
(2 hours ago)
Where did all these Suntour forks come from?
[Reply]
8
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(1 hours ago)
Probably not from anywhere that they sell them. Or maybe they were the reason why they're sold out.
[Reply]
45
0
jaame
(1 hours ago)
The suntour factory
[Reply]
4
1
Compositepro
(48 mins ago)
@jaame
: amazed this was the third post
[Reply]
13
0
freestyIAM
(1 hours ago)
Great, now I know which riders and DH bikes aren't really CORE freeriders and in it just for the views.
I kid, I kid.
[Reply]
12
1
RideThicccBC
(1 hours ago)
Imagine referring to a bike as self-bought
[Reply]
11
0
krka73
(22 mins ago)
I don't have to imagine, all mine are...
[Reply]
1
1
BMXJJ327
(3 mins ago)
Imagine not having to refer to a bike as self bought....
[Reply]
8
3
DaFreerider44
(1 hours ago)
Is it just me or does the name of the propain rage name really not fit with the other bikes. They literally named their trail bike Eugene and now you're telling me that the Dh bike is literally just called rage?
[Reply]
4
0
Compositepro
(46 mins ago)
maybe rage is eugenes other stage name, like rage in a cage
[Reply]
7
0
nickgarrison
(35 mins ago)
Sick to Sergio Layos out there
[Reply]
3
0
ryan83
(1 hours ago)
Standing next to those jumps gives a perspective of how massive they are. I can't imagine rolling up to those blind at mach chicken...
[Reply]
3
0
haroman666
(32 mins ago)
Is it my eyes or does Vinny T look like he's running a reverse mullet with like an 80 degree head angle. Something weird a gwanin there.
[Reply]
5
1
LuvAZ
(1 hours ago)
Obvious winner: RADolf SENDler
[Reply]
1
0
AndyFitz
(13 mins ago)
No need to put Sergio as 'BMX Legend' in quotes -- he is one of the best riders of all-time! If anyone didn't see his pic on his instagram, check it out and try to not have your jaw hit the ground.
[Reply]
2
1
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
"Tom Isted on his de-branded GT Fury... that kind of looks like a Session?"
media.giphy.com/media/OAU9gxoQe2R1u/giphy.gif
[Reply]
3
0
PRETENDERS
(1 hours ago)
Tom Isted on his already broken gt fury
[Reply]
2
0
Frenchemetalheads
(28 mins ago)
Vinny T whith the 24inch size small gambler, or is he that tall??
( i know he’s really tall)
[Reply]
3
0
klazzymoto
(25 mins ago)
I’m happy there’s a Norco shore there. I’m not sure why.
[Reply]
2
0
peterfoley5
(1 hours ago)
no no no. The session looks like a fury. Don’t get it mixed up
[Reply]
1
0
Ironchefjon
(1 hours ago)
always love sam pilgrim vids when he's tearing it up with hodgie and istead. Cant wait to see those boys send hard
[Reply]
2
0
sewer-rat
(56 mins ago)
I’m surprised they allowed / showed up for the photos
[Reply]
1
0
justanotherusername
(49 mins ago)
Who allowed what?
[Reply]
2
0
nickgarrison
(38 mins ago)
The photographer scared to get a little bit closer?
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(17 mins ago)
socially distant
[Reply]
1
0
Sluni
(26 mins ago)
If the mission was, to make photos where you can't see the bikes than you made a grate job. Otherwise realy bad pictures.
[Reply]
2
0
jewpowered
(24 mins ago)
Hell yah GIRL! Way to go CJ
[Reply]
1
0
onemanarmy
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Pretty cool to see some different names in there. Heal up Ike. Sounds like a hell of a tumble.
[Reply]
1
0
TimnberG
(48 mins ago)
Kade doesn’t have a high pivot?
[Reply]
2
0
leon-forfar
(13 mins ago)
The normal session jumps better. High pivots are ground-hugging, which would be a benefit at races.
[Reply]
1
0
Drewbreezy
(18 mins ago)
Than canyon is the bees knees
[Reply]
1
0
sparkinson
(10 mins ago)
Wait, which one is the session?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
9
bishopsmike
(1 hours ago)
All new Cannondale Tues?
[Reply]
7
0
ratedgg13
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, except that the linkages and suspension design are completely different, plus high pivot idler.
[Reply]
4
0
swillett116
(52 mins ago)
@ratedgg13
: AND this one is only very early in its pregnancy
[Reply]
3
0
freeridejerk888
(52 mins ago)
The new Jekyll. Been around for years
[Reply]
