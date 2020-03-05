Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
17 Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style
Mar 5, 2020
by
Aidan Oliver
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Speed and Style is an event that always brings out a variety of bikes. From DH rigs to hardtails there's a bit of everything.
Barry Nobles and his Haro Thread slope bike
Garret Mechem and his Specialized P1 Slope
New Commencal Absolut for Billy Meaclem this year and is a firm favorite.
Big and small Commencals for Brendan Howey and Connor Macfarlane.
Trek Ticket S alloy for NZ rider Matt Begg.
Max Fredriksson's NS Bikes Decade
Sam Reynold's Polygon Trid.
Always time for a selfie.
Ryan Howard's stealthy Trek Remedy.
Ray George's Hyper.
Vinny Armstrong's Trek Ticket
Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Stitched
Tomas Lemoine's Canyon Stitched 360
Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper
Casey Brown's Trek Ticket S
Jordy Scott's Hyper
Kyle Strait's Commencal Absolut
Patrick Robinson's Insync prototype dirt jump bike that never saw the light of day.
Mentions:
@officialcrankworx
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49702 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
47667 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46525 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
45379 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43361 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
42701 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36158 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35984 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
1
Upduro
(8 mins ago)
I think a video of the riders just standing there awkwardly for a few seconds with their bikes would have been the better choice here, pinkbike.
[Reply]
1
0
Radley-Shreddington
(9 mins ago)
Casey Browns riding Oliver Trees bike.
[Reply]
1
0
MrEtnie
(17 mins ago)
Sick bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
teamkr
(8 mins ago)
Please, no.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008289
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment