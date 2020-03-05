17 Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style

Barry Nobles and his Haro Thread slope bike

Garret Mechem and his Specialized P1 Slope

New Commencal Absolut for Billy Meaclem this year and is a firm favorite.

Big and small Commencals for Brendan Howey and Connor Macfarlane.

Trek Ticket S alloy for NZ rider Matt Begg.

Max Fredriksson's NS Bikes Decade

Sam Reynold's Polygon Trid.

Always time for a selfie.

Ryan Howard's stealthy Trek Remedy.

Ray George's Hyper.

Vinny Armstrong's Trek Ticket

Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Stitched

Tomas Lemoine's Canyon Stitched 360

Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper

Casey Brown's Trek Ticket S

Jordy Scott's Hyper

Kyle Strait's Commencal Absolut

Patrick Robinson's Insync prototype dirt jump bike that never saw the light of day.

Speed and Style is an event that always brings out a variety of bikes. From DH rigs to hardtails there's a bit of everything.