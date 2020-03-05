17 Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua Speed and Style

Mar 5, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
Speed and Style is an event that always brings out a variety of bikes. From DH rigs to hardtails there's a bit of everything.

Barry Nobles and his Haro Thread slope bike


Garret Mechem and his Specialized P1 Slope


New Commencal Absolut for Billy Meaclem this year and is a firm favorite.


Big and small Commencals for Brendan Howey and Connor Macfarlane.


Trek Ticket S alloy for NZ rider Matt Begg.


Max Fredriksson's NS Bikes Decade


Sam Reynold's Polygon Trid.


Always time for a selfie.


Ryan Howard's stealthy Trek Remedy.


Ray George's Hyper.


Vinny Armstrong's Trek Ticket


Kaos Seagrave's Canyon Stitched


Tomas Lemoine's Canyon Stitched 360


Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper


Casey Brown's Trek Ticket S


Jordy Scott's Hyper


Kyle Strait's Commencal Absolut


Patrick Robinson's Insync prototype dirt jump bike that never saw the light of day.


Mentions: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49702 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
47667 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46525 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
45379 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43361 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
42701 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36158 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35984 views

4 Comments

  • 1 1
 I think a video of the riders just standing there awkwardly for a few seconds with their bikes would have been the better choice here, pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Casey Browns riding Oliver Trees bike.
  • 1 0
 Sick bikes.
  • 2 0
 Please, no.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008289
Mobile Version of Website