Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
17 Freeride Bikes from Proving Grounds 2021
Sep 11, 2021
by
Trevor Lyden
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ryan McNulty
Brook Anderson
Ethan Nell
Paul Genovese
Carson Storch
David Lieb
Samantha Soriano
Cam Zink
Damon Iwanaga
Kyle Strait
Jaxon Riddle
Camila Noguiera
Nicholi Rogatkin
Johny Salido
DJ Brandt
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Hannah Bergemann
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Proving Grounds
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
92964 views
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
70448 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
70012 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
63469 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
58242 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
56561 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
56160 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
49340 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
kanebensemann
(54 mins ago)
Rogatkin sworks paint - yah or nah?
[Reply]
1
0
james182
(48 mins ago)
yah, but the misalignment of the front tire logos...nah. Ruins the whole bike!
[Reply]
1
0
Skjalg
(7 mins ago)
Hard nah. McNulty's and Salido's frames tho.. yah.
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(1 mins ago)
Nah, I prefer the soothing tones of the Commencal green personally. I bet some folks would love it though. Damn there are some good bikes around now.
[Reply]
1
0
dh-corn
(4 mins ago)
Zink still on a YT...still no new sponsor?
Cam Zink with old SRAM Code calipers?
Rogatkin with a S-Works paintjob on a Demo with the normal rocker?
[Reply]
1
0
NoriDori
(40 mins ago)
Jaxon Riddle - Magic Mary Ultra soft in the rear and a Big Betty Soft on the front - quite an unsual tire pairing....
[Reply]
2
0
MattP76
(49 mins ago)
Not many Mullets here!!
[Reply]
1
0
SeBu96
(7 mins ago)
What is Cam Zink riding right now?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008073
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Cam Zink with old SRAM Code calipers?
Rogatkin with a S-Works paintjob on a Demo with the normal rocker?
Post a Comment