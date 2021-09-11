17 Freeride Bikes from Proving Grounds 2021

Sep 11, 2021
by Trevor Lyden  
Ryan McNulty
Ryan McNulty

Brook Anderson
Brook Anderson

Ethan Nell
Ethan Nell

Paul Genovese
Paul Genovese

Carson Storch
Carson Storch

David Lieb
David Lieb

Samantha Soriano
Samantha Soriano

Cam Zink
Cam Zink

Damon Iwanaga
Damon Iwanaga

Kyle Strait

Jaxon Riddle

Camila Noguiera

Nicholi Rogatkin

Johny Salido

DJ Brandt

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Hannah Bergemann


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Proving Grounds


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Rogatkin sworks paint - yah or nah?
  • 1 0
 yah, but the misalignment of the front tire logos...nah. Ruins the whole bike!
  • 1 0
 Hard nah. McNulty's and Salido's frames tho.. yah.
  • 1 0
 Nah, I prefer the soothing tones of the Commencal green personally. I bet some folks would love it though. Damn there are some good bikes around now.
  • 1 0
 Zink still on a YT...still no new sponsor?

Cam Zink with old SRAM Code calipers?

Rogatkin with a S-Works paintjob on a Demo with the normal rocker?
  • 1 0
 Jaxon Riddle - Magic Mary Ultra soft in the rear and a Big Betty Soft on the front - quite an unsual tire pairing....
  • 2 0
 Not many Mullets here!!
  • 1 0
 What is Cam Zink riding right now?

Post a Comment



