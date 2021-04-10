17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021

This Custom V10 by Rie:sel Design - 2019

Fuji's Miami '80s Auric - 2019

Whether you love it or hate it, Tony Baumann is the man responsible.

A Bike Design Inspired By Gloves - 2019

Ard Kessels challenged painters to match his new Handske gloves.

Cody Kelley's Patriotic Alchemy Arktos 29 - 2018

Mitch Ropelato's Sanded 5010cc Frame - 2017

This bike carried Mitch to the pro men's slalom win in 2017.

Devinci's Sunrise-Ish Neo-Retro Project - 2017

Glitter and Wood Pattern from SaltAir - 2017

Intense Living Up to the Name - 2017

DVO's Louis Vuitton Tracer (Yep, Another Wild Intense) - 2017

Rocky Mountain's Loud Pop Art Maiden - 2017

This Stunning Airbrushed Transition Patrol - 2017

Yet Another Intense Tracer - 2016

Dave Cullinan's Pinstriped Santa Cruz Tallboy - 2016

Nino Schurter's World Champion Scott Scale - 2014

Santa Cruz Tazmon - 1993 or 1994ish, but shown at Sea Otter in 2018