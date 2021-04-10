17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021

This Custom V10 by Rie:sel Design - 2019

Sea Otter 2019

m
Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019

More info.




Fuji's Miami '80s Auric - 2019

Sea Otter 2019
Whether you love it or hate it, Tony Baumann is the man responsible.

Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019

More info.




A Bike Design Inspired By Gloves - 2019


Ard Kessels challenged painters to match his new Handske gloves.




Cody Kelley's Patriotic Alchemy Arktos 29 - 2018

Anyone remember this Red White and Blue Alchemy Arktos Cody Kelley rode in DS

Alchemy Arktos Cody Kelley
Alchemy Arktos Cody Kelley

Full bike check.




Mitch Ropelato's Sanded 5010cc Frame - 2017

Mitch Ropelato and his sanded Santa Cruz Bronson. Rockshox and SRAM running gear Fabric seat Roval wheels and a Specialized Butcher up front with a Ground Control out back.
This bike carried Mitch to the pro men's slalom win in 2017.




Devinci's Sunrise-Ish Neo-Retro Project - 2017

Devinci s YYZ in a candy looking white yellow red fade.

All the 2017 bikes in one place.




Glitter and Wood Pattern from SaltAir - 2017

One of the freshest looking from afar.
#sparklewatts

Maybe a little much up close So much sparkle.
Wood glitter combo.




Intense Living Up to the Name - 2017

Another custom painted Intense. This time with some orange tiger camo if that s a thing
A closer look at the tiger stripes.

The colorful custom Intense Tracer with a very realistic metal flake on the downtube seatstay.
It looked like raw alloy but it s a metal flake paint that does a convincing job of appearing like metal.




DVO's Louis Vuitton Tracer (Yep, Another Wild Intense) - 2017

DVO s Loui Vuitton Intense Tracer.

The LV details in the Intense logo.
And on the Enve decals too.

LV details on the shock.




Rocky Mountain's Loud Pop Art Maiden - 2017

A rocky Mountain Maiden painted with comic style characters over it. This paint method is unique and will set you back about 2 500 USD

Details on the fork and rims.
Rocky s head badge remains in place.




This Stunning Airbrushed Transition Patrol - 2017

This Transition Patrol with a custom cedar airbrush is not new but it was here and it still is amazing to look at.
An up close detail of the cedar




Yet Another Intense Tracer - 2016

Intense T275

2016 bikes available here.




Dave Cullinan's Pinstriped Santa Cruz Tallboy - 2016

This is Dave Cullinan s custom painted Santa Cruz Tallboy. It has custom hand painted race stripes and a forest green the crew were using for a moto project.




Nino Schurter's World Champion Scott Scale - 2014

Nino Schurter s World Champion Scott Spark 2014

Full bike check.




Santa Cruz Tazmon - 1993 or 1994ish, but shown at Sea Otter in 2018

Sea Otter 2018
This bike has been going strong since before I was born.






16 Comments

  • 3 0
 Those are not done by the bike brands right? Do they always strip the original paint or is there a manufacturer where you can order a ready to paint frame? I also wonder why it's not more common among normal users to have one, with bikes approaching 10k+ it seems like a blingy thing to do.
  • 2 0
 "This bike has been going strong since before I was born."

Thinking that was like... a few years down the road!
thank you for bringing me back to the future/present
  • 1 0
 Yeah, now that everyone seems half my age I guess it's friends off with @alicialeggett.

Thanks for that. Grabbing oatmeal/advil breakfast.
  • 1 0
 I'm a huge fan of the pin striping and would embrace it fully if it came back... I had a Kona 853 road bike with subtle pin stripes that still gets me all excited Wink

and that devinci retro is just wild
  • 2 1
 @ninjatariam - yeah blinging out is great and all, but nothing LV ever looks good
  • 1 0
 Cody Kelly literally pulled a Ricky Bobby with that leg.
“I don’t know what to do with my leg right now.”
  • 2 1
 Yes to all, except for the Louis Vuitton one.
  • 2 1
 I like the concept, but I think it could have been better executed.
  • 1 0
 Love it or hate it, those are wild.
  • 1 0
 $10 says the new Santa Cruz will be named Tazmon.
  • 1 0
 That 80s Fuji is sick, love the dolphin hahaha
  • 1 0
 Agree
  • 1 0
 Room for 2 water bottles and a pack of smokes
  • 1 0
 Rocky Mountain Pop Art Maiden stoll my heart totally Smile )))
  • 1 0
 Where are those bikes today??? Should be sold for charity and ridden!
  • 1 0
 pinstripe !

Post a Comment



