18 Bikes Launches Updated No9 Hardtail

Produced in house at their frame workshop in Sheffield, the No9 features a Reynolds 853 and Deda Zero tubeset, tidy cable routing and replaceable dropouts. The super sweet decals and headbadge were designed by the lovely folks at Tado
.
It’s available in 3 sizes, all based on reach rather than a conventional M, L, XL sizing. The 450mm size takes a 27.5”/29” MX setup, with the 475 and 500mm taking 29” front and rear. 66° head and 76° seat angles feature across the size range. The No9 comes with a tough powder coat finish - you can choose from Metallic Black or Metallic Purple, with custom colours also available (from £100 upcharge)
Frames are £1000
and include a Hope seatclamp, DT RWS rear skewer, headbadge and all cable guides. Stock for complete bikes is a little short in supply, but contact 18 Bikes to discuss a build to your specifications.
An initial batch of frames is in stock now, with the next batch due in early March. Demo bikes are available at the shop to try for size or to take for a proper demo ride in the Peak District!
Full details are available at www.18bikes.co.uk
