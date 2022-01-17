close
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022

Jan 17, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Once again, as usual as we begin a new year, the Pinkbike editors have chosen to look into that murky crystal ball to try to predict what we might see in the bike industry over the next 12 months.

We've been seeing more and more bike brands move away from traditional model years, which (in my personal opinion) is great. That means that bikes are updated according to the pace of geometry shifts and technology advancement, and all that stuff tends to move forward on a two or three-year cycle. (Though, of course, many bikes are re-released each year with fresh paint and are branded as "new.") Regardless, I've taken a look back at the bikes that were last updated in roughly 2018 or 2019 in an attempt to predict what might be coming our way this season.

Guessing what to expect from the bike industry right now is extra weird, considering we've been in a pandemic for nearly two years that has thrown the industry all kinds of wildcards, but brands have continued to release new bikes amid supply chain issues, so we do expect to see that continue, even as bikes remain in short supply.

Now, a reminder: Yes, some editors have knowledge of unreleased bikes. No, those bikes aren't on this list. If you'd like more information on how we deal with embargoed information, check out Episode 51 of the Pinkbike Podcast. Note also that just because a bike isn't on this list doesn't mean that it's a bike I have embargoed information about. It's much more likely left off because this list is inexhaustive. There are plenty of bike brands out there releasing all kinds of bikes all the time, so clearly there will be lots of bikes coming out this year that aren't listed here. As my colleague James Smurthwaite wrote a year ago, "The methodology was as simple as going back through our archives and going, 'Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while.'"

So, here you are: These are my "Huh, haven't seen that updated in a while" bikes for 2022.


Pivot Mach 5.5 & Phoenix 29

Pivot has two bikes that haven't changed in a while. While I'd place my bets on the Mach 5.5 being the next one to be updated, the brand will likely have just as much, if not more, reason to update the Phoenix 29. The Mach 5.5 in its current iteration came out in 2017-2018, so it sports a 66.5-degree head angle and 460mm reach in size large, but what makes it seem most outdated is the 74.25-degree seat tube angle. Still, the Mach 5.5 is a 27.5" trail bike that isn't being raced like the Phoenix 29 is, which leads me to think the Phoenix may be higher on the priority list. The Phoenix 29 emerged in 2019 when Pivot put big wheels on its existing Phoenix DH, so it's about due for an update. All of that said, the Grim Donut encapsulates both the pedaling ability of a downhill bike and the descending ability of an outdated trail bike, so maybe the new Donut could replace both those models in Pivot's lineup?



Cannondale Habit

Like some of the other brands on this list, Cannondale has focused its energy on its enduro and cross country offerings in the last couple of years, rather than what falls in between. With a new enduro team of Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn and a growing cross-country presence that now includes Mona Mitterwallner, those race bikes make sense. Still, that mid-travel trail bike is going to need a refresh one of these days, and unless Cannondale has some surprises up its sleeve, I expect a new Habit to be next in Cannondale's pipeline.
Cannondale Habit


GT Fury & Sensor

While the GT Fury looks plenty modern with its high pivot and 29" wheels, the current version was released in 2019, and with GT ramping up its team again with some fresh up-and-comers on the downhill side of things, we'll very likely see an updated bike for those riders.

The other GT that hasn't changed in a while is the Sensor. While the enduro team has the new Force to play around on, GT will likely want to keep a shorter travel full suspension bike in its lineup, so we'll probably see a new Sensor one of these days to fill that gap.
GT Fury Review


Kona Operator

The Kona Operator is a classic, and I bet it'll stay around for a while yet. The last time we saw a new Operator was in late 2018 with the release of the carbon Operator CR. The Operator isn't currently on Kona's site, and there's a possibility Kona just isn't going to make a downhill bike for the time being, but I'd place my bets on seeing a new one sooner rather than later. The brand has its heart and soul rooted in the Pacific Northwest, where gravity reigns supreme. Even without currently supporting a downhill team, we expect the brand to keep some downhill blood running through its veins.
Kona Operator CR


Scott Genius & Ransom

We included the Scott Genius on this list last year, but it still hasn't been updated, so we're holding out for a new one in 2022. To be fair, Scott has come out with some new and interesting designs since then - take the latest Scott Spark and its hidden shock, for instance - so the brand hasn't been slacking off. We expect to see some of those changes trickling into Scott's flagship trail bike next time it sees an update.

And while I expect Scott will update the Genius before the Ransom, we may well see another Ransom this year. Scott's 170mm travel enduro bike returned for 2019 with modern geometry that still holds water today, but with already-long and already-slack bikes becoming even longer and even slacker, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ransom receive the same treatment. Plus, with the Scott SR Suntour team taking on EWS races aboard the Ransom, Scott has plenty of reason to keep it current.
Pole Machine review


Yeti SB100, SB130, & SB150

Yeti went on a roll in 2018, launching the SB100, SB130, and SB150 bikes in a matter of months. The following year, Yeti unveiled the SB140 and SB165. Now, however, it's been a while since we've seen a new SBX bike. Could that mean that Yeti is preparing for a new naming scheme? I can't say for sure, of course, but I will point out that the new 160E doesn't contain those two letters in the name. Whatever they're called, Yeti will no doubt release updated versions of its full suspension mainstays - especially the SB150, as Yeti still has a prominent enduro team to field.
Yeti SB150


Santa Cruz Megatower, Hightower, & Tallboy

Santa Cruz has been busy, but not with updating its trail bikes. In 2019, the California brand released its new Megatower, followed closely by the Hightower and Tallboy, which were both officially 2020 bikes. (I think... with model years these days coming almost a year early, who really knows?) Regardless, essentially the entire remainder Santa Cruz lineup has been updated since then, plus Santa Cruz has released new two eMTBs. Now, I wouldn't be surprised to see the brand turn toward its enduro bike again to keep it as modern as the new Blur and even the V10, which hasn't been fully updated but saw the release of a mixed-wheel version in 2020. Then, I'd expect to see a new Hightower and Tallboy.
Santa Cruz Megatower review


Trek Remedy

The Trek Remedy is another one that was featured on this list last year, but has yet to see the update we're expecting. It seems brands have been focusing their efforts on the farther ends of the bike spectrum, updating their cross country, enduro, and downhill bikes before their middle-of-the-road, everyday trail bikes. After all, long travel bikes are climbing better than ever and short travel bikes are impressively capable these days. It's no surprise that, much like the American middle class, mid-travel bikes don't have quite the dominance they once had.
Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


Specialized Enduro

Sure, it feels like just yesterday that the latest Enduro arrived, but somehow it's been more than two years since the 2020 Enduro's August 2019 announcement. Since Specialized is on a relatively quick update schedule compared to most other brands, we expect to see another iteration of the Enduro before the current one turns three. It's worth mentioning that the current version is plenty modern, with 170mm of travel front and rear and a 63.9 to 64.3-degree head angle, but this is the bike industry, and the quest for marginal gains is never over, meaning that Specialized's work isn't done yet.
2020 Specialized Enduro



Lapierre Zesty & Spicy

Isabeau Courdurier absolutely crushed it in the 2021 EWS, and she did it on a bike that was last updated in 2019. The Lapierre Spicy fits both 27.5" and 29" wheels and shares a frame with the shorter-travel Zesty, only differentiated by different suspension parts. Both Isabeau Courdurier and Adrien Dailly have run various anglesets and custom shock links since at least 2020, and a half degree angleset comes stock on the Spicy for a 64.5 degree head angle in size small and 65 degree head angle for the rest of the size range. As that's a bit steep for a 170mm bike these days, we imagine the brand - which supports the 2021 EWS's #4-ranked team - will want to slacken things out.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


83 Comments

  • 57 0
 im also due for an update, just a few years behind on my geometry
  • 2 0
 Love this comment; perfect! Applies very much to me as well... ; )
  • 9 0
 Do you think the 2023 knees are going to be released soon? I could do with smoother operation and better longevity.
  • 3 0
 Gwin has a workout for ya
  • 2 0
 new lighter weight model required?
  • 3 0
 I've been getting a little slacker every year for a while now. I think I may be approaching the limit though
  • 1 0
 I’m trying to get a little burlier without compromising efficiency.
  • 42 0
 I feel like Specialized and Yeti are solid enduro bikes, think they are perfectly fine how they are
  • 18 0
 They'll honestly update for the sake of updating. When bikes are 3-4 years old people are afraid to buy them because they know an update is coming soon. So unless they put something out that says " hey we arent updating this bike" people will be afraid to buy it.
  • 9 0
 agreed. couldn't think of any significant changes... although I wish Yeti's switch infinity could be improved so it's easier to clean, needs less servicing and that you don't have to change its bearings every half a year...
  • 5 3
 The Yeti is still a perfect bike. Not that slack and all, but a fast and versatile bike for sure.
  • 2 0
 @MillerReid: I can definitely understand that mentality of being afraid of getting a bike when you're not sure if they will update it. In this case, the Specialized Enduro already has one of the best suspension designs on the market, and has modern geometry for an enduro bike, or "super enduro". So any update from here will most likely be minimal, but we'll see.
  • 4 0
 I normally buy a new bike almost every year, but this will be the 3rd season on my sb150. It's the best all-round bike I've owned, so I've just been updating parts.
  • 2 0
 Yep. Currently have a 2020 Enduro, not replacing it. However, secretly hoping for an "Epic Evo" with SWAT box as my N+1. Come on Specialized, do it!
  • 1 0
 @Hauck: Same for me, the first bike i've keep that long
  • 1 0
 The only ways to improve the Enduro are first, make an alloy one. Second, make the flip chip a bit wider in range to facilitate a mullet setup without one of those $300 AUD links. Oh yeah and third (kind of addressed by the first) fix the breakages.
  • 1 0
 @Hauck: I feel the same way about my SB130. I got mine right when they launched and this is the first bike I've kept for more than a year. Still very happy with it and would be hard-pressed to get a new bike unless I moved and needed a different type of bike
  • 2 0
 @iluvatar83: I agree about maintenance on the Switch Infinity. They need to make it easier and faster to do this maintenance. Love my SB150!!
  • 1 0
 Also feel the Enduro is still bang on. Interestingly… Looked at our local Specialized site today… Enduro frames are WAY cheaper than Stumpy Evo carbons. That just sounds wrong… probably means update soon…
  • 1 1
 @Hauck: With all the negativity on the SB100, 130, 150 it will be interesting to see what changes they make. I've looked at the 130 this year, but fall in that category of thinking it will be updated soon and don't want buyers regret! Smile (was close to doing an SB140 mullet but sure are a lot of mixed reviews...? I think it's harder with Yeti because there is so much love/hate it's hard to get a clear picture??)
  • 4 1
 In the process of building my SB150. I actually don't want anything longer or slacker, the SB150 is burly enough for all trails and anything more extreme would make it so much less usable in everyday life. Everybody who thinks they need more for EWS worthy trails should reassess their skills and attitude. I also don't get how most reviewers still bang on about slacker head angles... on the trailbike field test a 65° HA seemed absurd to most testers, but not everyone wants to ride a trailbike exactly like an enduro bike to get some bragging points.
  • 1 0
 I think Specialized needs to focus on the enduro's reliability first and foremost. It's a sick bike, but everyone I know is going through frames like crazy!
  • 14 0
 How... How did Giant bikes avoid this list? Don't get me wrong, I love them. But when you wanna talk about updating bikes for 2022. The Stance with its QR frame? The Trance with is 67 head tube and 73.5 seat tube? The Glory that apparently doesn't exist anymore? Plus almost all of those bikes could use some lookovers in the standover department.
  • 5 0
 C'mon, put on your tin foil hat... clearly they have a whole fleet of embargoed bikes from Giant in for testing
  • 1 0
 The 27.5 Trance got an update, it was in the field test. They seem content with the Stance being QR. And yes, the Glory pretty much doesn't exist anymore.
  • 14 0
 What about the canyon strive? That could use a redo.
  • 2 0
 Yes, looking forward to that!
  • 2 0
 @memgard: Moirs comments seem to heavily suggest exactly that
  • 1 1
 They have Specral and Torque, they really don't need the Strive.
  • 8 0
 With most of these bikes we're really in the "marginal gains" category now. I think we're going to start to see what's happened with iPhones, where there's less and less reason to upgrade with each new model. And especially if "innovation" just starts to mean "extra electronic junk" then I'll be riding my current bike for a long time.
  • 5 0
 In recent years, I've been reading that the more recent bikes have their geometry dialed. People aren't necessarily looking for "more lower/slacker/progressive/yo". Which means that brands can stop releasing new bikes for a while. Instead, people do seem to be looking to have their backorder internetbike delivered or maybe a warranty case sorted.
  • 5 0
 Rocky Mountain Slayer is on year 3. I can't wait to see what they come up with for the next one.
  • 1 0
 Also, they just updated the Element, but they left a gap in the 100mm XC discipline. I wonder what they come up with for that gap.
  • 3 0
 The Yeti SB115 could use a geo update. They only changed the linkage to get the travel. The reach and head/seat angles need a update. The 130/150 are perfect they way they are.
  • 3 0
 Oh please, Santa Cruz, just update the Megatower already and take my f*cking money. ...I'm being 50/50 serious and sarcastic.
  • 1 0
 It's reasonable to expect a Hightower, Megatower and Tallboy trifecta of updates in 2022. Santa Cruz updates about every 3 years, and all three of those were last updated in 2019.
  • 1 0
 How about we just get some, any 2022 frames, updated or not. Sad state when some of the highest frame companies haven't even released any 2022 frames, other then ebikes and $10,000 Enduro machines. Hell, at this point I'd take an new "outdated" frame.
  • 3 1
 There's something simple about being an XXL person. You can count on none of these companies offering you anything meaningful and when they do it's half-assed.
  • 2 0
 The stumpy comes in XXL - is that not a good one? I’m not a fan, but some of the SC offerings come XXL too don’t they?
  • 1 0
 The trail fuel ex is also very much due for an update, specially with the top fuel having more progressive geometry these days
  • 3 0
 Updating for the sake of updating??
  • 1 0
 You must be new to mountain biking.
  • 3 0
 The only thing needed to be updated is the price
  • 3 0
 Didnt Yeti update the SB100 to the SB115 in 2021?
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 4 0
 wouldn't call it an update. Shock overstroked to 115. The rest is a SB100. They haven't sold a ton of them so why not get the bike more capable and more "down-country-ready! and call it the SB115. Sweet bike though!
  • 1 0
 As someone who just bought a '22 Remedy, I'll be a little sad if it gets updated "tomorrow" - but that's normally how things go!!
  • 3 0
 Heard the Remedy, in its current guise at least, has been discontinued
  • 1 0
 I inquired about a frame at a local Trek dealer and got the impression Trek was done with 27.5 altogether.
  • 2 0
 Spesh and SC should make every model available in alloy and carbon and call it the day
  • 3 1
 Who cares if they update these bikes? You'll have to wait until mid-2023 to get one anyway.
  • 2 0
 Add in frame storage: deploy update
Update garbage geometry: deploy update
Now comes with a hat: deploy update
  • 3 0
 TR11, which might then get a new name.
  • 1 0
 Maybe also the Norco Aurum, since Norco's Enduro bike(Range) has gotten more aggressive than their DH bike.
  • 2 0
 I love my tallboy V4 as is. I'm curious to see what changes they make...
  • 6 0
 I love mine as well, but sometimes I think it is too close to the Hightower in purpose and design, and too far from the Blur. I would be interested in an update that shifted it a bit toward the downcountry end of the spectrum, an equal step between the Blur TR and the Hightower. That's just me, though. I mean not so much in reducing travel but in a lighter weight, quicker handling, better climbing frame build and component spec. So like a Transition Spur, essentially.
  • 2 0
 Let's hope the designers put it on a diet.
  • 3 0
 Giant Reign?
  • 1 0
 Agreed but it was actually just updated. The 2021/2022 model has a functioning seat tube angle, longer reach, etc. Sadly it seemed to be at the cost of any 27.5 and aluminum versions.
  • 1 0
 In-frame storage, mullet compatibility,..
  • 2 0
 Niner RKT9 RDO Pivot Mach 4 sl
  • 2 1
 Kona's Process 153, they stopped the carbon version last year so expecting a revamped premium 153 from them soon.
  • 2 0
 I think that ship has sailed. That bike is somewhat archaic and the processX is pretty much the natural progression of the 153.
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: Yes! There is something coming ..... Operator is retired ...... the X will take over! Thats all i can say - will be a sweet bike
  • 1 0
 @nskerb: A new Process falling in-between the 134 and the 170 travel models and with a 36mm fork would be nice.
  • 2 0
 why change some thing if it works send it
  • 1 0
 Ibis Mojo Hd 5 is off there website as well. Is a new USA laid -up in the works? Or are they bailing on 27.5?
  • 1 0
 There is no need to update the Tallboy, it's in its absolute perfect form at the moment.
  • 1 1
 Specialized, don't need change anything, just to made more frames, to poor boys like me that's waiting for months by the guarantee receive your frames Frown
  • 2 0
 No please
  • 7 0
 let me finish that sentence for you:
no please... I already spent too much money on bike, I cant take another mortgage.
  • 1 0
 I wonder why the Ibis Ripley isn't on this list..
  • 2 0
 Strive!
  • 1 0
 Could have put every bike from Kona on this list Sans sthe Process X
  • 1 1
 Mixed wheel Remedy please
  • 1 1
 150 29er trek remedy.. come on trek let's do this!!
  • 1 0
 Basically a 2020 Slash with steeper STA and slacker HTA. Fun bike, but definitely needed a better dropper insertion depth. Oh, and internal frame storage ofc.
  • 1 0
 The Fuel will likely move to a 140/150 chassis filling that mid travel trail category. The Remedy should be offered with the same travel (150/160) as a dedicated mullet bike. This would give Trek a really complete MTB lineup.
  • 1 1
 I guess Intense is perfect! I would agree.
  • 1 0
 The sniper needs an update badly. 73 degrees on the sniper t is such a bummer
  • 1 0
 Jeffsy
  • 1 0
 Jeffsy?
  • 1 0
 Canyon Lux boyz

Post a Comment



