18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022

Pivot has two bikes that haven't changed in a while. While I'd place my bets on the Mach 5.5 being the next one to be updated, the brand will likely have just as much, if not more, reason to update the Phoenix 29. The Mach 5.5 in its current iteration came out in 2017-2018, so it sports a 66.5-degree head angle and 460mm reach in size large, but what makes it seem most outdated is the 74.25-degree seat tube angle. Still, the Mach 5.5 is a 27.5" trail bike that isn't being raced like the Phoenix 29 is, which leads me to think the Phoenix may be higher on the priority list. The Phoenix 29 emerged in 2019 when Pivot put big wheels on its existing Phoenix DH, so it's about due for an update. All of that said, the Grim Donut encapsulates both the pedaling ability of a downhill bike and the descending ability of an outdated trail bike, so maybe the new Donut could replace both those models in Pivot's lineup?



