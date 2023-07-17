18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023

Jul 17, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

photo
18 Bikes of
Redbull Hardline 2023
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

Although the race never happened we managed in the madness of people trying to leave before the weather turned again to grab as many of the rider's bikes as we could. Check out the bikes that could have been heading down the hill at this year's Redbull Hardline below.

Joe Simiths Vitus Protoptype DH Bike
Joe Smith's Vitus Prototype DH Bike

Craig Evans Airdrop Slacker Deluxe
Craig Evans' Airdrop Slacker Deluxe

Brendan Fairclough s Scott Gambler
Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler

Kyle Strait s Vitus Prototype DH Bike
Kyle Strait's Vitus Prototype DH Bike

Harry Molloy Nukeproof Dissent
Harry Molloy's Nukeproof Dissent

Gee Athertons Atherton Downhill.200
Gee Atherton's Atherton Downhill.200

Jim Monros Atherton Downhill.200
Jim Monro's Atherton Downhill.200

Sam Gales Specialized Demo
Sam Gale's Specialized Demo

Josh Bryceland s Cannondale Jekyll
Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll

Ronan Dunne Nukeproof Dissent
Ronan Dunne's Nukeproof Dissent

Matt Jones Marin Alpine Trail
Matt Jones' Marin

Juan Diego Salidots Transition TR11
Johny Salido's Transition TR11

George Brannigan s NS Fuzz
George Brannigan's NS Fuzz

Vincent Tupin s Scott Gambler
Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler

Theo Erlangsen Commencal Supreme DH
Theo Erlangsen's Commencal Supreme DH

Jono Jones Propaine Rage
Jono Jones' Propain Rage

Taylor Vernon s Prime Rocket
Taylor Vernon's Prime Rocket

Kade Edwards Trek Session
Kade Edwards' Trek Session


19 Comments
  • 6 0
 Ah, there was me thinking LOADS of bikes that look like a Trek Session but no Trek Session... and there it is in the last pic!
  • 1 0
 I think they hired a colour blind designer to come up with that paint job though. The matching of those colours.... looks like a transgression. ... .. . I'll get my coat.
  • 6 0
 The Prototype Vitus actually looks nice
  • 1 0
 But it looks like a Marin...
  • 5 0
 That's one half-arsed Maxxis logo sharpie job on Kade's session!
  • 2 0
 You would think if there's one thing the Trek pitts would have it's a decent sharpie...
  • 1 0
 They needed to draw a HardLine with the sharpie.
  • 1 0
 And how bad must those Bontrager tires be, if he sees a need to switch to Maxxis while others ride Goodyear or Pirelli?

On another note, those are not really race bikes from Hardline. Nice training session bikes, though, even the ones that are not a Session.
  • 1 0
 @FuzzyL: Bontrager's only gravity tire the G5 which is similar tread pattern to a Minion - for the absolute shitshow that is Hardline in the rain I too might opt for Shorties rather than a minion-esc tire...

Jonny Salido was out there on Vee tires!
  • 1 0
 Finally, a unique competition where we can see some unique bike checks from. I miss so much the 4x, slope style, dh, freeride bike checks that PB used to have a lot from the best events of the globe. These individually tailor-made bikes are more interesting than anything else in the industry!
  • 1 0
 "Although the race never happened we managed in the madness of people trying to leave before the weather turned again to grab as many of the rider's bikes as we could"

This sentence is evidence that 'Nick Bentley' is an AI with the processing power of a Casio G-Shock
  • 1 0
 If you're a snob about having the latest damper - there's literally people out here riding Hardline on Suntours and Marzocchis... Food for thought ay
  • 2 0
 Came here for BKs bike, left dissapointed
  • 2 0
 Great to see so many British designed bikes.
  • 2 0
 Love the Propain !!!!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully Johny's TR11 got the new chainstay yoke Big Grin
  • 1 0
 that seat tube? on the vitus tho........ chonky
  • 1 0
 I was expecting 18 race umbrellas and rain coats from RedBull Hardline...
  • 1 0
 No hardtails? Wimps. /s





