Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
19 Downhill Bikes From NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
Jul 3, 2020
by
Ralf Hauser
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Noel Niederberger and his Santa Cruz V10.
Anastasia Thiele and her Pivot Phoenix 29.
Adam Rojek and his Banshee Legend.
Rastislav Baranek and his Kellys Noid 29.
Motocross pro Manuel Lettenbichler and his YT TUES.
Martin Maes and his GT LTS.
Melanie Chappaz and her Santa Cruz V10.
Stefan Garlicki and his Scott Gambler 900 Tuned.
Zak Gomilscek and his Devinci Wilson 29.
Veronika Widmann and her YT TUES.
Jure Zabjek and his Devinci Wilson 29.
Miran Vauh and his Commencal Supreme 29.
Harry Molloy and his YT TUES.
Monika Hrastnik and her Commencal Supreme 29.
Erik Irmisch and his YT TUES.
Greg Williamson and his Commencal Supreme 29.
Hugo Frixtalon and his Commencal Supreme 29.
Thomas Estaque and his Commencal Supreme 29.
BONUS: Johannes Fischbach and his R Raymon Trailray E-Seven.
Regions in Article
Bikepark Schladming
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
74177 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
65644 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
59410 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
48080 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
47587 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
45263 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
41070 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40204 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
freeridejerk888
(21 mins ago)
Last guy is fast af
[Reply]
1
0
bashhard
(12 mins ago)
Uncle Ray (Fischbach) is the best. His videos in the fat suit are incredible, look 'Uncle Ray' up on youtube.
[Reply]
1
0
mrpfp
(6 mins ago)
Dude crashed so hard he lost a glove and his whole drivetrain
[Reply]
1
0
zusspa
(2 mins ago)
Miran Vauh and his Commencal Supreme 29 - pat pending...
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(8 mins ago)
that GT, so hot
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009883
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment