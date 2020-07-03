19 Downhill Bikes From NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 3, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  
Noel Niederberger and his Santa Cruz V10.


Anastasia Thiele and her Pivot Phoenix 29.

Adam Rojek and his Banshee Legend.


Rastislav Baranek and his Kellys Noid 29.


Motocross pro Manuel Lettenbichler and his YT TUES.


Martin Maes and his GT LTS.


Melanie Chappaz and her Santa Cruz V10.


Stefan Garlicki and his Scott Gambler 900 Tuned.


Zak Gomilscek and his Devinci Wilson 29.


Veronika Widmann and her YT TUES.


Jure Zabjek and his Devinci Wilson 29.


Miran Vauh and his Commencal Supreme 29.


Harry Molloy and his YT TUES.


Monika Hrastnik and her Commencal Supreme 29.


Erik Irmisch and his YT TUES.


Greg Williamson and his Commencal Supreme 29.


Hugo Frixtalon and his Commencal Supreme 29.


Thomas Estaque and his Commencal Supreme 29.


BONUS: Johannes Fischbach and his R Raymon Trailray E-Seven.


