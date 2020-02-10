19 Portraits from Darkfest

Nico Vink

Sam Reynolds

Nicholi Rogatkin

Brendan Fairclough

Graham Agassiz

Clemens Kaudela

Brage Vestavik

Ike Klaassen

Tom Van Steenbergen

Adolf Silva

Matt MacDuff

Kaos Seagrave

CJ Selig

Daryl Brown

Remy Morton

Phil Auckland

Bienvenido Aguado

Jaxson Riddle

Szymon Godziek

Fest is Best! — Everyone

The first Fest Series stop of 2020 was in Stellenbosch, South Africa for the newest iteration of Darkfest. With the event growing every year, this year's saw a long list of names, from freeriders who have shaped the sport from the beginning to Fest Series first-timers.There aren't many times you would be able to get all these names and faces in the same place at the same time and that is one of the beauties of Dark Fest and the Fest Series in general, it isn't just a mountain bike event, it is a family reunion and a chance for the long-serving freeriders to inspire the newcomers and vice versa. It's a wonderfully unique event which unites mountain bikers throughout the community, whether it be freeride, downhill, BMX or slopestyle riders.Here's a little series of portraits of some of the riders to grace the hills of Stellenbosch with their presence over the past week.