19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
May 16, 2022
by
Nick Bentley
19 BIKES OF
Steel City DH
Photography and words by Emma Bentley
Peaty's Steel City returned for its tenth edition and boy did they deliver. We managed to catch some of your lesser-seen bikes before they started carving their way down the trail.
Stuart Allan's Cotic Rocket
Joe Mallison's Polygon Siskiu T8
Dave Lavy's Cotic Rocket 275
Lee Hawden's Kingdom Void 29er
Will Cleland's Sick Bicycles Gnarcissist
Kai Britton's Ibis Mojo
Tom Price's Flow Myth
Mike Taylor's Identiti Mettle
Kris Haywood's Bird Aeris MK1
Si Paton's Cannondale Habit
Pete Osborne's Cotic Rocket
Vaughan Evans' Orange
Rich Bruin's Atherton
Scott Cordy's Nukeproof Reactor
Bradley Holland's Forbidden Dreadnought
Oliver Warren's BTR Belter
Matt Kebbell's Ragley Mmmbop
Jess Dart's Trek Remedy 8
Stuart Wright's Coat Bike 84
Score
Time
8
1
Bikerdude137
(29 mins ago)
Last bike and the Kingdom Void are dope
[Reply]
4
0
matmattmatthew
(20 mins ago)
Some of these are the most British Bikes I've ever seen.
[Reply]
2
1
dude-brah
(17 mins ago)
Not many mainstream bikes there. Seems like post-Brexit Brits are buying local.
[Reply]
2
0
tall-martin
(8 mins ago)
Why have they got bottles on them? The race run is well under two min.
[Reply]
2
1
tomo12377
(30 mins ago)
Core that yellow thing is a bit tasty
[Reply]
3
0
HardtailHerold
(26 mins ago)
Yeah banana's are awesome.
[Reply]
2
1
BaGearA
(22 mins ago)
Gives a warm feeling to see all those cotic's
[Reply]
1
1
threesixtykickflip
(7 mins ago)
Agree the Gnarcissist is so so Sick as is the BTR Belter. Love seeing the handrails making a appearance at Peatys shin dig!
[Reply]
1
0
marko369
(6 mins ago)
The last one is a COAL 84, not coat.
[Reply]
1
0
Bob-Agg
(0 mins ago)
Rich is clearly living up to his name.
[Reply]
1
1
preach
(27 mins ago)
that Forbidden is wild looking....and I dig it.
[Reply]
2
1
Hookem34
(27 mins ago)
SICK bike dude...
[Reply]
1
1
dfbland
(14 mins ago)
They're back?
[Reply]
2
2
13en
(26 mins ago)
b-b-but i thought flat pedals were dead
[Reply]
1
1
watchmen
(9 mins ago)
The irony of Vaughan's bike not being painted.
[Reply]
