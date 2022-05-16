19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022

May 16, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

19 BIKES OF
Steel City DH
Photography and words by Emma Bentley

Peaty's Steel City returned for its tenth edition and boy did they deliver. We managed to catch some of your lesser-seen bikes before they started carving their way down the trail.

Stuart Allan s Cotic Rocket
Stuart Allan's Cotic Rocket

Joe Mallison s Polygon Siskiu T8
Joe Mallison's Polygon Siskiu T8

Dave Lavy s Cotic Rocket 275
Dave Lavy's Cotic Rocket 275

Lee Hawden s Kingdom Void 29er
Lee Hawden's Kingdom Void 29er

Will Cleland s Sick Bicycles Gnarcissist
Will Cleland's Sick Bicycles Gnarcissist

Kai Britton s Ibis Mojo
Kai Britton's Ibis Mojo

Tom Price's Flow Myth

Mike Taylor s Identiti
Mike Taylor's Identiti Mettle

Kris Haywood s Bird Aeris MK1
Kris Haywood's Bird Aeris MK1

Si Paton s Cannondale
Si Paton's Cannondale Habit

Pete Osborne s Cotic
Pete Osborne's Cotic Rocket

Vaughan Evans Orange
Vaughan Evans' Orange

Rich Bruin s Atherton
Rich Bruin's Atherton

Scott Cordy s Nukeproof Reactor
Scott Cordy's Nukeproof Reactor

Bradley Holland s Forbidden Dreadnought
Bradley Holland's Forbidden Dreadnought

Oliver Warren s BTR Belter
Oliver Warren's BTR Belter

Matt Kebbell s Ragley Mmmbop
Matt Kebbell's Ragley Mmmbop

Jess Dart s Trek Remedy 8
Jess Dart's Trek Remedy 8

Stuart Wright s Coat Bike 84
Stuart Wright's Coat Bike 84


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Racing


15 Comments

  • 8 1
 Last bike and the Kingdom Void are dope
  • 4 0
 Some of these are the most British Bikes I've ever seen.
  • 2 1
 Not many mainstream bikes there. Seems like post-Brexit Brits are buying local.
  • 2 0
 Why have they got bottles on them? The race run is well under two min.
  • 2 1
 Core that yellow thing is a bit tasty
  • 3 0
 Yeah banana's are awesome.
  • 2 1
 Gives a warm feeling to see all those cotic's
  • 1 1
 Agree the Gnarcissist is so so Sick as is the BTR Belter. Love seeing the handrails making a appearance at Peatys shin dig!
  • 1 0
 The last one is a COAL 84, not coat.
  • 1 0
 Rich is clearly living up to his name.
  • 1 1
 that Forbidden is wild looking....and I dig it.
  • 2 1
 SICK bike dude...
  • 1 1
 They're back?
  • 2 2
 b-b-but i thought flat pedals were dead
  • 1 1
 The irony of Vaughan's bike not being painted.





