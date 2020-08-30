1994 Downhill World Champion Jurgen Beneke Auctions his Manitou Downhill Frame for Charity

Ask yourself, how many 'oh shit' moments have you had? Have you crashed, been in an accident, have you been able to walk away, make a full recovery? Well, you’ve been lucky, haven’t you, just like me. I say let’s put in $10 for every close call you’ve had, and let’s celebrate how lucky we have been by donating to the Wings for Life Foundation. I know I’m putting in the first $50. — Jurgen Beneke