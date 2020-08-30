1994 Downhill World Champion Jurgen Beneke Auctions his Manitou Downhill Frame for Charity

Aug 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Jurgen Beneke, the 1994 Downhill World Champion has launched a charity auction for one of his 1994 Manitou Downhill frames.

The auction for the 1994 Manitou frame will also include his 1993 Downhill World Cup leader’s jersey, complete with sponsor patches hand-sewn by his grandmother, with all proceeds going to the Wings for Life Foundation. A charity which uses 100% of its funds to help spinal cord research.

In 2010, Jurgen broke 2 vertebrae in his back but luckily he ended up making a full recovery with no spinal cord damage. This made him realize how close he had been to a serious spinal cord injury and following this, he thought it was time to give back to the bike community and those who aren't so lucky.

bigquotesWe all tried to push the limits. All of us crashed. Injuries came with the territory, but we were always expected to heal up and try again. Jurgen Beneke



bigquotesAsk yourself, how many 'oh shit' moments have you had? Have you crashed, been in an accident, have you been able to walk away, make a full recovery? Well, you’ve been lucky, haven’t you, just like me. I say let’s put in $10 for every close call you’ve had, and let’s celebrate how lucky we have been by donating to the Wings for Life Foundation. I know I’m putting in the first $50. Jurgen Beneke

Auction bidding opens September 1 and closes on September 15. You can find out more here.

14 Comments

  • 5 0
 Awesome. First MTB mag I bought (in 1994) had Beneke on the cover, on this frame, as the recent winner of the Reebok Eliminator in Mammoth. Have wanted one of these frames ever since.
  • 1 0
 " Have wanted one of these frames ever since." - So, don't be shy )
  • 1 0
 Where to begin with the sketchiness of those pioneering DH designs eh... Can't imagine the guts it took to stomp the pedal on this and hold it there. Legends. Good on ya Mr Beneke for donating such a treasured bike for a good cause.
  • 1 1
 I thought Greg Herbold was the first DH world champion, and Tomac was the first UCI world champ. Beneke came along in 93 IIRC.
  • 2 0
 Greg Herbold was the first UCI Men's Downhill World Champion following a win at the original 1990 Durango event. Jurgin Beneke was the winner of the first UCI Downhill World Cup series, in 1993. So he was the first defending World Cup champion, maybe the custom back then was to call that winner the World Champ.
  • 1 0
 Seems like the average weight of riders was higher back then? Or maybe its just the bulky pads making it look like that?
  • 2 2
 So, you could ride it frontwards and backwards by just swapping the seat and the stem? Brilliant. That would be like having two bikes with different geos.
  • 1 0
 I would be in, but HTA is not steep enough!
  • 1 0
 Jurgen is amazing dude- what a great cause and such a selfless act.
  • 1 0
 Marin or Manitou?
  • 3 0
 Manitou. That was such a great looking frame back in the days.
  • 1 0
 It belongs in a museum!
  • 1 0
 Maybe donate the frame to the MTB Museum in Arnhem? I am preparing to donate a Trek 9000 from 1993, the bike is unrideable, a rigid frame from this era is better then this crappy suspension system i.pinimg.com/originals/d5/03/56/d50356202eedbdeb9d8b5cccc4209e3d.jpg
  • 1 0
 Cool gravel bike.

