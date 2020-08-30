1994 Downhill World Champion Jurgen Beneke Auctions his Manitou Downhill Frame for Charity

Jurgen Beneke, the 1994 Downhill World Champion has launched a charity auction for one of his 1994 Manitou Downhill frames.
The auction for the 1994 Manitou frame will also include his 1993 Downhill World Cup leader’s jersey, complete with sponsor patches hand-sewn by his grandmother, with all proceeds going to the Wings for Life Foundation. A charity which uses 100% of its funds to help spinal cord research.
In 2010, Jurgen broke 2 vertebrae in his back but luckily he ended up making a full recovery with no spinal cord damage. This made him realize how close he had been to a serious spinal cord injury and following this, he thought it was time to give back to the bike community and those who aren't so lucky.
|We all tried to push the limits. All of us crashed. Injuries came with the territory, but we were always expected to heal up and try again.— Jurgen Beneke
|Ask yourself, how many 'oh shit' moments have you had? Have you crashed, been in an accident, have you been able to walk away, make a full recovery? Well, you’ve been lucky, haven’t you, just like me. I say let’s put in $10 for every close call you’ve had, and let’s celebrate how lucky we have been by donating to the Wings for Life Foundation. I know I’m putting in the first $50.— Jurgen Beneke
Auction bidding opens September 1 and closes on September 15. You can find out more here
