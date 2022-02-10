1Up Launches New Recon 5 & Recon 6 Vertical Style Rack

The Recon has three height levels and is rated for off-road use.

1Up acquired Recon Racks last year and have now released an updated Recon 5 and Recon 6. Similar to 1Up's tray-style racks, and unlike a North Shore rack or a Yakima Hangover, there is no contact with the frame or fork with the Recon vertical-style rack. Instead, the baskets cradle the bike’s front tires while the rear tires rest in a small cradle.



You can choose between standard baskets with clearance for 24” kids bikes up to 29 x 3” or fat baskets which increase clearance up to 27.5 x 5”. The bikes are held in place on the rack by a strap that loops around the pedal and through the rear wheel. If the strap goes missing, 1Up says you can find a replacement at most hardware stores.



The Made-in-USA rack is compatible with vehicles with a 2" hitch and the powder-coated steel racks feature an anti-wobble hitch bar insert to help keep a solid connection with the vehicle's receiver. The rack is rated for off-road use on your favourite shuttle road.

1Up Recon 5 & 6 Details

• No frame or fork contact

• Carrying capacity of 45 lb. per bike spot

• Fits 2” receiver

• Steel construction with black powder coat finish

• Standard wheel baskets hold 24”-29” wheels, up to 3” wide tires

• Fat wheel baskets hold 24” - 29” wheels, up to 5” wide tires

• Adjustable height

• Anti-Wobble hitch bar insert with locking hitch pin

• Rated for off-road use

• Recon 5: 94lb / Recon 6: 104lb

• Recon 5: $1,200 USD / Recon 6: $1,400

• www.1up-usa.com

• No frame or fork contact• Carrying capacity of 45 lb. per bike spot• Fits 2” receiver• Steel construction with black powder coat finish• Standard wheel baskets hold 24”-29” wheels, up to 3” wide tires• Fat wheel baskets hold 24” - 29” wheels, up to 5” wide tires• Adjustable height• Anti-Wobble hitch bar insert with locking hitch pin• Rated for off-road use• Recon 5: 94lb / Recon 6: 104lb• Recon 5: $1,200 USD / Recon 6: $1,400

You can choose to purchase the Recon in a model that holds 5 or 6 bikes. The 5-bike model will set you back $1200 USD while the 6-bike is $1400 USD.

You can choose between standard baskets with clearance for 24" kids bikes up to 29 x 3" or fat baskets which increase clearance up to 27.5 x 5".

The bikes are held in place by a strap that loops around the pedal and through the rear wheel.

There's a locking hitch pin to secure the Recon to your vehicle and it pivots downward to provide access to the rear of vehicles with or without bikes loaded on the rack.

The rack is rated to carry 45 pounds (20.4 kg) in each basket. The Recon 5 has a carrying capacity of 225 pounds (102 kg) and the Recon 6 has a carrying capacity of 270 pounds (122.5 kg).

The vertical bar has three height levels that should provide optimal ground clearance whether you have a min-van that's low to the ground or a lifted 4x4 vehicle. The Recon also pivots downward to provide access to the rear of vehicles with or without bikes loaded on the rack.The Recon 5 has a carrying capacity of 225 pounds (102 kg) and the Recon 6 has a carrying capacity of 270 pounds (102 kg). You can put up to a 45 pounds (20.4 kg) bike in each spot on the rack. The Recon 5 weighs 94 pounds (42.6 kg) and costs $1,200 USD, while the Recon 6 weighs 104 pounds (47.1 kg) and will set you back $1,400 USD.As for security, there's a locking hitch pin so that the rack is harder to steal off of your vehicle and there's a steel loop on the rack to thread your lock through to secure the bikes to it when you leave your bikes unattended to grab a bite to eat or dash into a bike shop. You can buy a cable lock for an additional $49 USD when you purchase the rack.Alicia Leggett has one of these in for testing and so you can expect a full review later this year.