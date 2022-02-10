1Up Launches New Recon 5 & Recon 6 Vertical Style Rack

1Up acquired Recon Racks last year and have now released an updated Recon 5 and Recon 6. Similar to 1Up's tray-style racks, and unlike a North Shore rack or a Yakima Hangover, there is no contact with the frame or fork with the Recon vertical-style rack. Instead, the baskets cradle the bike’s front tires while the rear tires rest in a small cradle.
You can choose between standard baskets with clearance for 24” kids bikes up to 29 x 3” or fat baskets which increase clearance up to 27.5 x 5”. The bikes are held in place on the rack by a strap that loops around the pedal and through the rear wheel. If the strap goes missing, 1Up says you can find a replacement at most hardware stores.
The Made-in-USA rack is compatible with vehicles with a 2" hitch and the powder-coated steel racks feature an anti-wobble hitch bar insert to help keep a solid connection with the vehicle's receiver. The rack is rated for off-road use on your favourite shuttle road.
1Up Recon 5 & 6 Details
• No frame or fork contact
• Carrying capacity of 45 lb. per bike spot
• Fits 2” receiver
• Steel construction with black powder coat finish
• Standard wheel baskets hold 24”-29” wheels, up to 3” wide tires
• Fat wheel baskets hold 24” - 29” wheels, up to 5” wide tires
• Adjustable height
• Anti-Wobble hitch bar insert with locking hitch pin
• Rated for off-road use
• Recon 5: 94lb / Recon 6: 104lb
• Recon 5: $1,200 USD / Recon 6: $1,400
• www.1up-usa.com
The vertical bar has three height levels that should provide optimal ground clearance whether you have a min-van that's low to the ground or a lifted 4x4 vehicle. The Recon also pivots downward to provide access to the rear of vehicles with or without bikes loaded on the rack.
The Recon 5 has a carrying capacity of 225 pounds (102 kg) and the Recon 6 has a carrying capacity of 270 pounds (102 kg). You can put up to a 45 pounds (20.4 kg) bike in each spot on the rack. The Recon 5 weighs 94 pounds (42.6 kg) and costs $1,200 USD, while the Recon 6 weighs 104 pounds (47.1 kg) and will set you back $1,400 USD.
As for security, there's a locking hitch pin so that the rack is harder to steal off of your vehicle and there's a steel loop on the rack to thread your lock through to secure the bikes to it when you leave your bikes unattended to grab a bite to eat or dash into a bike shop. You can buy a cable lock for an additional $49 USD when you purchase the rack.
Alicia Leggett has one of these in for testing and so you can expect a full review later this year.
