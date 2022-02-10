close
1Up Launches New Recon 5 & Recon 6 Vertical Style Rack

Feb 10, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
The Recon has three height levels and is rated for off-road use.


1Up acquired Recon Racks last year and have now released an updated Recon 5 and Recon 6. Similar to 1Up's tray-style racks, and unlike a North Shore rack or a Yakima Hangover, there is no contact with the frame or fork with the Recon vertical-style rack. Instead, the baskets cradle the bike’s front tires while the rear tires rest in a small cradle.

You can choose between standard baskets with clearance for 24” kids bikes up to 29 x 3” or fat baskets which increase clearance up to 27.5 x 5”. The bikes are held in place on the rack by a strap that loops around the pedal and through the rear wheel. If the strap goes missing, 1Up says you can find a replacement at most hardware stores.

The Made-in-USA rack is compatible with vehicles with a 2" hitch and the powder-coated steel racks feature an anti-wobble hitch bar insert to help keep a solid connection with the vehicle's receiver. The rack is rated for off-road use on your favourite shuttle road.
1Up Recon 5 & 6 Details
• No frame or fork contact
• Carrying capacity of 45 lb. per bike spot
• Fits 2” receiver
• Steel construction with black powder coat finish
• Standard wheel baskets hold 24”-29” wheels, up to 3” wide tires
• Fat wheel baskets hold 24” - 29” wheels, up to 5” wide tires
• Adjustable height
• Anti-Wobble hitch bar insert with locking hitch pin
• Rated for off-road use
• Recon 5: 94lb / Recon 6: 104lb
• Recon 5: $1,200 USD / Recon 6: $1,400
www.1up-usa.com

The vertical bar has three height levels that should provide optimal ground clearance whether you have a min-van that's low to the ground or a lifted 4x4 vehicle. The Recon also pivots downward to provide access to the rear of vehicles with or without bikes loaded on the rack.

The Recon 5 has a carrying capacity of 225 pounds (102 kg) and the Recon 6 has a carrying capacity of 270 pounds (102 kg). You can put up to a 45 pounds (20.4 kg) bike in each spot on the rack. The Recon 5 weighs 94 pounds (42.6 kg) and costs $1,200 USD, while the Recon 6 weighs 104 pounds (47.1 kg) and will set you back $1,400 USD.

As for security, there's a locking hitch pin so that the rack is harder to steal off of your vehicle and there's a steel loop on the rack to thread your lock through to secure the bikes to it when you leave your bikes unattended to grab a bite to eat or dash into a bike shop. You can buy a cable lock for an additional $49 USD when you purchase the rack.

Alicia Leggett has one of these in for testing and so you can expect a full review later this year.

You can choose to purchase the Recon in a model that holds 5 or 6 bikes. The 5-bike model will set you back $1200 USD while the 6-bike is $1400 USD.

You can choose between standard baskets with clearance for 24" kids bikes up to 29 x 3" or fat baskets which increase clearance up to 27.5 x 5".

The bikes are held in place by a strap that loops around the pedal and through the rear wheel.

There's a locking hitch pin to secure the Recon to your vehicle and it pivots downward to provide access to the rear of vehicles with or without bikes loaded on the rack.

The rack is rated to carry 45 pounds (20.4 kg) in each basket. The Recon 5 has a carrying capacity of 225 pounds (102 kg) and the Recon 6 has a carrying capacity of 270 pounds (122.5 kg).



51 Comments

  • 78 0
 Bro, I don't have 5 friends.
  • 7 0
 +1
  • 16 1
 @racecase bro, I do... you're better off without.
  • 3 0
 Same, my 2 tray 1up only ever has my bike on it. I’m sure if I bought this I’d make some friends, right?
  • 6 0
 @bozomichael: If it's +1 then it becomes 7up.
  • 1 0
 I got a one up in the first place because they made a single.

but for only $1400, I'd be prepared on the off-chance people don't flake.
  • 1 0
 5?! Jeez...I bought the single bike 1-UP.
  • 4 0
 If you live in Canada I highly recommend looking at Shuttleracks out of Chilliwack. Maybe a little less polished but allows you to pay the same dollar amount in Canadian pesos and not get fleeced on import duties.
  • 8 0
 Or even the OG option of North Shore Rack. Their 4 person rack is $800 Canadian, or $631 USD. Literally less than half price of this 1up option before import fees and duty. I see 20 year old NS racks with a bit of rust on them but still working fine.
  • 1 0
 @gbeaks33: no import fees or duties i got one
  • 1 0
 @gbeaks33: Good price if you don't mind that style. I can't stand the CSU rubbing you get.
  • 2 0
 Would love to see a video of how much it bounces the bikes. My recon I have right now which was his latest version before this one, is insanely blown out with massive play and small bumps on the road make my bikes bounce horrifically. Shuttles on dirt are almost unbearable
  • 2 0
 I had a first gen and bought the second gen when it came out because went up to a 5 bike from a 4. The first gen developed play, the second after 4 years and 15,000+ miles is still as tight as can be.
  • 3 1
 Can anyone speak to that strap design? It really seemed like a step backwards when recon came out with it...is it a pain in the ass to attach and how does it work with clip pedals?
  • 5 0
 refer to above picture for how it works with clip pedals
  • 1 0
 I haven't used the current rack and strap setup, but I mimicked it on my older recon rack and I really like it. It's a more solid, static hold compared to the bungie balls, and a lot easier to tighten down.
  • 1 0
 its legit
  • 1 0
 @jackross: Cool. How about DH bikes?
  • 1 0
 @foobajoob: i like the looks of holding the pedals all in one position
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: I run reg an ebikes on it no problems for weight an size
  • 6 1
 Awesome...until I saw that strap design.
  • 7 0
 until youve had your bike launch out of a NS rack while night shuttling and lose it you wont understand, the strap takes 10seconds an locks your bike in
  • 4 0
 Yes, that strap is super cheap but will likely never break and if lost, is very easy to replace.
  • 2 1
 Gotta be a better solution than a $3 strap from harbor freight.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a high end product except for the square tubing bottom bar that doesnt match the rest of the look. Based on weight alone... this has to be more robust than a North Shore Rack. I love NSR's and for the price I still don't think they can be beaten.. but I've seen so many bent after a ripping up a rough trail... Hopefully these racks use a lateral threaded pin like NSR to prevent any wobble, that's the best feature.
  • 1 0
 I have a NS rack, which is bomb proof. Although, the hitch attachment needs to be jerry rigged a bit in order to keep from rattling around, the hinge mechanism isn't for wimps (bc it has no assist) and it's not super easy to mount bikes. IMO, NS is a more rugged option, for shuttling or transporting DH bikes - that's why I like it!. Options like the 1Up are more versatile and user friendly.
  • 1 0
 Not seeing the floor stand to attach to the rack so that you can use it as bike storage in the garage. If they cut that out of the offerings from the original Recon rack, huge fail in my opinion and takes me from ready to place an order into the no thanks category.
  • 1 0
 As an owner of the Velocirax 6x rack - it looks like this rack is real solid. Even rolling down the highway in the Velocirax (granted the NorCal roads are shit), the bikes bounce all over the place unless you clamp the brake levers down. Even then, I would be hesitant to shuttle a dirt road fully loaded up with 6 bikes, as I'd be worried about pedals smashing into frames etc.
  • 1 1
 Ive had the Kuat NV for the last 5 years. Been great, but considered last year getting the Recon and was in email correspondence with Corey of Recon about ordering. That was last spring. Im finally ready to buy so I responded to our email and it was sent back as undeliverable.
So I looked online and found he was purchased but 1Up. So I called 1Up and asked about ordering the 4 place rack. They said they're not making it, just the 5 and 6 space so I said how much is the 5 spot rack? He said $1,200 and I mentioned I get prices are going upper everything it seems, but that last year it was $900 and he said "we didn't feel the previous owner was charging enough for the racks". Was kind of surprised by how rude the rep was, as I've heard really good things about 1Ip. Kind of bummed, as Cody from Recon was salt of the Earth, just seems like a really good guy.
No thanks. I'll stick with the Kuat.
  • 1 0
 yes cody was pretty legit
  • 1 1
 1. I like my regular 1up since mostly ride solo “1up” - it’s hard to find friends if you are a Trolll Hunter (who happens to be a silly troll).
2. Pinkbikers should love 45lb weight limit here - no frigging ebikes hahaha
3. What else can you strap down here - don’t have enough seats in car tie a buddy down or some road kill such as unfortunate deer.
  • 1 0
 You are another data point against public schools.
  • 2 0
 45lb limit per bike? So I can’t take my old school 54 lb Kona stab primo for shuttle day every once in a while?
  • 3 0
 Nice rack. I really want details on the pair of 3rd Gen 4Runners.
  • 1 0
 I want to know how they think 6 people are gonna fit in one lol
  • 1 0
 Really like my recon. Liked dealing with recon. I want to like 1up but I can’t. Have seen multiple 1up’s break. Do not like dealing with 1up.
  • 2 0
 They won’t show a single dh bike on it….wut??
  • 1 0
 but they will show you a gravel bike and several jabroni'd out bikes with ergonomic palm rest grips. wish they had pics to show me how multiple 1990s mtbs with bullhorns would fit tho
  • 1 0
 Huge marketing fail to put a Ford truck in this advert instead of a third Tacoma/4Runner. No deal.
  • 1 3
 Clearly you don’t own a Raptor. There is no better shuttle vehicle. Trust me.
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: I was joking, but in all seriousness, a $65k+ truck is ludicrous overkill for shuttling almost all of the time. I know way too many people who have Raptors and can't buy a house and would be better served by literally any used truck (or minivan or sedan for that matter, given how smooth many shuttle roads are) and saving a little money.
  • 1 0
 $500 more than a Velocirax for more weight, no damped release, and a weird pedal strap thing? Hmmmm
  • 2 5
 Finally a product made by 1up where the fanboys won't be saying it's the best if the best. This doesn't look better than Velocirax. The cradle looks unnecessarily bulky and over engineered and that strap to secure the rear wheel is a joke.
  • 1 1
 velocirax is better, or if you want to support local Shuttleracks from BC. I really like velocirax suspension system
  • 1 0
 Is anyone going to talk about the music in that video?
  • 2 1
 Seems they 1Up’d OneUp
  • 5 0
 this is a misunderstanding waiting to happen
  • 1 1
 This is how you make a vertical rack.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Velocirax would disagree with you.
  • 1 0
 No Kashima Coating?
  • 1 1
 Didn't ask

Post a Comment



