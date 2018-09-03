2 Banger Videos From Nukeproof at Crankworx Whistler

Looking back now on a few weeks in Whistler, I think we all are excited to get back there in 2019!
It truly is one of the mecca's of the mountain bike world and a place that every rider if fortunate enough should make the pilgrimage too. Sure there will be better trails and possible better times of the year to visit for riding. But the uniqueness of world class trails in and out the bike park, awesome people and the legendary Crankworx festival is one Molotov cocktail of excitement waiting to go off.
With the Enduro World Series kicking off the event we had the whole Nukeproof backed CRC-Mavic team of Sam Hill, Elliott Heap, Kelan Grant & NIgel Page, along with free radicals Jackson Davis and Luke Cryer who have been competing in the Crankworx World Series. With a very "cosy" house thanks to lots of bikes, the house lounge/ bedroom being the CRC-Mavic pits and mistakenly booking the house with a few beds short (sorry lads) we were living the Whistler dream! Team CRC-Mavic edit
At the Enduro World Series, Whistler, Sam produced yet another amazing race to finish 2nd just behind Martin Maes. Despite always wanting to win, it wasn't t be and Martin was on awesome form and deservedly took the race victory. Sam extended his overall lead with two rounds remaining. Elliott Heap also kept the u21 championship lead despite having to pull out of the race due to a huge crash after he suffered a migraine during some warm up laps in the park resulting in stitches to his hand and elbow, he will be back for Ainsa.
Unfortunately, injuries plagued some others in the Nukeproof house, with Kelan and Luke both struck down by the injury curse- Kelan Grant was on form for a decent EWS result before a huge over the bars on stage 5 left him battered and bruised with a partially separated shoulder. Unfortunate also for Luke Cryer who suffered from the notorious 1st day excitement and damaged his knee in a crash during some routine x ups on the jump lines. Luke and Elliott both managed to get out to enjoy some gentle laps later in the week, but not in the frame for competition! Elliott Heap getting rad
Despite only planning on racing the EWS at Crankworx, Sam grabbed a last second entry to make a welcome return to racing Downhill at the Garbanzo DH. We took some prototypes to Whilster to test and wanted Sam's feedback, so he thought "may as well race it". Sam Hill Winning the Garbo DH
It proved to be an awesome return to the downhill bike, pick up one for the first time since Fort William World Cup. On crossing the finish line, he asked for a re run (due to the infamous track invader) only to find out he had won! What a legend!!
With Jackson Davis still fit and healthy (as healthy as a VANZAC gets after 2 weeks of post ride Longhorn hydration in Whistler), he was out competing at the Whip Off. Away from the competition the team were out exploring the park- in only a year the park has really opened up with the new Creekside trails and also Nigel Page's favourite, the updated Dirt Merchant. Escaping the maim park was awesome, from cruises around Lost Lake to rides up to the awesome Lord of the Squirrel' an Dark Crystal. Keep an eye out for some more videos to drop soon.
Whistler, you were awesome! we're looking forward to next years Crankworx already. www.Nukeproof.com#redefineyourlimit
