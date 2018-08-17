2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere

Andrea Garella is a young 16 year old rider from Turin, Italy. He competes in the Superenduro races in Italy in the Cadet category and decided to give the French Enduro Cup a try this week-end in Val d'Isere. Andrea is supported by Ancillotti, a bike brand from Turin. The Ancillotti bikes are handmade in Italy and Andrea's Scarab is set up by Tomaso Ancillotti (the boss) himself. Here are some details of the Scarab Evo 29 2018 aluminium bike mounted with a specific Antillotti rear shock, a Formula Selva fork, some Formula Cura breaks and the Formula Linea 3 wheels. Italia power!
Andrea Garella is proud to represent an Italian bike brand.
Originally from the East of France in Giromagny, 27-year-old Debi used to be part of the Giromagny Enduro Team, well known for their original and funny videos. She traveled a lot around the world and is now teaching mountain biking in Annecy and is supported by Juliana Bicycles, SRAM, Ion, Smith and Slicy. She rides the Juliana Roubion C 2018 (150mm rear, 160mm front). The new 2019 Roubion is now available with a new suspension system.
