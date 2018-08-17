2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere

Andrea Garella is proud to represent an Italian bike brand. Andrea Garella is proud to represent an Italian bike brand.

A general view of the suspension system.

The rear shock is made by Ancillotti and delivers 160mm of travel.

This very unique screw system allows you to adjust the bottom bracket height.

You can hardly see that kind of work in Taiwan.

CNC aluminium pieces + hand made welding from Italy.

The welding work is quite original here.

Andrea's bike is a stock bike so you can buy it with the SRAM Eagle GX transmission.

A good looking guide chain made by Ancillotti specifically for the Scarab Evo.

Debi is always happy when she rides her bike!

32 tooth chainring in front without a chain guide and a 12 speed SRAM Eagle GX cassette in the rear.

Santa Cruz Reserve 30 (30mm internal width) wheels front and rear + Michelin Wild Enduro 2.40 for all types of terrain.

Debi rides with the Jey Clementz Truvativ Descendant bar and SRAM Guide brakes.

Personalized Slicy frame protection and mud guard for a total green/yellow leaf look

A couple years ago, Debi and her friends created a group of girls who ride around Annecy: Les Bikettes. We love the logo!

The new Roubion 2019 is available but Debi started the season with this 2018 Roubion C.

Juliana is Santa Cruz Bicycles' women's brand.

Andrea Garella is a young 16 year old rider from Turin, Italy. He competes in the Superenduro races in Italy in the Cadet category and decided to give the French Enduro Cup a try this week-end in Val d'Isere. Andrea is supported by Ancillotti, a bike brand from Turin. The Ancillotti bikes are handmade in Italy and Andrea's Scarab is set up by Tomaso Ancillotti (the boss) himself. Here are some details of the Scarab Evo 29 2018 aluminium bike mounted with a specific Antillotti rear shock, a Formula Selva fork, some Formula Cura breaks and the Formula Linea 3 wheels. Italia power!Originally from the East of France in Giromagny, 27-year-old Debi used to be part of the Giromagny Enduro Team, well known for their original and funny videos. She traveled a lot around the world and is now teaching mountain biking in Annecy and is supported by Juliana Bicycles, SRAM, Ion, Smith and Slicy. She rides the Juliana Roubion C 2018 (150mm rear, 160mm front). The new 2019 Roubion is now available with a new suspension system.