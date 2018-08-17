PINKBIKE TECH

2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere

Aug 17, 2018
by Richard Bord  

Andrea rides an Ancillotti Scarab Evo 29 160mm front and rear with a Formula Selva fork some Formula Cura brakes and the Formula Linea 3 wheels Italia power .
ANDREA GARELLA's
Ancillotti Scarab Evo 29

Andrea Garella is a young 16 year old rider from Turin, Italy. He competes in the Superenduro races in Italy in the Cadet category and decided to give the French Enduro Cup a try this week-end in Val d'Isere. Andrea is supported by Ancillotti, a bike brand from Turin. The Ancillotti bikes are handmade in Italy and Andrea's Scarab is set up by Tomaso Ancillotti (the boss) himself. Here are some details of the Scarab Evo 29 2018 aluminium bike mounted with a specific Antillotti rear shock, a Formula Selva fork, some Formula Cura breaks and the Formula Linea 3 wheels. Italia power!

Andrea Garella and his Ancillotti Scarab Evo 29.
Andrea Garella is proud to represent an Italian bike brand.
Andrea Garella is proud to represent an Italian bike brand.

A general view of the suspension system.
A general view of the suspension system.

The rear shock is made by Ancillotti.
The rear shock is made by Ancillotti and delivers 160mm of travel.

This very unique screw system allows you to adjust the bottom bracket height.
This very unique screw system allows you to adjust the bottom bracket height.

You can t see that kind of work in Taiwan.
You can hardly see that kind of work in Taiwan.

CNC aluminium pieces hand made welding from Italy.
CNC aluminium pieces + hand made welding from Italy.

The welding work is quite original here.
The welding work is quite original here.

Andrea s bike is a stock bike so you can buy it with the Sram Eagle GX transmission.
Andrea's bike is a stock bike so you can buy it with the SRAM Eagle GX transmission.

A specific guide chain made by Ancillotti for the Scarab Evo.
A good looking guide chain made by Ancillotti specifically for the Scarab Evo.


Debi rides the Juliana Roubion C 2018 150mm rear 160mm front . The new 2019 Roubion is now available with a new suspension system.
DEBORAH MOTSCH's
Juliana Roubion C 2018

Originally from the East of France in Giromagny, 27-year-old Debi used to be part of the Giromagny Enduro Team, well known for their original and funny videos. She traveled a lot around the world and is now teaching mountain biking in Annecy and is supported by Juliana Bicycles, SRAM, Ion, Smith and Slicy. She rides the Juliana Roubion C 2018 (150mm rear, 160mm front). The new 2019 Roubion is now available with a new suspension system.

Debi is always happy when she rides her bike
Debi is always happy when she rides her bike!

32th in front without any chain guide and a 12 speed Sram Eagle GX cassette in the rear.
32 tooth chainring in front without a chain guide and a 12 speed SRAM Eagle GX cassette in the rear.

Santa Cruz Reserve 30 30mm internal width wheels front and rear Michelin Wild Enduro 2.40 for all types of terrain.
Santa Cruz Reserve 30 (30mm internal width) wheels front and rear + Michelin Wild Enduro 2.40 for all types of terrain.

Debi rides with the Jey Clementz Truvativ Descendant bar and the Sram Guide brakes.
Debi rides with the Jey Clementz Truvativ Descendant bar and SRAM Guide brakes.

Personalized Slicy frame protection and mud guard for a total green yellow leaf look.
Personalized Slicy frame protection and mud guard for a total green/yellow leaf look

A couple years ago Debi and friends created a group of girls who ride around Annecy Les Bikettes. We love the logo
A couple years ago, Debi and her friends created a group of girls who ride around Annecy: Les Bikettes. We love the logo!

The new Roubion 2019 is available but Debi started the season with this 2018 Roubion C.
The new Roubion 2019 is available but Debi started the season with this 2018 Roubion C.

Juliana is the Santa Cruz Bikes brand dedicated to women who ride.
Juliana is Santa Cruz Bicycles' women's brand.


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
90128 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
79104 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
51385 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42876 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
42239 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
40680 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
40005 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
38444 views

9 Comments

  • + 3
 The welds on that ancillotti look sketchy- especially where the seat tube meets the bottom bracket/upper pivot area. And the sticker says “pullshock” -doesn’t the swingarm pull one end of the rocker link, thereby the other end actually compresses the shock? Lots of stuff hanging low, begging to get destroyed too...would love to see how that lower shock link holds up over a season of EWS...yikes
  • + 1
 They are extremely proven in downhill for many years, reliability (with the owners I knew) was never an issue. Plus they look bloody beautiful!! Always a brand I wanted to buy into but never did (had a Balfa instead), will certainly be on the shopping list for the future
  • + 1
 As a journeyman welder, I concur. Those welds would be embarrassing for an apprentice.
  • + 1
 Pull shock refers to the swingarm pulling the link to then compress the shock. Bike looks amazing.
  • + 2
 Someone got too crazy with the welds.
  • + 1
 Wow that is the sexiest bike Ive seen in many many years
  • + 1
 I want the selva so bad
  • + 1
 Brakes.
  • + 1
 that ancillotti is mint

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031313
Mobile Version of Website