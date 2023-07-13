2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup

Jul 13, 2023
by Alvin Holbrook  
This year brought together 23 custom frame builders and brands to the Enve headquarters in Ogden, Utah to showcase the best that each builder could put together. The majority of the creations were road or gravel bikes, but there were also two mountain bikes that stood out.

photo

Viral Bikes

Let us introduce you to Viral Bikes‘ first full-suspension bike. The Viral Optimist 160 featured 3D-printed titanium lugs with custom tubes to create a custom-geometry mountain bike. This isn’t Domahidy’s first time building a bike brand: he helped build Niner Bikes and its unique CVA Suspension as well. A lifetime of work on CVA guided him to what he feels is “the cutting edge of mountain bikes.”

photo
Of note in this image: the bolted-on seatstay bridge is how Viral can install and remove a Gates belt drive without needing a breakaway point in the seat stay or chain stay.

The Optimist 160 has a whole lot going on, but there are two core tenants here: use of the new Pinion SmartShift electronic shifting gearbox, and custom geometry to suit a rider’s fit and riding style.

Viral Bikes founder Steve Domahidy touts three main benefits of designing the Optimist 160 around a Pinion gearbox. No derailleur removes two pounds of unsprung weight at the back of the bike. The back end of the bike is “wildly more active” as a result and far more tuneable as well. Additionally, anti-rise numbers are the same regardless of which gear you’re in. And as a bonus, there’s no pedal kickback from the Pinion gearbox either.

photo
The Optimist 160 will come exclusively with the SmartShift gearbox. Rejoice, Gripshift haters!

photo
3D-printed titanium generally has a set of lattices inside that add strength to the structure. Viral uses Electron Beam Melting (EBM) that prints parts at 700 degrees Celsius, the annealing temperature of titanium. As such, the titanium printed parts are already heat treated as they’re produced.

photo
The Optimist 160 uses a single-pivot rear suspension with a flex stay out back.


Between the belt and controlling the final drive ratio, Domahidy says there’s no need to further deaden the bike or add complication to the frame. Titanium’s inherent flexiness and resistance to fatigue should aid in that performance as well.

Anti-squat at sag is about 115 percent, according to Domahidy. The suspension is said to be tuned with small bump compliance in mind, with about a 15% progression in leverage ratio, starting out at a little over 3:1 and ending at 2.44:1.

photo
The details are killer. The inner custom bike geek within me loves how the rear brake caliper is elegantly integrated into the rear triangle.

photo
photo

3D printed 6/4 titanium lugs, carbon tubes, and a whole lot of love. As currently constituted with the SmartShift gearbox, Rockshox Zeb fork and Super Deluxe shock, and Enve M7 wheels, the Optimist 160 weighs in at about 35 pounds (15.9 kgs).

Expected availability of the Viral Optimist 160 is early 2024, with a turnaround time of about two weeks. More information: www.viral.bike



photo


Chumba Bikes

Chumba Bikes is a small company based out of Austin, Texas, spearheaded by Vincent Colvin. Steel and titanium are usually their mediums of choice for building a frame, all with an eye toward functionality and intention in their design. Chumba brought along a custom-painted Sendero hardtail paired with a color-matched ENVE rigid carbon fork. Chumba touts its frame’s capability in the lightweight trail segment, but many end up using theirs for bikepacking.

photo
Just about every Chumba features sliding dropouts for use with either geared or singlespeed drivetrains. Singlespeed ain’t dead, folks.

photo
This Sendero received a custom finish that extends to its stem, bars, and even integrated fender.
photo
The Enve Mountain Fork features a flip chip at the dropout to modify the bike’s handling. We love just how the bolts are precisely painted in a half green, half blue.

Photos: Troy Templin


Want to ogle even more custom bikes? The road bike gallery is over on Velo at this link, and the gravel bikes can be found here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Chumba Viral Bikes


Author Info:
alvin-outside avatar

Member since Mar 1, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
65082 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
60820 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
43782 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
42699 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
41906 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
35017 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
34299 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
32294 views

18 Comments
  • 13 1
 If you were in the market for a $10,000 bikepacking bike you would be very excited about this article
  • 6 0
 I don't think that anti-rise is ever affected by what gear you're in, perhaps you meant anti-squat?
  • 2 0
 Yes, indeed. Anti-squat is not affected by gear choice with a gearbox.
  • 3 1
 Was thinking same. Second article about this bike that did that. I blame ChatGPT. Smile
  • 1 0
 Don't you love it when you know more than the marketing dweebs. You nailed it boss.
  • 2 0
 After going for a ride on a derailleur e-bike, as well as seeing pros throw weights on bikes, i think the increase in sprung weight that comes with a gearbox or e-bike actually does significantly more for suspension feel than the decrease in un-sprung weight. I believe that gearbox bikes probably feel great, i just think our understanding of why that is the case is a bit off.
  • 5 1
 I heard somewhere recently the gluing Titanium and Carbon together doesn't end well .... ya, ya...I will see myself out.
  • 1 0
 I’m out of the loop, was there an article or event recently where this was an issue?
  • 2 0
 I'm sub'd to this thread.....
  • 4 0
 Well, I've certainly been infected, that Viral has contagious looks.
  • 2 0
 The Viral looks needs a bit of getting used to, but then I think it's quite the jaw dropper.
  • 1 0
 Next time I'm riding my Ebike on non-Ebike trails I'm just going to tell the accuser it's a pinion gearbox and nah that's just my Chris King rear hub making that noise
  • 1 0
 I'm really digging the looks of that Viral, it looks like there could even be room for two water bottles on the downtube!
  • 1 0
 how do you change the rebound on that superdeluxe with the Viral? I see the Niner influence btw. Not for me
  • 1 0
 Taking off the lower downtube cover exposes the shock and rebound adjustment. No tools required for removing the cover.
  • 2 0
 Why wouldn't there be pedal kickback from the gearbox?
  • 1 0
 While pedaling, it would still add the same amount of resistance to the pedals during suspension movement, but while coasting, there is a second 'freehub' in the gearbox as well, which allows the belt to rotate backwards without affecting the crank position.
  • 2 0
 Anti rise is something I get when looking at these bikes





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049847
Mobile Version of Website