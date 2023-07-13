2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup

Viral Bikes

Of note in this image: the bolted-on seatstay bridge is how Viral can install and remove a Gates belt drive without needing a breakaway point in the seat stay or chain stay.

The Optimist 160 will come exclusively with the SmartShift gearbox. Rejoice, Gripshift haters!

3D-printed titanium generally has a set of lattices inside that add strength to the structure. Viral uses Electron Beam Melting (EBM) that prints parts at 700 degrees Celsius, the annealing temperature of titanium. As such, the titanium printed parts are already heat treated as they’re produced.

The Optimist 160 uses a single-pivot rear suspension with a flex stay out back.

The details are killer. The inner custom bike geek within me loves how the rear brake caliper is elegantly integrated into the rear triangle.

Chumba Bikes

Just about every Chumba features sliding dropouts for use with either geared or singlespeed drivetrains. Singlespeed ain’t dead, folks.

This Sendero received a custom finish that extends to its stem, bars, and even integrated fender. The Enve Mountain Fork features a flip chip at the dropout to modify the bike’s handling. We love just how the bolts are precisely painted in a half green, half blue.