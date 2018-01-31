No Bad Days – A Feel-Good Edit

I've always loved the concept of videos. As a kid, I vividly remember watching videos and getting psyched to go out and try something I wasn't yet capable of doing. Either on a bike, a snowboard, or being silly with friends. To potentially create something that holds the same power to inspire others is a gift. Not only that but being able to preserve my memories in a visual storyboard is awesome.Two years ago I decided to dedicate myself to becoming a better filmer. It has truly been an incredible 2 years. This video is less of a demo reel as it is my own personal montage of the good times.Being able to look back at such experiences makes me truly grateful for all the beautiful parts of my life!Thank you to everyone who has been supportive along the journey... More vids to comeCalvin HuthNo Bad DaysSong:Silver Lining - Mt. Joy