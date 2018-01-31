VIDEOS

No Bad Days – A Feel-Good Edit

Jan 30, 2018
by Calvin Huth  
2 Years Behind the Lens - Calvin Huth

by CalvinHuth
I've always loved the concept of videos. As a kid, I vividly remember watching videos and getting psyched to go out and try something I wasn't yet capable of doing. Either on a bike, a snowboard, or being silly with friends. To potentially create something that holds the same power to inspire others is a gift. Not only that but being able to preserve my memories in a visual storyboard is awesome.

Two years ago I decided to dedicate myself to becoming a better filmer. It has truly been an incredible 2 years. This video is less of a demo reel as it is my own personal montage of the good times.

Being able to look back at such experiences makes me truly grateful for all the beautiful parts of my life!

Thank you to everyone who has been supportive along the journey... More vids to come Smile

Calvin Huth
No Bad Days

Song:
Silver Lining - Mt. Joy

16 Comments

  • + 12
 Great work dude! Was a pleasure to wake up and watch something so beautiful.
  • + 4
 Oh dude, this is a nice treat
  • + 2
 I also like how you have captured the elements and nature. With out these things it would be impossible to do what you love doing best. Once again amazing
  • + 3
 Freakin brilliant!

Song?
  • + 3
 Silver Lining - Mt Joy
  • + 2
 2 years well spent..now I’m getting impatient for trails season to get going!!
  • + 1
 Very talented guy and riders right here. I feel privileged to be apart of something so beautiful
  • + 1
 To me this is what riding is all about. Being out in the woods taking it all in. Beautiful work.
  • + 1
 Make films and I will buy them
  • + 1
 This was beautiful. Keep up the good work Calvin!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah! Calvin is such an talented guy!
  • + 1
 AWESOME VIDEO DUDE!!
  • + 1
 Nice work!
  • + 1
 beautiful!
  • + 1
 Amazing. Keep it up.
  • + 1
 Well done.

