20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018

Hope's HB160, which recently got a massive £2,000 price cut. Speaking to the guys on the Hope stand it sounds like the price drop has gone down well with previous customers and sales have been good since the announcement. We heard a rumour that Hope is lining up a 29er model soon, but Hope wouldn't be drawn on any exact details of future releases. It's not hard to imagine a shorter travel version being next in the pipeline. HB140 anyone?