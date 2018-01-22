FIRST LOOK

20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018

Jan 22, 2018
by David Arthur  

Core Bike Show
Core Bike Show 2018


Core Bike Show is an annual gathering of some of the UK’s leading bike distributors and offers a chance for bike shops and journalists to get a first hands-on look at the latest bikes and products. While there were no major bike releases this year, there were lots of very nice bikes on display so here are some highlights.


Core Bike Show
Atherton Racing will be flying the British flag this year

Core Bike Show
Core Bike Show
Not only will they now be clad in Endura clothing, their Trek Session bikes will now be equipped with hubs, disc brakes, cassettes and seatposts from Hope and handlebars, stems and grips from Renthal


Core Bike Show
Hope's HB160, which recently got a massive £2,000 price cut. Speaking to the guys on the Hope stand it sounds like the price drop has gone down well with previous customers and sales have been good since the announcement. We heard a rumour that Hope is lining up a 29er model soon, but Hope wouldn't be drawn on any exact details of future releases. It's not hard to imagine a shorter travel version being next in the pipeline. HB140 anyone?


Core Bike Show
Bernard Kerr's custom painted desert-camo Pivot Phoenix.


Core Bike Show
Identiti's Mettle, first launched at Core Bike a few years ago, hasn't changed for 2018, other than the new option of an MRP Ribbon fork upgrade.


Core Bike Show
Hardcore hardtail anyone? This is the new Identiti AKA, an aluminium-framed hardtail with a 64.5-degree head angle, 475mm reach on the size large, Boost rear axle, and compatibility with 27.5" and 29" wheels, with a 140mm fork on the former and 120mm on the latter. Available in two colours with a SRAM GX build it'll cost £1,500.


Core Bike Show
The brand new Transition Smuggler looks even better in the flesh than it did in the company's promo last week.


Core Bike Show
The DMR Sled was unveiled this time last year, and it's been well received with strong sales according to the guys at the British company. For 2018, it's offering two builds, SRAM GX Eagle for £3,500 and it's joined by a new Shimano SLX option at £2,750. The company is working on establishing up to 10 demo centres around the UK to give potential customers the chance to sling a leg over one.


Core Bike Show
Muc-Off is 24-years-old and to mark this anniversary it commissioned this spectacular paint job on a Yeti with matching Fox fork and RaceFace handlebars. I can't imagine the hours that Fat Creations must have put it into it. The attention to detail and quality of the finish is immense.


Core Bike Show
Banshee Spitfire


Core Bike Show
NukeProof Mega


Core Bike Show
Nukeproof doesn't just make mountain bikes, the Digger is and gravel and adventure road bike with a dropper post.


Core Bike Show
NS Bikes Snabb 160 C2


Core Bike Show
NS Bikes Eccentric


Core Bike Show
Niner Jet 9 RDO


Core Bike Show
Yeti SB5


Core Bike Show
Cannondale Jekyll


Core Bike Show
Pivot Mach 6 Carbon


Core Bike Show
Mondraker Fox Carbon XR with RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil shock


Core Bike Show
Cute eh? This is Hope's Academy bike, a scheme the company runs that allows parents to rent a bike for their child and when they grow out of it, they swap it for the next size up. Naturally, it's built up with lots of Hope components with the aim to provide a lightweight build. It's a popular scheme apparently.

Core Bike Show
Oh, how did this e-bike get in here...


116 Comments

  • + 73
 Love that latest snabb...
  • + 58
 cant wait to see Sam shreding it !! wait
  • - 5
flag MrEtnie (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @RedBurn: hahaha, see what you did there. Wink
  • + 29
 Never thought the NS snabb would be the best / cleanest looking bike out of the group. Nice job NS!
  • - 1
 I though it was a Canyon until I read the caption. Very similar look no?
  • + 1
 That thing is sexy!
  • + 50
 Identity hardtail is awesome
  • - 4
flag ilovedust (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 In alu?? It would be too stiff surely. Steel all the way.
  • + 9
 Disappointed to see it in aluminum. Steel hardtail frames are close in price and ride significantly better than aluminum. It's almost as if any manufacturer making a "hardcore hatdtail" doesn't realize this, may not actually be that hardcore about hardtails.
  • + 6
 @ilovedust: steer is real !!!
  • + 9
 @station: of course, you may crash if you don't steer...
  • + 3
 @JDFF: ya lets see some steel, especially steel full sus bikes!
  • + 8
 Some of us actually care about the weight of a hardtail. I for one, like my 25lbs aluminum hardtail, and I run tires big enough to the edge off. I don't like my hardtail weighing the same as my 160mm full suspension.
  • + 8
 @station: Aluminum is real too, it just doesn't rhyme with anything.
  • + 1
 @woofer2609: aluminum is groomin' 'em
  • + 21
 Hope kids bike rental sounds like an awesome idea to me. I wonder how much it runs per year. My young bloke is almost ready for a new bike after 18 months on the Hotrock 16.
  • + 6
 Love that little Hope bike. Clearly a lot of thought has gone into it. Nice to see bike companies thinking outside the box to open doors and encourage more kids to get into biking. Kudos Hope, you guys are doing a really top job in many different respects.
  • + 2
 I started reading "HOPE kids bike RENTHAL..."
Dear Pinkbike member, you failed at duty.
  • - 5
flag WAKIdesigns (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @qreative-bicycle: teo dudes with Enve bars standing in the line to the lift: look at that peasant, he cannot afford his own bars, he rents them. What has world come to...
  • + 3
 the smallest starts at only £5 a month!
  • - 3
 As long as the chillen get their floating hydraulic disc brake rotors. Lol. They're going to quit biking when they're 7 , and there's nothing to look forward to.
  • + 8
 Just wondering, have they redesigned the brake levers so that kids can actually use them? In my experience the handlebars of kids' bikes aren't really thinner compared to "adult" bikes so they usually can just hold the grips, but can't really reach for the brake lever let alone use it effectively. With Hope being in the position now to make everything as they see fit, I'm curious whether they did something in this department.

Other than that, this program is a great way to get kids riding bikes we ourselves find of acceptable standards too.
  • + 2
 @vinay: The levers can be pulled right in super close to the bar, so a child could use it easily
  • + 8
 I was speaking to a parent about these at my local trail last week. His lad had a top spec 26" hard tail dripping in hope and said it cost £23 a month including maintenance. That sounded like a bargain to me!
  • + 2
 @ryanme: it's not that simple. My 6 year old daughter has shimano levers which are probably the smallest on the market and they don't work perfectly. We tried Elixirs and Tektros that came stock and Shimanos work best. Maybe Hope works even better but still it's not that easy as it seems with reach adjustment.
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: Shimano levers are small but they dont pull in as well as hope from experience, I guess it comes down to the rider!



- you let your offspring ride avid brakes?!
  • + 1
 @ryanme: yes. And my wife too...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: trying to kill them off?
  • + 8
 @ryanme: If I tried to kill them off I'd give them Formulas with 203mm rotors.
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: probably made sense when you were typing it...
  • + 1
 I wish they would bring this scheme to the US!
  • + 1
 that bike has better components thanmine hahaha Big Grin
  • + 13
 I think the water bottle placement on the Cannondale is technically illegal.
  • + 1
 Why?
  • + 2
 you mean the bottom out bottle?
  • + 6
 Doc: So tell me what happened?
Rider: I was just reaching down to grab my bottle and then hit a bump on the trail...
Doc: don't worry, you still have one working hand.
  • + 10
 I don't see the problem. With compression or even sag the room will only increase here and there's good clearance already. Those fabric cageless bottles are great by the way.
  • + 7
 @unclesomebody: I can't see the problem anyway. In almost all full suspension bikes the bottle cage is close to some moving part. This does not seem anyhow more dangerous then others.
  • + 2
 It's brilliant! You won't even spill your coffee.
  • + 6
 Clearly they designed the bike around the bottle, so the bike might suck but man it's a great bottle holder.
  • + 2
 The bike actually rips don't know if you've had the chance to ride one but I got mine late last season and rode everything from sun peaks bike park and Jack the Ripper and phd in pemby to a local xc race and put down the second fastest lap time. @teschenbrenner:
  • + 11
 Nice job MRP getting some OEM action
  • + 8
 The day is coming when ebikes and normal bikes will look the same. And that camo yeti is simultaneously eye-wateringly garish and barely visible in that shot. Audacious.
  • + 6
 Congratulations muc-off you’ve ruined a yeti!
  • + 1
 @NoahWeimann: Because they had it customized to their tastes to match their marketing goals? Pretty sure they do not care.

It is badass paint work regardless.
  • + 7
 Always been a Hope fan but they are killing it recently, price drop and refund on the HB160, the Hope kids scheme. Just waiting for my lad to grow out of his so I can get on board
  • + 8
 Anyone else dislike the shape of the rocker link on the smuggler? or is that just me.
  • + 2
 Not just you. It's hideous. Still not as bad as that industrial piece of scrap metal that's trying to be the rocker link on Niners...
  • + 8
 It's just you
  • + 4
 @webskier I had to scroll back up to see what you were talking about and I certainly don't see it...... now the Jekyll I see, but not the Smuggler.
  • + 6
 The hope academy bikes is a really awesome idea! Good quality bikes that actually fit throughout a kid's growth without having to buy like 10 different bikes. Also that pivot is mad nice.
  • + 4
 well where's my e-Downhill bike....I hate pedaling downhill.....well, according to the industry insiders........also if it came with an e-headset.......steering is such a pain in the a $ $ too..........I don't understand why they just don't ride my bike for me and save me the trouble........please take some good pics.....I wanna look cool.......
  • + 6
 That Muc-Off bike is so ugly it's embarrassing. I'd be pissed if I was Yeti.
  • + 1
 Piss Ed because muc-off somehow made a worse paint job? Maybe they just found the new graphic designer for Yeti Bikes!
  • + 6
 HOPE bike is sooo gorgeous..
  • + 1
 waiting for the 29" version be like Drool
  • + 6
 but where is my carbon smuggler ???
  • + 2
 I thought the new Orange T7 and new build kits for the Five and Alpine were there too. Instead PB reports an e-bike but doesn't go in any depth. As long as you have enough material to start another pointless rant in the comment section this article is going to generate clicks...
  • + 4
 @vinay:
They probably didn’t see the point in pictures of the “new” orange as it looks the same as all it’s predecessors since the beginning of time. ????
  • + 2
 @Adamknowles: I see. Does the carbon Smuggler differ more from the aluminium Smuggler than the titanium T7 differs from the steel P7?
  • + 3
 @vinay: I mean, neither the Five or the Alpine have changed in nearly two decades. I don't think we need another spotlight on those filing cabinets.
  • + 4
 ♪ and then you go and spoil it all by doing something stupid, like include a motorbike ♫
  • + 4
 all pure bike art something about the nuke not sure what .just looks so right
  • + 2
 Hmmm, what can I complain about, oh yeah, I like the Eccentric but the cables are fubar!
  • + 1
 Yeah,I've got one and shrink wrapped everything together under the top tube.
Looks a hell of a lot cleaner that that cluster f*k.Have they no pride?
  • + 2
 I want that Hope bike so much. Anybody need my kids to work on their farm all summer?
  • + 3
 Oh, how did this e-bike get in here...
  • + 2
 Funny thing. I ran into an e-bike rider at the end of my ride on Saturday. While my wife and I had the 'just finished a good workout' look, this nice fellow didn't look like he had even broken a sweat. But the LEDs on the down tube sure were fancy.
  • - 17
flag clarky78 (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Poulsbojohnny: If there were LEDs on the downtube, you refer to a Levo. And if there were fancy LEDs on the downtube then I assume he hadn't ridden anywhere yet! I met a bloke on a Levo who showed me graciously around a new zone and that dude had sweat coming out of everywhere and his bike was soaked in it.. So quit with the Ebitching already.
  • + 14
 I ran into an e-bike rider. He was riding the bike without the seat on. He seemed really happy.
  • + 3
 Shouldn't that have been over at pEnkbike.com?
  • + 0
 @Poulsbojohnny: maybe he's also way fitter than you? E bikes aren't only used by unfit people. Also what's the big deal with going for a ride and not getting completely tired out? Isn't that what we're aiming for by improving our fitness?
  • + 1
 some great new bikes there and i think the yeti muck off bikes is the best, but what the hell is a wanna be motorbike doing there man quick blow it up
  • + 2
 when you're realizing the Hope's Academy bike has better brakes then your own bike...... Cute eh
  • + 2
 "Oh, how did this e-bike get in here..."

LOL
  • + 1
 Considering how good Fat Creations are, i cannot get over what an abomination that Yeti is. its utterly disgusting.
  • + 1
 It's the companies logo/background. No, most wouldn't ride it. However, it's a promotional piece.
  • + 0
 Not one of these showroom bikes with Enve wheels... that used to be on many showroom bikes I recall seeing the last few years. Marketing dept. budget cuts?
  • + 2
 That snabb. Damn what a beauty.
  • + 1
 Is it just me or has the Atherton Session different Hope Brake discs as the regular ones available?
  • + 1
 We've arrived to boring! Sea Otter might as well be a flea market this year!
  • + 1
 What about an alloy Hope?
  • + 1
 Ebikes and suvs are the cream of the crop
  • + 1
 Where's the new Capra 275/29?
  • + 1
 I actually don't mind the cream colour on the smuggler tup
  • + 1
 That muc off bike just looks like it's covered with pink electrical tape
  • + 1
 What's up with Kerr's seat position....
  • + 1
 What do you get when Pink bike merges with E bikes?
Pee Bike.
  • + 1
 I'm really glad there was an E bike photo in there...
  • + 1
 New year, another bike show, new bike, and new standard
  • + 1
 banshee paint looks like from 90's...
  • + 6
 They have paint schemes to meet everyones tastes. Blacked out. Simpler Raw. Or bright flo.
  • + 1
 and...whats wrong with the 90's?
  • + 1
 Raw aluminum frame is nice, but I agree the blue decals look like crap. All the RAW frames should have black decals. And yes, the stealth black ones are sweet.
  • + 1
 Did anybody tell the designers at Banshee that 2006 is over?
  • + 2
 Now that’s a session.
  • + 1
 Pivot sells motorcycles now?
  • + 1
 I'll take that Pivot Ebike for $400, please, alex...
  • - 1
 Niner? Wasn't that the brand that filed bankruptcy to f*ck over their creditors? Let them rest in peace!
  • + 1
 PRO core
  • + 1
 Pokin' the bear....
  • - 1
 Is that Hope bike a VPP setup, or just a look-a-like?
  • + 4
 Neither. Horst link.
  • + 1
 @jzPV: Really? Geez I never would have guessed that. This is why I'm not an engineer I guess, amongst many other reasons. To my untrained eye it looks just like a Hightower's rear suspension setup or something you'd see on an Intense.
  • + 1
 @yupstate: VPP never has a pivot in the chainstay. That DMR above for example is a VPP, but others like the Banshee are short link 4 bars or parallel links like DW-link or whatever people call them and the Yeti in that list above is also some kind of short link but not comparable due to the linear movement of the lower suspension pivot (switch infinity).
  • - 3
 So many EXO tires to impress the weight weenies. I hope they also like punctures and a side of tire roll.
  • + 6
 Two months ago I went to Pisgah and forgot my AM tires at home. Rode 200 miles including several long, sustained, rocky downhills on my Ikon 2.2/2.35 XC tire setup. Not one flat or tear. I think you overestimate the ease of ripping a sidewall.
  • + 2
 Eh, I've ridden exos for 3 years. It's plenty rocky out here. I'm yet to tear a sidewall, but I have ripped a sideknob off that leaked and re-sealed.
  • + 2
 @UtahBikeMike: I live in Colorado and use EXO's most of the time, no issue. If I race and Enduro, I put a beefier tire on the rear just in case.
  • + 1
 I don't believe you are allowed to criticize EXO tires. Though my experience echoes yours. Never worn out an EXO tire, only destroyed them. Whereas I have worn out a number of Butchers in both control and grid casing.
  • + 1
 @pcmxa: Criticizing XYZ product is fine. The problem is the binary/extremes on PB. "My XYX product failed, therefore ALL XYZ products suck!" Logic. Not all use cases are the same. Different rider skill sets, conditions, etc. Yes, EXO are not as durable as DD casings. But many are just fine with them. You are in NM, lots of sharp rocks/rocky soil. Yeah, EXO is most likely shredded there. However, many other areas not so much.
  • - 1
 wish i was there.
