20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018

Core Bike Show is an annual gathering of some of the UK’s leading bike distributors and offers a chance for bike shops and journalists to get a first hands-on look at the latest bikes and products. While there were no major bike releases this year, there were lots of very nice bikes on display so here are some highlights.
Atherton Racing will be flying the British flag this year
Not only will they now be clad in Endura clothing, their Trek Session bikes will now be equipped with hubs, disc brakes, cassettes and seatposts from Hope and handlebars, stems and grips from Renthal
Hope's HB160, which recently got a massive £2,000 price cut. Speaking to the guys on the Hope stand it sounds like the price drop has gone down well with previous customers and sales have been good since the announcement. We heard a rumour that Hope is lining up a 29er model soon, but Hope wouldn't be drawn on any exact details of future releases. It's not hard to imagine a shorter travel version being next in the pipeline. HB140 anyone?
Bernard Kerr's custom painted desert-camo Pivot Phoenix.
Identiti's Mettle, first launched at Core Bike a few years ago, hasn't changed for 2018, other than the new option of an MRP Ribbon fork upgrade.
Hardcore hardtail anyone? This is the new Identiti AKA, an aluminium-framed hardtail with a 64.5-degree head angle, 475mm reach on the size large, Boost rear axle, and compatibility with 27.5" and 29" wheels, with a 140mm fork on the former and 120mm on the latter. Available in two colours with a SRAM GX build it'll cost £1,500.
The brand new Transition Smuggler looks even better in the flesh than it did in the company's promo last week.
The DMR Sled was unveiled this time last year, and it's been well received with strong sales according to the guys at the British company. For 2018, it's offering two builds, SRAM GX Eagle for £3,500 and it's joined by a new Shimano SLX option at £2,750. The company is working on establishing up to 10 demo centres around the UK to give potential customers the chance to sling a leg over one.
Muc-Off is 24-years-old and to mark this anniversary it commissioned this spectacular paint job on a Yeti with matching Fox fork and RaceFace handlebars. I can't imagine the hours that Fat Creations must have put it into it. The attention to detail and quality of the finish is immense.
Banshee Spitfire
NukeProof Mega
Nukeproof doesn't just make mountain bikes, the Digger is and gravel and adventure road bike with a dropper post.
NS Bikes Snabb 160 C2
NS Bikes Eccentric
Niner Jet 9 RDO
Yeti SB5
Cannondale Jekyll
Pivot Mach 6 Carbon
Mondraker Fox Carbon XR with RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil shock
Cute eh? This is Hope's Academy bike, a scheme the company runs that allows parents to rent a bike for their child and when they grow out of it, they swap it for the next size up. Naturally, it's built up with lots of Hope components with the aim to provide a lightweight build. It's a popular scheme apparently.
Oh, how did this e-bike get in here...
Dear Pinkbike member, you failed at duty.
Other than that, this program is a great way to get kids riding bikes we ourselves find of acceptable standards too.
- you let your offspring ride avid brakes?!
Rider: I was just reaching down to grab my bottle and then hit a bump on the trail...
Doc: don't worry, you still have one working hand.
It is badass paint work regardless.
They probably didn’t see the point in pictures of the “new” orange as it looks the same as all it’s predecessors since the beginning of time. ????
Looks a hell of a lot cleaner that that cluster f*k.Have they no pride?
LOL
Pee Bike.
