21 Mountain Bikes We Predict Will be Updated in 2025

Jan 15, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
The modern mountain bike is an impressive piece of engineering. It's a rarity to find a new bike that is actually fundamentally flawed - if it doesn't hit the mark straight out the box, it usually doesn't take an awful lot of fettling to make it a bike that rides really well for its intended purpose. It's a problem for the industry; bikes are so good now that the proverbial dangling carrot of improved performance is shrinking year on year.

The industry is yet to recover from the post-pandemic oversupply, and the "innovate or die" concept is stronger than ever. The selective pressures of the market continue to force the evolution of the mountain bike in a bid to make you, dear reader, increase the spending limit on your credit card.

Lucky for you and your lender, there are some big brands that are well overdue an update on some of their most popular models. And when I say well overdue, I am largely making reference to the timescale, rather than intimating that some of these bikes are under-performing because of outdated geometry, components, or features. Though I'd argue there are a few in here that are guilty of some important omissions.

Things I'd like to see:

1. The death of thru-headset cable routing (hopefully we've made it far enough through the product development cycle that product managers are winning this battle)
2. More exciting innovations that go beyond the addition of a lunch box, or the addition of a flip-chip that changes your bottom bracket height by a measly 3mm
3. Continued attention paid to how geometry can be adjusted across the size range to give riders of all heights the best ride possible

Granted, I might be a little ambitious with regard to 2. It could be a while before we see something as exciting as the tuned mass damper integrated into a frame, or weight-based compliance-tuned components available on stock mountain bikes. Perhaps that will be the day we see the mountain bike break the £20,000 milestone.

Anyway, it's time to stare into the dregs of our tea leaves and ponder once again which bikes we could see updated this year. For those who aren't familiar with the process, bike companies typically refresh a model every three years or so, which means that compiling this list is as scientific as going through the archives and looking at the bikes that haven't been updated in a few years. There were also plenty of teasers released by companies over the summer as their athletes tried out the new bikes ahead of their official launch.

Keep in mind that this list focuses on updates or revisions to existing models - there are also lots of completely new bikes in the works.


specialized enduro 2020

Specialized Enduro

Specialized quietly updated the Enduro at the back end of last year. Only the seatstays were replaced however, bringing UDH and thus Transmission compatibility to a bike that, until then, has seen nothing aside from parts and color changes since it was introduced in 2020. Needless to say we are well beyond the usual development cycle for a new model. Aspects I would expect to see altered include the seat tube angle - a slack 76° has the Enduro showing its age - as well as the addition of some adjustability in the frame, like head angle and wheel size.

Making the Enduro MX-compatible seems like an easy win for Specialized, something that will instantly broaden its appeal across the board, but particularly for shorter riders. Folks have been running the current frame with a 27.5" rear wheel with the use of Williams Racing Products aftermarket yoke, but I imagine Specialized will take matters into their own hands before long. The 2024 seat stay update indicates an overhaul probably isn't imminent, but I can't imagine they'll want to hold out until 2026. If you're invested, I'd recommend keeping a close eye on the Instagram account of Charlie Murray and his fellow Specialized Enduro Team colleagues - Specialized are hardly the secret service when it comes to keeping prototypes under wraps.

Further to that, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the Enduro could see a major update to its suspension platform. Use of the Under Bottom Bracket layout seen on the Demo prototype has been alluded to in the context of a 170mm travel bike with space for a water bottle - in a patent published back in 2023. The UBB design is said to allow designers to “independently fine-tune key ride dynamics components, including axle path, shock leverage rate, and anti-squat/anti-rise characteristics for braking".


Cannondale Jekyll

Cannondale Jekyll

The 165mm travel Cannondale Jekyll was last updated in 2022. That and its lack of UDH-compatibility alone are strong indicators that 2025 could bring a fresh one for Ella Conolly, and Joe Public. If Cannondale do stick with the high-pivot horst-link suspension platform, as I imagine they will, it seems sensible that they would look to improve upon the drivetrain noise and friction added by the idler pulley, and to refine the shape of the gravity cavity and its covering to reduce debris accumulation - two things that Mike Kazimer took issue with.

Notably, the current Jekyll frame offers no avenues for adjustment, so we wouldn't be surprised to see any new iteration come with accommodation for both 29" and MX wheel configurations, and other tweakable parameters like head angle, bottom bracket and leverage curve progression. Also, if any brand is going to do something completely left of field, like add an on-the-fly anti-squat adjustment, or a UDH-compatible chainstay length adjustment, I'd put my money on Cannondale.


photo

Commencal Meta TR

Aside from the obligatory switch to UDH, I am struggling to identify how Commencal will update the Meta TR. Aside from some poorly chosen component parts, it received a favorable review from Kazimer when he tested the Signature model back in 2020. This 140mm aluminum bike is a little on the hefty side, but I don't expect Commencal to start paying too much attention to weight in 2025. The possibility remains they could switch the suspension platform from its linkage-driven single-pivot layout to the twin-link platform utilized by the longer-travel Meta SX enduro bike, but the geometry appears to be thoroughly modern for a bike that was last updated over four years ago.

They could always add frame storage, I suppose. I will be lame and suggest it be named the Tapas Tank. Less lame would be an increase in the frame warranty period from 2 years to a more palatable 5 years.


photo

Norco Revolver FS

Crankworx Whistler provided us a glimpse at what appears to be a new XC bike from Norco. Though the brand is better known for its gravity lineup, it is well-positioned to bring to market something lighter, faster, and perhaps a little more aggressive and descent-capable than your average WC XC race bike. It's now coming up on five years since the Revolver FS saw an update. That, and the fact that the blacked-out prototype we saw in Whistler Village looks to be nigh-on production ready, indicates Norco will pull the trigger in 2025.

The most obvious updates include the switch to a flex-pivot suspension platform and a UDH-compatible rear-end. Beyond that, I'd eat my hat if this one didn't go at least 1-degree slacker than its current 67.4° head tube angle, with extra clearance for slightly wider tires.


Cross-country Field Test 2020

Transition Spur

Transition's all-country bike (their words, not mine) made its debut in 2020, reviewing favorably in our cross-country field test. It stood out as one of the more capable descenders, which comes as no great surprise given its more aggressive geometry and burlier components as compared to other bikes in that test. To call it a cross-country bike then was to massively understate how adept it was for trail riding in general.

To be totally honest with you, it's only the passing of time that has me suggesting that the Spur will be updated in 2025. It was a fair way ahead of its time, though, so it's possible that Transition will want to keep this one ahead of the curve. While they may want to maintain its position as a short-travel bike that can take on more than its 120mm of rear wheel travel would suggest, I can't help but wonder if it will go to a 130mm travel rear end, with the 130mm Smuggler going to 140mm when the time comes. That's pure speculation.

Also, I will eat my hat if any new iteration isn't Boom Box equipped as the new Sentinel is.

photo

Transition Scout

Transition is one of the few major brands to retain a complete 27.5" in its lineup. The 150mm travel Scout has been quietly reassigned to the Youth category, available in sizes XS-M only. I can't see it receiving any major overhaul, but I wouldn't be surprised if Transition added a 26" option to fill the space between this and the 24" Ripcord. Better yet, make it 26" and 27.5" compatible with reach adjustment such that it could see more use by the same young rider as they grow.


photo
photo

Pivot Firebird and Trail 429

The current iterations of the Trail 429 and the Firebird came into being in 2021, so the next 12 months could well see a refresh of both. However, the 120mm travel Trail 429 is slightly longer in the tooth. There aren't any glaringly obvious features that need updating on either of them - though the Super Boost haters will claim otherwise. We don't expect that to be going anywhere anytime soon, however.

It has to be said that the Firebird's 64° head tube angle isn't quite as slack as many of its competitors. In any update, I think there is good justification for adding a fifth frame size on the shorter end of the spectrum; the 445mm reach of the SM frame is, I feel, a little ambitious for the lower end of Pivot's suggested rider height range of 5‘2“ – 5‘8“.

The Phoenix DH bike was the latest Pivot to be overhauled; the update was radical, switching from a low-pivot dual-link DW suspension platform to the mid/high-pivot DW6 platform, and the addition of a Jackshaft-like drivetrain featuring not one but two chains. While it does add weight and complexity, justification for the latter included increased drivetrain efficiency (versus the more commonly seen idler-based solution for managing anti-squat and pedal kickback), and increased ground clearance thanks to the use of a smaller chainring.

I can't help but wonder if Pivot are investigating the benefits of that mid/high-pivot suspension layout in a shorter-travel enduro-worthy configuration. Certainly, it seems they'd still have plenty of room to fit an obligatory water bottle in the front triangle. Of course, that is pure speculation, but surely their engineers have been curious enough to try it. Much lower hanging fruit for both the Firebird and the Trail 429 would be the addition of frame storage, or a "Tool Shed" as they called it on their recently updated Vault gravel bike.


Evil Wreckoning

Evil Wreckoning and Insurgent

Early 2024 saw Evil Bikes make substantial company lay-offs, with the CEO, Jason Moeschler, telling Pinkbike that while the company has continued to produce and sell bikes at a "reasonable pace" the current margins are "not sustainable toward our current staffing levels." The Bellingham brand has been very quiet since then, with no new bikes released since 2022.

Of course, we hope they are in a more robust position by now. If they do release anything new in 2025, chances are it will be a refresh of the 166mm travel 29" Wreckoning, and/or the mixed-wheel 168mm travel Insurgent. Or even, a new bike that is a marriage of the two.


photo

Devinci Spartan HP

It's coming up on 3 and a half years since Devinci updated the Spartan HP, their 160mm travel enduro bike. Looking at Mike Kazimer's review and the geometry chart alone, I'd say there's good scope for this one to receive a meaningful update in 2025. It would be unfair to say it is far behind the curve in any department, but a few tweaks here and there would certainly modernize it.

Most notably, I expect to see the Spartan get MX-compatibility to broaden its appeal. The 64.5° head tube angle is arguably a little old school on a big bike with enduro racing intentions, so I expect to see that go a touch slacker, with the seat tube angle on the larger sizes going a little steeper to satisfy the winch-and-plummet crowd. In my opinion, Devinci could also do with adding another frame size on the smaller end of the spectrum to properly accommodate shorter riders. Other details that could be improved include the derailleur cable routing, and the clearance around the seat stays.

Though the Troy moved from 157 to Boost spacing when it was updated last year, I can't really see Devinci taking that step for this altogether burlier specimen. Finally, that Split Pivot layout isn't going anywhere - Devinci own the patent on that so I can't see them looking elsewhere.


YT Capra 2022 review

YT Capra

YT Industries last updated their enduro bike in 2021, bringing both 29" and an MX options to the table at a remarkably palatable price. The 29" bike fared very well in our Summer Field Test of 2022, and I was a major fan of the MX version after spending the summer of 2023 riding it in Scotland. Its "middle of the road" geometry was considered both a pro and a con, with a 64° head angle and 77.4° effective seat tube angle.

So, where will it go in 2025? I predict that YT will bring the MX and 29" options onto the same frame with a flip-chip to correct the geometry, and the chainstays going a touch longer. I think the seat tube angle will get a touch steeper, while I hope they won't slacken the head angle off too much. I'd also hope the seat tubes come a bit shorter, with the seat tube itself going straight to allow for more post insertion depth. Chances are it will receive the same in-frame storage boasted by the latest Jeffsy, too. The incumbent is a very good bike, so I'm excited to see what YT do to better it.

I doubt the Capra, or any 2025 enduro bike for that matter, will get much more travel - if anything. It interests me that a number of high-profile enduro racers were opting to use their sponsors' trail bike for a number of EDR races, indicating that oftentimes it is less travel that is called for, not more. Charlie Murray, Hattie Harnden and Estelle Charles spring to mind, though I believe there were a few others.

P.S. I might have added the Izzo here too but YT just announced a new(ish) model.


photo
photo

Whyte T-160 and T-140

Whyte have developed a name for themselves in the UK for making bikes that pack a punch in the performance department, without requiring the sale of a vital organ. Particularly impressive is the lifetime warranty on frame and bearings. They seem to have focused on their e-bike offering in recent years (to much avail, I should add), with some of their trail bikes falling behind the curve. Specifically, the T-160 and T-140.

I reckon both will be overhauled this year. I can't imagine they'll do anything too radical with the suspension linkage, staying with the horst-pivot layout, but these frames will surely lose the curves that make them look so outdated. Likely the T-140 will remain a complete 29er, with the T-160 moving to MX, or with the capability to run either rear wheel size. On the latter, if they want to satisfy the winch and plummet crowd, those effective seat tube numbers (74.6° on the XL) will need to go several degrees steeper, and significantly shorter, too.


photo

Santa Cruz Blur

The Santa Cruz Blur has been around in its current guise(s) since 2021; there's the 107mm travel XC build, and the 115mm travel TR build. The latter featured in our 2021 Fall Field Test, and was enjoyed by all as one of the better executions of a trail-o-fied XC bike. Back then, Santa Cruz steered clear of the downcountry umbrella, but I wonder if 2025 will see the Blur (or any new TR version thereof) creep under its shade.

Paired with a 120mm travel fork, the incumbent TR version has a 67.1° head tube angle and a 74.9° seat tube angle, as well as respectable seat post insertion depth for a long(ish) travel dropper. Now, if you have followed the XC World Cup this season, you don't need me to point out that courses are getting progressively gnarlier - presenting excellent justification for XC bike geometry to continue its mince on the longer, lower, slacker journey on which it has embarked. And, if the opinions of the Pinkbike readership is a litmus test, then I think we can expect to see head angles get slacker, and seat tubes to get steeper. There isn't too much discontentment with current XC geometry, but a good 15% of you would have a slacker head angle, and 10% of you would like a steeper seat tube angle.

Chances are, if Santa Cruz do renew the Blur this season, its flex-pivot suspension will jump to 120mm, in-line with other modern XC bikes, and I expect all models to benefit from a push-to-lock remote lock-out.


Merida Ninety-Six 2021

Merida Ninety-Six

The stealth manufacturing giant, Merida, haven't updated the Ninety-Sixty XC bike since 2020. The incumbent has 100mm of rear wheel travel with a 120mm fork, a 68.5° head angle and 435mm chainstays. If it gets an overhaul this year, I'd bet my Monopoly money that it will go to 120mm travel in the rear, with a head angle than is at least 1° slacker, with slightly longer chainstays.


photo

Mondraker Foxy and Super Foxy

Unless Mondraker throw in the acoustic towel and switch exclusively to e-bikes (they now have eight discrete models, plus three kids eMTBs), I expect they will update a few unassisted model in 2025. The 150mm Foxy and the 160mm Super Foxy last saw a refresh in 2021 and 2020, respectively. In that time, we've seen the Spanish brand's more recent crop of e-bikes (Neat, Sly and Dune) switch to a new suspension platform. It is still a dual-link affair, but now the shock is driven directly by the chainstay, rather than the lower link. The prototype Summum also runs this layout.

We may well see the new Foxy and Super Foxy also roll out with the so-called Updated Zero Suspension platform. The Dune eMTB really suffers from a lack of seat post insertion depth, and I would hope that the absence of the motor would allow Mondraker to push everything down a little to improve on that. The split in the seat tube will always be the great limitation, but I live in hope Mondraker find a way. It's not acceptable to release a trail or enduro bike in 2025 where the size small can only run a 125mm dropper seat post.

Aside from the linkage update, I also expect both models to get a modernized geometry; slacker head tube angles, steeper seat tube angles, and maybe even size-specific chainstays (given that they are a generous 445mm across the board on the Super Foxy).

photo

Mondraker Raze

The 130mm travel Raze made its debut in 2021 and, save for the addition of an aluminum version, hasn't been updated since. It is a complete 29er, has a reach of 495mm in a size large, a 65.5° head angle with a 150mm fork, a 76.5° effective seat angle and 435mm stays across the board. I predict it'll go a touch slacker, with longer chainstays, and perhaps a shorter reach. Perhaps the latter goes against the grain of their Forward Geometry principles, but does anyone think that would be a bad thing?

Some of the high-end carbon models benefit from the MIND Telemetry system - Mondraker's proprietary suspension data acquisition kit. It's really cool, but if SRAM do actually roll out forks and shock with in-built ShockWiz capability, surely it'll be harder to justify the resources required for any continued development of MIND.

P.S. All of the abovementioned Mondrakers could do with the addition of an XS frame. The Raze starts with a reach of 455mm, excluding it as an option for most below 5ft 5".


photo

Scott Gambler

The Gambler has remained unchanged since 2020. It's hard to imagine how it will change if they do give it a refresh; it already has two sets of flip-chips that let you run either rear wheel size and change the suspension’s progression. We’ve seen Scott play around with pulleys and high pivots before now, but they never committed to the design. Perhaps they will revisit it, given how much success high pivot designs have seen on the World Cup circuit in recent years. Or, they'll go ahead and bamboozle us all by putting the shock inside a DH frame, as they did with the Ransom and Genius.


photo

Orbea Wild (Card)

Orbea's long-travel eMTB was updated just last year, but I'm not talking about a new e-bike here. FMD Racing's partnership with Canyon came to an end recently, with Orbea coming in as their bike sponsor. No, Orbea don't have a DH bike, but that is surely about to change. Martin Maes rode a modified Orbea Wild with a dual-crown fork at several World Cup DH rounds last season, so expect to see something more refined (or something sans diaper) come the 16th May when it all kicks off in Poland.

photo

Absentees

Absent from this list is GT. When I first compiled this list of bikes that might be updated, the Force enduro bike was to be included. Sadly, the chances of that are now vanishingly small with the announcement from GT that it is refining its strategy to "align with evolving customer preferences" and focusing on selling existing inventory - with lay-offs coming as a result. Read more on Bicycle Retailer.



 Pinkbike pretending like they haven’t ridden most of the yet-to-be-released 2025 mystery machines…we’re on to you, y’know.
  • 6241
 Just because one editor got a bike doesn't mean they all know and talk about it when it's under embargo. They even live on different continents and countrys.
  • 152
 Or they just put together the short list of ‘companies about to go under and haven’t been updating’
  • 50
 Or seen the embargo literature from each brand.
  • 34
 @LDG:
If one is riding an embargoed bike, I guarantee they all know. They're also not stupid enough to post them on the front page if they were riding one.
  • 751
 @LDG: you getting downvoted but you're right that's how it works. When a brand approaches us about an upcoming bike, Kaz and I assign an editor, who sometimes gets read in either under personal NDA or FrienDA, and usually gets a bike or a camp ahead of time. But they silo that info from the rest of the team, specifically so we can still report on things and do our jobs without brands being annoyed at us.

Jessie-May absolutely isn't reporting any personal insider knowledge. She's just looking at bikes that have either had leaks or haven't been updated on the ~36 month schedule that the bike industry insists on using for new models.

Until I started communicating how we silo off editors, we'd often have brands annoyed because they showed an editor a bike, and assumed that meant they could ride a bike in public at a world cup and our whole org wouldn't report on it. It was super frustrating. Now it's better.

Okay now back to the cabal meeting. PS I rode an unreleased Rocky Mountain today, for anyone keeping score.
  • 697
 Lunch boxes can GTF. Any brand who introduces a drinks cabinet will get my attention though. 🍻
  • 770
 Orange had a filing cabinet feature if I recall
  • 140
 A juice box?
  • 250
 This would be innovation! Are you thinking a mini-fridge or just a compartment?

I know this is a stretch, but how about some sort of in frame espresso machine for anti-ebike folks? Hear me out. Rather than having a motor add power, a dynamo would drain power from drive train to provide energy for the espresso machine, and when you get to the top of the hill and are tired from not just climbing but making coffee...boom, you've got a shot of espresso to power up!

This is the dumbest idea in this comments section for sure, but that won't stop me from wasting a bunch of time thinking about it today.
  • 60
 You are correct. We could use an updated Lenz Lunch Box.
  • 210
flag PeterBikeman FL (Jan 15, 2025 at 12:15) (Below Threshold)
 @mkul7r4: underrated comment
  • 120
 @jaytdubs: this is nowhere near the dumbest statement in any comment section.
  • 10
 @BenPea: it should have been though... but as you've pointed out, that's not how things work around here.
  • 561
 My nukeproof mega will not get an update. So no pressure on buying something new🤪
  • 60
 The shop lad I spoke to in Evans recently reckons you might see something…
  • 20
 @mashrv1: the v2 Recator was ready to roll into production from what I’ve heard. There’s photos of it on Nigel Paige’s Instagram
  • 40
 @aly-14: that was a Chiggle-era design wasn’t it? Just didn’t make it before the death.
Enthusiastic shop lad reckoned that Frasers Group wanted to restart the team for entirely new designs
  • 40
 @aly-14: on one/planet x have a full suspension on there website that looks very similar to a nukeproof reactor. perhaps they bought up the updated model from nukeproof much like what they did with sick bike co.

planetx.co.uk/products/on-one-atomic-gx-full-suspension-mountain-bike
  • 20
 @mashrv1: it was yeah. The one Nigel was riding looked like a finished product that didn’t make it to production.
That’s cool to hear, I’d be excited to see that happen if it happened in the right way. I just assumed that they’d maybe re-launch with the updated products that didn’t make it to the public
  • 20
 @VegemiteSandwich: that’s just a rebranded V1 Reactor unfortunately, the geo sheet is identical.
Same goes for the ‘Gamma’ that’s been floating around and on and off the website, just a rebranded V4 Mega
  • 10
 @aly-14: ah you are correct. i didn’t bother to check the geo chart i just noticed the bike the other day and figured i’d mention it.
  • 363
 I doubt we’ll see many new models this year other than from massive companies like Specialized, Trek.

Bikes aren’t selling, and why would anyone spend rrp when you can get 50% or more off at the moment.

We’ll see new ebikes and a few big name updates.
Any medium sized or rider-owned company would be stupid to release anything right now and ask top dollar for it.
  • 173
 The thing about the current global-ish downturn is that the folks who were doing well before are doing even better now. They don't care about what bikes are on sale, they only want the newest and the best, which is my argument for why we continue to see new models released with 14K+ options beside generation old Slashes and current Gen slayers for 50%+ off. The people who were going to buy those bikes don't even look at sale bikes.

So yes, while I generally agree with your premise, medium sized companies who appeal to that top of the line demographic should continue to release stuff - their demographic wants to keep buying.
  • 70
 @j-t-g: Yes there will be some of that, but it will be difficult to make money after spending a lot on r&d and testing, and pay for new carbon moulds and only sell low volumes to rich folk. I’m guessing companies like Atherton will do well in this market: top end frames at top end prices in low volumes. An no moulds to invest in now they have the manuf sorted in house. But then if We Are One have stopped frame production until the market recovers its not as simple as this…
  • 80
 @rich-2000: WAO hasn't stopped frame production until the market recovers, they've stopped frame production permanently. In the Vital podcast last year Dustin said they didn't really make money on them with limited exceptions like the rolling chasis at the best of times.
  • 20
 @j-t-g: So if WAO can’t make it work with high end, high price, I’m not sure who can!!!
  • 40
 @j-t-g: cry emoji
  • 10
 @dustinbmx74: Don’t cry, I frickin love my Arrival!!!
  • 10
 Especially when bikes like the stumpy evo are so good and so heavily discounted at the moment
  • 10
 @j-t-g: there are brand new, top of the line XC bikes under teenagers every year at the local XC bikes.
  • 20
 The elephant in the room is Trek having a competitive 120mm XC sized hole in their range… long overdue for an Epic 8, Scalpel, Spark, Lux, Fourstroke rival bike.

The Supercaliber and Top Fuel sit either side of this gaping chasm.
  • 312
 deep discounts on Banshees suggest something
  • 41
 Gearbox Legend when?
  • 70
 Their current gen started in 2019. Before that it was 2014. They refresh every 5 years with a 3 year update..

Their model is more like how most cars are done. Def expect them to release v4 frames this year, hopefully keeping 27.5 bikes.

That said, they were also deeply discounted last winter and prices went back up in Feb/Mar
  • 30
 @totaltoads: I think they hinted at some new stuff this year.
  • 40
 I believe Keith said the main motivation was to right-size their inventory, but I also got the sense a new Darkside could arrive this year.
  • 30
 @Hubyuckle: correct me if I'm wrong, but Banshee is a pretty small operation. for some reason I want to say I heard 5 employees somewhere along the lines?
  • 41
 Hope they walk back their hate for UDH and support open standards
  • 30
 @captainderp: I believe its only 3 employees I think.

3 or 5, still, what they accomplish with only that many employees is impressive. I think they also weathered the COVID issues pretty well because they only supply frames, so they don't need to manage component supply issues.

Keith was asking IG Followers/Riders thoughts on preferred hub dimensions on DH/Big travel bike so I am betting on at least and update to rear triangle of Legend and possibly for a new Darkside.
He has previously said he had no plans to accommodate UDH on current bikes, but that is probably in the works too.
  • 10
 @captainderp: That is correct. @ShawMac's info aligns with what I have seen on Banshee social media channels.
  • 21
 @soorr: Nah when folks like banshee hate something, its for a reason.
  • 20
 @Hubyuckle: i didn't mean the small company as a dig at banshee. they put out really good bikes, and their small size is likely helping them weather the current downturn
  • 10
 @cougar797: I didn't get the impression there was hate for it, but maybe I missed something. It was just when asked, to accommodate the UDH in the dropouts I think Keith said it would require a redesign of the rear triangle.
I am guessing they don't want to put in that much effort until they are sure UDH is going to hold. Banshee held onto and accommodated older hub standards longer than most brands too. Brand new Legends are still 12x150... I doubt there are many other brands still rocking that on DH frames judging by how hard it was for me to find a wheel lol
  • 10
 @ShawMac: i was referring to my comments on company size. to your other point, reading between the lines on the statement "no plans to accommodate UDH on current bikes", i would take that to mean they might not update the current models, but it would be included on future models.
  • 20
 @captainderp: I agree.
  • 10
 Keith said he’s not impressed with high-pivot designs, so I’d imagine the v4 models will stay away from it. Although I’ve ridden a v3 Rune and can only rave about it, I’m pretty hopeful he would change his mind and consider the HP as a possibility. Rulezman proved an idler helps the Legend significantly, if it can also keep even more momentum through obstacles via an HP design, it would be a win-win!
  • 10
 @hitarpotar: I had a rune v2 for a bit. I loved everything about the frame except it felt like it got hung up harshly on bigger square edges so I went back to a cbf bike. Good geo, super solid, good traction, supple yet supportive, otherwise. Sounds like the ruzlezman kit probably fixes that problem.
  • 250
 I just want a ripper of a bike. Im holding on strong to my Spire. No innovations of recent years are appealing to me. They just expect more money for stuff i don't want to use to begin with. Give me external routing, no electronics, no gimmicks. My next bike will be the same, if someone still makes it. Size adjusted geometry sounds nice for people on xxl's xl's and smalls. But if you land in the large/medium range not much will change for us when that happens anyways.
  • 61
 RIght?! My next frame will probably be a Raaw Madonna or the Jibb LT. Simple, awesome looks, built like a tank and easy to work on. What's not to love?

I loved my Pole bikes for the same reasons.
  • 115
flag Jordmackay (Jan 16, 2025 at 5:14) (Below Threshold)
 Get an ebike. Relay basically the same as the spire but you get double the laps in half the time haha. Or YT NX
  • 160
 @Jordmackay: e-bikes are lame. Get a YZ250
  • 27
flag Jordmackay (Jan 16, 2025 at 6:46) (Below Threshold)
 @DCF: Im not angry, just disapointed
  • 10
 @PerNyberg1Bn: long live Pole! I have a Sonni and it was pretty much the only mtb I rode last year.
  • 20
 The Airdrop Edit MX is a fun, ripper of an option with an emphasis on no nonsense widgets. The frame and shock are priced very competitively and complete builds with awesome spec are quite reasonable too!
  • 270
 I'm sure I've already seen blurry pictures of the Scott Gambler with internal shock around somewhere.
  • 31
 came here to post this. i actually had looked this up yesterday, first spy shot I saw of it was July '24
  • 20
 Interesting. They'll do well to make it better looking than the current one.
  • 20
 @captainderp: anyone have a link to the picture?
  • 60
 @HudsonBurnette: www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=646
  • 10
 @Floho: that's the one. some potato cam pics turned up yesterday: www.vitalmtb.com/forums/hub/2025-team-rumors?page=81
  • 10
 Word on the streets is the Gambler proto didn’t fair well enough for Scott so they delayed the release until they fix it.
  • 261
 That Spur is clean, clean, clean.....
  • 222
 please god can specialized make an aluminum enduro please please please
  • 160
 Didn't the Enduro make the top of last years' list?

It did. I checked - Pinkbike even used the same photo! No, the transmission chain stay doesn't count, that's a rolling change; not generational.
  • 50
 It was on the list in 2022 - this is now like the 4th time it's been in this article. Love my enduro, and it's still my tech chunk mini dh bike of choice.
  • 20
 @ruggedmaine: Pretty much. I went and bought one knowing there would be an update in the next 18 months. For under $3k, basically everything else in the market seemed like a joke on wack friday.
  • 181
 Specialized enduro is good for another 4 years with that new UDH rear triangle!
  • 41
 I still ride the 2014 Enduro and it's great for real tight rough trails with its 67.5 head angle ... like a long travel XC ... little too heavy though.
  • 10
 @mickeydesadist2: 2018 E29 is basically just a long travel Evo.
  • 130
 What I would love to see from companies is better bikes designed for shorter/lighter riders. ie sub 140-150lbs.

IMO: most riders under 150lbs (fully equipped) probably don't need a fox 38.

As someone who really loves bikes, and understands fitment, there are very very few bikes out there ready to be purchased out of the gate that fits a shorter 5'5" and lighter rider well.

You know what will get people riding bikes, and buying more bikes? a GOOD PRODUCT EXPERIENCE. for starters, drop those 170 cranks from anything size small. anything over 160mm is wrong for the average size small bike owner.
  • 70
 I figured Forbidden’s proportional geo was linked to the owner being a big human. Turns out I was kinda right but it’s because he’s a small human, but lucky for me he figured that people on the other end of the size range need proportional geo too.
  • 141
 Bikes that will for sure get updates in 2025: the 4 MTB's I already own. Hopefully just chains and tires.

From the sales in the past year, I have enough bikes and tires and spare parts to run my bikes for like 5 years.
  • 10
 The bikes I own don't need any upgrade, but the rider I am always need some kind of upgrades Smile
  • 131
 21 bikes that don't really need updates because bike design has pretty much plateaued but don't worry, they will be 'upgraded/updated' with, drum roll please, more travel, slacker geo, and more wireless battery powered stuff...
  • 150
 Scout--already transitioned
  • 53
 Agreed. If you want a full 27.5 just get the patrol and over fork it by 10mm and run it in the high setting
  • 30
 @mtbthe603: a 29 inch wheel and fork is 29mm taller than its 27 counterpart. This bike is already so low in the front. You need 30mm taller single crown
  • 40
 @mtbthe603: part of me feels like the people saying this havent actually tried it... or are currently in the ER with a broken foot. (or shopping for childrens cranks right now). Need to upfork by 20mm and thats with a 29er fork A2C. So yeah, Patrol squeaks by with a 180mm 29er fork just to retain geo. Also this play usually works better with a high BB brand such as YT. The Patrol is pretty low even in high BB. Frighteningly low in low BB. Dropping a 333mm BB on a bike you intend to go fast on sounds... Sub-optimal (I say all this as someone absolutely about to de-mullet a YT Jeffsy, a bike thats high BB reaches 351mm)
  • 20
 @lepigpen:
If you don't mind, could you please expand upon why you are going to de-mullet your Jeffsy? I have been contemplating mulleting my XL MKII Jeffsy (upforked to 160 mm), so I would be keen to hear your experiences. Thank you.
  • 20
 @Lonzo: freeriding on ideally smooth terrain only. flow/jump park. then toss the 29 wheel back on for tech/normal riding. Not sure how often it will happen. when you say upfork to 160 im guessing you have the previous gen 29er? YT does run high BB so you can give it a whirl, but I don't necessarily see a reason why. unless you are short and tired of bum buzzing.

to actually take advantage of mullet you really want a shorter chainstay as well be it a flip chip setting, linkage, or entire new rear tri. otherwise its not actually gonna feel much better. just more rear wheel hang up with slightly better tip over.

(keep in mind, I am de-mulleting the LTD jeffsy to dual 27... not turning a mullet into a 29er. I'm not sure if the rear tri has the clearance to do so on the UC13)
  • 20
 @lepigpen: Thank you for the detailed response; much appreciated.

You're correct that I would be mulleting a 29er. My thinking has been that it might be feel better through turns, but, if I'm honest with myself, I probably just want to faff around with stuff for faffing's sake. Haha.

For what it's worth, I ride zero percent park laps and mini minimally.

Perhaps I would just be lighting money on fire...

Either way, thank you again for responding. Cheers!
  • 112
 The only updates I want a reductions in price. When YT is releasing complete bikes for the same as some brands frames, you know something is wrong. Give us aluminum frames, with reasonable build kits, reasonable prices, and reasonable weights. That's what the overwhelming majority of riders want/need.
  • 110
 The Chris Ball should also take some rest
  • 10
 "Better not tell you now"
  • 92
 >> "the Sentinel was bumped to a 150mm travel bike last year, so perhaps everything will get a shunt to the longer travel end of the spectrum."

That isn't true, the 2020/V2 Sentinel was also 150mm. Additionally, the Spire is 170mm, so moving the Spur to 130 wouldn't really make sense given the existence of the Smuggler. I'd expect Transition not to mess with the travel of the Spur given its success, and the blowback the Ripley V5 got for losing a bit of the magic from the previous version.

I would love an XXL version of the Spur... there are virtually no bikes in that category with a 2XL size.
  • 30
 Agreed on the rear travel numbers - though it wouldn't surprise me if they did decide to switch up to a 130mm travel fork given the capability of the frame.
  • 50
 I agree...there's no reason to increase the travel on the spur beyond 120mm rear

I'd say a more likely non-ebike update coming from Transition would be a new spire and/or a new patrol with frame storage added...but these bikes are already UDH so less urgent that the recent Sentinel and Spur updates

The lineup is pretty perfect right now travel wise

Spur: 120/120 (often run 130/120)
Smuggler: 140/130 (can be run 150/140)
Sentinel: 160/150 (can be run 170/160), with frame storage & high/low flip chip
Spire: 170/170, with high/low flip chip
Patrol: 160/160 mixed wheels, with high/low flip chip
  • 31
 fellow tall guy here. i think the only XXL bike in this category is the SC tallboy. and it's a bit burlier than the spur for sure
  • 30
 XL Ripley v5 is actually bigger than most XXL's from other brands. For example, XL Ripley = 545 reach, XXL Tallboy = 520 reach. Why they decided to do their sizing this way I have no idea.
  • 20
 @vitaflo: The Ripley is tempting but I'm on team Big Chainstay... I won't ride anything with less than 460 these days.
  • 50
 @sollie You're right on the Sentinel travel numbers, of course. Thanks for saying!
  • 10
 @vitaflo: reach is only part of the equation though. i wish the ripley stack height was higher. 545 reach with a 650 stack is going to feel pretty low in the front based on my experience with long reaches and "short" stacks (compared to things with 660+ stack heights)
  • 10
 @mtbthe603: I am in the market for a scout still and I would have just been happy with them continuing to sell it in all the sizes, having ridden the smuggler, scout and sentinel, I loved just how much more nimble the scout was. I don't mind buying used, I just hate when something I like is discontinued.
  • 10
 @whiteranger3: Those of us with gibbon builds have been enjoying the long reach low stack bikes. I hope at least a couple of brands keep them around. I used to have to run negative stems and flat bars.
  • 80
 Pretty nice slew of last-gen bikes. Good time to be a second hand purchaser. I remember back in 2019, the difference between 'current gen' and last gen was often pretty stark, now its marginal.
  • 20
 Agreed. I see no reason to upgrade from my current pivot trail 429. The bike is perfect.
  • 70
 I don't see it happening, but going the other way with the Spur would be so cool, to compete with the Epic. 120/120, not much changes to the geo, but a bit lighter and maybe somehow space for a second bottle, similar shock layout to the Bandit perhaps. Don't think that will happen but I like to day dream.
  • 30
 This! Spoke to my shop the other day and we were talking about the early spec Spurs that had RockShox and were lighter. I’d like to see them go back to that, and for gods sake don’t try to do storage in frame!! Don’t want it, don’t need it.
  • 11
 It already has two bottle mounts
  • 30
 @rooddood: Under the downtube doesn't count as a second bottle mount. Have you ever seen how nasty your downtube gets? Who wants their bottle down there??
  • 30
 @schu2470:
A little giardia never hurt anyone. Wait...
  • 20
 @Lonzo: exactly lol. The downtube mount doesn't count.
  • 22
 @schu2470: I put my bottle down there, only need it in the summer when it's pretty clean but anyway I just pour the water into my upper bottle when i need to refill, mouth never touches the lower bottle,
  • 80
 I don’t think the Meta TR will be updated anytime toon. The gap between the 150/160 Meta V5 and the Tempo is kinda small for another model to fit in
  • 80
 The aluminum frame Ibis options haven’t seen an update other than UDH since 2019
  • 50
 i was under the impression that the meta tr had been removed from commencal lineup entirely. they have the tempo with 125mm travel and they’ve got the meta v5 with 150mm travel. i really don’t see why they’d try to slot a bike in between especially considering the meta tr wasn’t really that much lighter/agile than the meta am. I think it would have too much overlap with the meta v5 (in its current iteration)
  • 51
 I think that we need something like Motion Instruments, built-in or extremely easy to attach and cheap. Which accidentally Specialized bought and will probably make it proprietary (hope they did not buy it to just bury it). Currently we have outdated ShockWizz and expensive and complicated BYB. And honestly on an FS bike suspension is one of the most important things (who would have thought?), especially when geometry is really sorted now. Looking at the market we are all over the place in terms of suspension tunes and most often bike manufacturers do not provide any guidelines. Guidelines from suspension manufacturers cannot really be accurate because of different bike geo, and leverage ratios, and they only rely on static sag which is a very basic and inaccurate measurement.
So we do not really need updated bikes, we need a way to make all of the bike we have.
  • 60
 I remember reading that Alchemy bikes will go on a test ride with new customers to help dial in the suspension. This level of attention could really help smaller companies to give service that the big dogs or even your LBS can't touch.
  • 51
 Far out that even when sales are down companies are still releasing bikes with glaring features that detract from sales.

"Well, everyone hates super boost/headset cable routing/2mm flip chips/slack seat angles/electronic only transmissions/proprietary hangers/carbon only options...but we've decided to go with those exact features".

Who has? Pry that fool out of their exec office today and kick them to the curb with prejudice.

Hint: Mountain bikers know exactly what works and what they need, build *that*.
  • 92
 My issue with Super Boost is that I already have 2 nice carbon wheelsets with 148mm hubs that I want to be able to use with a new bike. Was looking for a decently lightweight carbon trail/AM bike for this year and have loved the 2 Pivots I've been able to try and was just about set on a Switchblade. Turns out every Pivot is 157mm so unless I want to pay to re-lace my rear wheels to wider hubs and make them incompatible with my remaining bikes Pivot just isn't an option for me. Same story with the Salsa frames I was interested in along with their updated Blackthorn frames coming this spring. Ended up picking up a Propain Hugene and adding a 150mm Lyrik. Whole build custom build is going to end up being less than an equivalent Switchblade and will weigh the same or less.

Don't know why they're so married to 157 rear spacing when there are dozens of frame and wheel manufacturers that don't have any issues with wheel strength.
  • 30
 @schu2470: Ditto. Was totally ready to pull the trigger, even had an inside track because I ride with a Pivot dealer.

Bought a Norco instead solely because of the wheel spacing.
  • 33
 I have the salsa blackthorn (a bike that should be on this list) with superboost and i think the industry should move towards superboost, not away. I agree we need one standard but how is boost better in any context? If you go superboost, in theory you can reduce rotating mass in the rim while maintaining the same durability/strength. The added hub mass is rotating but has less inertia since it is close to the center of rotation.
  • 91
 @casey-as: As far as I've seen super boost makes way more sense on paper than the stupid half-way there boost hub standard we are currently saddled with.

But it's the hub size that we all have on our bikes, and all the shops have in stock. I personally have 2 spare sets of boost wheels, and 2 other bikes with boost, everyone I ride with also has boost wheels.

Regardless of superior design, going to super boost is a massive inconvenience for basically everyone.
  • 10
 I like super boost carbon bikes, so since I know exactly what works for me, I am glad there are brands that build *that*
  • 30
 @mtbcrosscountry-com: i am with you on the need for some brand to meet each niche, if not two brands to meet it. I am glad there is variety out there. This OP, this article, and really all of pink bike push for all bikes to fit one mold when we need bikes that don't conform in many different ways too.
  • 11
 @dirkmcclerkin604: Sounds like a silly reason to complain that a small corner of the market makes a different product. You get a lot of boost products from manufacturers and after market, why be bothered that someone else has a different option?
  • 40
 Spartan HP owner here: having ridden more slack bikes, the Spartan does not need to be more slack. I've taken it on jank natural trails, super steep downhill bike parks, and awesome jump lines. I can't explain why, but I suspect the split-pivot rear is doing a lot to make the front of the bike feel perfect. A steeper seat tube would be cool though.
  • 129
 You forget the biggest development for 2025: electric-MTB will drop cranks and pedals! Take them off to drastically reduce weight, put you in a much better riding position position, and clear obstacles instead of slamming your pedal into them! Wondeful idea! You do not need to pedal, you got an engine!
  • 411
flag moogaoomgawa (Jan 15, 2025 at 12:33) (Below Threshold)
 Reading comments dissing ebikes is about as boring as watching a trump rally

It’s all getting very old.
  • 122
 @moogaoomgawa: Not to me ! Dissing on motorbikes makes me giggle like Ron Swanson when he hears about a budget cut.
  • 91
 @moogaoomgawa: why dissing? Think about it a bit and you'll realize that using an engine AND pedals is the stupidest idea one can come up with. Get the real thing, not these pathetic wimpy things that manage to cost three times as much as a proper motor-cycle!
  • 61
 After watching a guy riding a local trail stop pedaling when he reached an obstacle, but the motor kept spinning for it's whatever designed delay, I just thought "What's the point?"

You aren't working. And you aren't using any skill. So, why not just ride a real damn dirt bike?

"Oh, but it let's my grandpa/dad/wife keep up!"
No, you slow down. I do just fine slowing down for my GF on a real bicycle, you can too!

"But I get more laps!"
That's not why I ride bicycles.
  • 73
 I hope Evil can hang on. I know the updated Offering exists, but I doubt it's in production. I also heard rumors of a Hardtail being close to release but that was years ago, so that's doubtful.
  • 44
 They don’t deserve to. They’re simply reaping the effects of their dreadful customer service, poor quality bikes and non-existent warranty.
  • 30
 @bobpretend: I had to request a crash replacement for my Wreckoning from them and they were very reasonable with costs and super fast and communicated really well.
  • 20
 @bobpretend: I've had no problems with them and have dealt with them directly and through a shop. A friend of mine had a frame crack and it was replaced with no issues.
  • 12
 @bobpretend: yeah that’s literally an over decade old narrative that you haven’t bothered to update one iota as they have had excellent customer service and warranty for years now. Then to go on and say a company should be out of business and effecting the lives of many people while having dated information to form the basis of what you’re saying wildly ignorant bro lol. Do better.
  • 20
 @Deanosuar: cool, that makes them stiffing me when my Insurgent cracked somewhat less than a decade ago ok then. Not everyone just regurgitates crap that they read in the comments here ‘bro’. Do better.
  • 41
 Update for Whut?
So PB can sell more stuff and ads, and with no real innovation in the pipeline unless you download trees, bumps and dirt moisture from douchy app.com, only then can this industry keep rolling faster than the new ceramic jockey wheel bearings you are greedily pushing on us. And I fkn want so bad. If we only all studied Orthodontics or became healthcare CEO's 😔
  • 30
 I'm hoping for a new bike that addresses a niche market. A bike that weighs under 28lbs but costs under 5 grand and conservative 65.5degree HA and 425ish CS. There are already a ton of long heavy bikes with very steep head angles, someone needs to take a different approach. Those bikes have existed but good luck getting one that hasn't been abused.
  • 20
 A Speciaalized Chisel with mixed SLX/Deore groupset and an aftermarket angle set should do the trick pretty much bang on for that, with a money left over for carbon wheels or a damper upgrade. The chainstay is a bit longer at 437mm but it's the same for all sizes
  • 30
 Cant we just get 60 months product cycles on frames? Geo is stable and an update every 5 years would probably be better for innovation as well. A bit more pressure to nail the design but at the same time - more to to nail said design.
  • 10
 The will go to whatever production cycles gets them more profits. All these bikes going for 4ish years right now says something.
  • 10
 Model cycles (pun intended) are getting longer already, firms have to keep a balance between cost of development and having a relevant product.
Average seems to be 3 years or so - which seems quite reasonable.
Ironic that the biggest moneybags (Spesh) are leaving it longest with the Enduro.
FWIW - YT seem to have already got your memo, and a lot of people say their models get too long in the tooth.
  • 30
 Is 4 years the perceived life cycle of a bike these days? If so Scott’s Spark, introduced in 2021, should be on the list. Although It’s a pretty capable bike and suited to modern XC courses, does it actually need updating? Genuine question.
  • 10
 I have a Spark RC and will say that it is more then just "pretty" capable. The head angle can be made slacker very easily by rotating the headset cups if that is what you want/need. The change for 2025 on the higher end models is an enlarged shock access to accommodate Flight Attendant. The integrated headset is easy to work on contrary to Pinkbike's negative generalisation on this design. The bike was ahead of the curve in 2021 so it does not need any real changes unless you count having a "glovebox" as a must have at the expense of extra weight and another propriety fitting. I just use a spare bottle cage.
  • 20
 Jekyll is fine just add a UDH and make the swing arm backwards compatible. I love mine and none of the negatives impact the majority of riders. If the thing makes too much noise just ride faster until you don't have bandwidth available to hear.
  • 60
 New for 2025: Hubs from WAO
  • 20
 Choice of the word “could” is critical here. It’s a weak verb, indicating that this article is just filler. If it was something stronger such as “likely” (an adjective that would replace a verb, because English) replaced it-maybe some actual hints at stuff in the pipeline. As-is, this article tells us nothing.
  • 20
 Good article @Jessie-MayM - I agree it will mostly be tinkering with angles and features.
The most-valuable feature to me is a quick and easy flip chip (or whatever) to go between mullet and full 29. And chainstay adjustment (or just longer ones generally) is also very welcome.
My new bike has about a 468mm rear centre on a medium, about the same as it's reach, and it rides really well. This suggests other brands could have some catching up with Orange to do.. who'd have thunk it!
  • 41
 Dislike this article idea as it's creating a perception that these bikes are no good as soon as they turn 3 years old, which i wrong and only favours the big brands that can afford to constantly update.
  • 20
 Hey PB wtf?! You forgot that two years ago Devinci release a Spartan with slacker head angle and mix wheels?! It is called Chainsaw! Except that Devinci Spartan HP is a great bike for every kind of trails and if you want it a bit slacker you can just put a 180mm fork... Plus, as I can see most of the pro riders at Enduro Races ride 29ers...
  • 20
 The Chainsaw is Devinci’s Darkside - a bike capable of everything, including a double-crown! 🤪
  • 50
 Are you a Gambler and going to put some money on the new Scott?
  • 108
 Tone deaf article in today’s world. Most bikes aren’t selling and the industry is struggling. The idea that a constant update every few years is expected is dumb and expensive for companies. Build bikes that last!
  • 100
 You are correct, but PB can't survive without new releases. They need em, we don't.
  • 41
 Both those Transitions were updated already, The Spur now has UDH, and the Scout is now offered in XS, and I think shock tunes to match smaller/lighter riders in XS-M sizes.
  • 10
 Almost everyone in the industry is really eyeing 2026 as the better selling year for bikes, so I wouldn't expect too much this year for big changes, but there will be some. Most brands are just trying to survive and turn over old inventory still. Not a lot of money for development so things are going to be slow. If 2025 doesn't make some ground there will be some more fall out I'm sure.
  • 40
 Feel at least one Kona should get an update with the new owners. Preferably the Hei hei!
  • 50
 Trek Remedy must be due. Needs to stay niche with 27.5 front and rear.
  • 30
 if trek release a 27.5 remedy i’d be shocked to say the least. having said that i sincerely hope they do
  • 10
 Super Boost isn't Pivot's problem. Their GEO is. I wish they would sort that out rather than "updating" to even longer ETT without corresponding STA and Reach adjustments so all their sizing is totally out of whack. As for Evil, lucky they are still afloat.... I doubt they will release anything new for 2025, their product is great as it is. Staying alive is no. 1 priority.
  • 51
 seeing the big discounts on Pivot Firebird and 429 suggests a lot..
  • 10
 Really hoping to see in frame storage on the new Capra and a new Propain Tyee with in frame storage (Spindrift has it so it must be coming to the Tyee). Those 2 are at the top of my list to replace my current enduro rig.
  • 20
 Curious if Spire will get the same (slight) HA steepening treatment as the Sentinel. Or if they'll leave it as is to maintain the daylight between them.
  • 40
 will probably get internal cable routing and in frame storage. Both will make me like my V1 even more.
  • 11
 Nr. 22: Pole is restarting slowly, starting with the Vikkelä swingarms, that is the weakest part, and with the hope to release a complete bike.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/27688158
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27688157
  • 10
 The company’s restarting?
  • 10
 @hitarpotar: Maybe.
  • 10
 I doubt YT is going to refresh the Capra anytime soon. It’s still up to date with geo and other bikes in their lineup have are due for an update much rather (looking at you Decoy and Izzo)
  • 10
 Don’t be too sure about that…
  • 10
 I hope that they keep Capra for yet another season. Bike looks sick and is still bang up to date. And looking at the world financial state atm there is no way a good idea to start to produce something with the hopes of upping the cost of said product from the current version. Better to milk it out if you have the option in doing that. WIth that said - I really hope that new bikes just fokus on making the suspension be as good as it can get as well as making the frames even easier to work on. That is basically still what many brands dont do good enough, if you ask me. And that should be the fundamentals on any bike...
  • 20
 I believe Ed Master is in Phoenix, AZ, riding a prototype bike for Pivot - Insta story with the bike blurred. Would not be surprised if it is a new Firebird.
  • 30
 or a trail429 bike launch ?
  • 10
 Could be a new Mach 6 aswelll. i've seen a Prototype Pivot in Vital MTB's Rumours section. To me, it looked like a Mullet. So i guess it will be the Mach 6 switching from 27,5 to full Mullet setup. Also i had the previos gen, because of a Big Rock smashing my frame got damaged. I wanted a glacial green one via crash replacement, but they told me that these Frames will be available Spring 2015 , not earlier. So they still push new frames out. I think Mach 6 aren't getting restocked and they would never switch a firebird to a stock mullet. Also they're still pushing Marketing on the Bird.
  • 10
 @Manuel1215: could you share the link? Can't seem to find it on Vital.
  • 10
 @NicolasLS: www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2020-MTB-Tech-rumors-and-innovation,10797?page=677

„Lugged firebird“
  • 10
 What do you guys think? For me, the backweel looks smaller than the frontweel.
  • 10
 @Manuel1215: 27,5
  • 10
 new Pivot Trailcat launch soon. Awesome bike.
  • 10
 @julianplaner: I have a Shadowcat MX and this thing rips !!!
  • 40
 I'd like to see an updated Iron Horse Sunday
  • 10
 I'd like to see an updated Iron Horse Azure. One of the first DW Link bikes, it was sublime for its time.
  • 40
 Ellsworth hasn’t refreshed anything in a while.
  • 10
 The bikes they launched in 2024 were hilarious out dated. I don't even know how they still exist. A brand no one will miss.
  • 10
 @cazman727: they launched bikes in 2024? Wow
  • 21
 My bike for bikepark, trail, dh, going pedaling with my daughter, etc. is a Meta TR with Rs Ultimate suspensions. I really like the way it drives, it would be interesting to see a 140mm in the 2025 catalog
  • 10
 @Jessie-May Morgan come on the new internal shock gambler has been spotted several times, I haveseen brochure pics and displayed bike pics, so that is really not unknown anymore
  • 12
 i dont think we will see the death of ICR, Brands like Scott & merida will stick with it regardless but i think it will become an option with many brands changing to bigger headsets.

I dont see what the fuss is about, we have bikes coming up 2 years and i think i greased the headset once?
  • 20
 I would love a Norco Revolver exactly as shown in the "spy" prototype photo.
  • 10
 My guess regarding the good old Enduro: The model will be scrapped because the already finished frame shapes with demo linkage have already gone into the trash. Sad...
  • 30
 Updated dhr and rfx would be nice
  • 20
 How long has the 29" SB140 been out for? Seems like Yeti likes to update bikes after 3 years.
  • 20
 If only there was a way to get hold of GT customer support and get my frame warrantied :-(
  • 40
 Cannondale is handling warranties. Same parent company.
  • 20
 Nr 23: Ministry cycles are getting ready and there is talk of pre-order opening soon.
  • 12
 I heard the Spesh Enduro team couldn’t figure out how to make a component of the new design work by the deadline, and so we’ll be rolling with the current gen for another cycle.

Update withheld until 2027 at the earliest.
  • 30
 I've seen the new Norco Revolver, so yes it's coming.
  • 21
 By the articles description, it will be Epic….
  • 12
 I think... Yes for Commencal, Orbea, Scott. Mondraker yeah but I think they'll probably adjust the line and take a different approach. I think Santa Cruz is a yea which makes me saying the Cannondale is a yes. I don't see them messing with Cannondale too much this year while they figure out wtf to do with GT. Cannondale 2026. GT clearly no on anything until they package that company up and sell it to some athletes and staff. Transition is going to have a tough time. Carbon is expensive. If they make an update I kind of wonder if they'll go the route of having a shared front triangle. Keep the line size the same but decrease the need for new parts. Same with Evil.
  • 10
 So nothing new for the Grim Donut? I thought that to stay ahead of the competition they would go with the 45deg headtube. The angle known for it's strength.
  • 10
 So many good bikes, I really don't see any need to update. It seems to me that we have reached such perfection that the next changes must be really special.
  • 20
 a 140/150 meta tr would be cool
  • 70
 I don’t think it’s coming, the meta V5 is 150/160. And the tempo is 125/140 or 150mm. Not really a need for a model splitting the difference. They are just selling off the frames they have in stock.
  • 10
 @xciscool: That was my initial thought too. It would still be cool though.
  • 20
 Full review on all of them next week
  • 10
 Let’s see if all the brands listed here are still standing at the end of 2025.
  • 10
 New and updated colours for 2026 and for the first time since covid lower MSRPs and equal or better specs!
  • 10
 Oh man I want a new EVIL Wreckoning! Had the previous two generations and they are just so much fun!
  • 20
 Now give us a list of bikes that need to be updated in 2025.
  • 20
 Damn, my Spartan is onsolete
  • 20
 Keep flooding the market with more bikes...what could go wrong?
  • 10
 Enduro was actually launched in fall of 2019. Not looking promising for a 2025 replacement, from what I’ve heard.
  • 10
 Ultimately, I found out my SB150 turned into a trail bike so I do not have to purchase a new bike, happy and sad.
  • 10
 YT just gonna call the bike uncaged or unchanged or limited edition or what ever.
  • 20
 Giant Reign??
  • 12
 Why is no one talking about pivot? IMO they might just be some of the cleanest looking bikes on the market. Would love to see a mid-high pivot firebird as they said..
  • 10
 You all have good points or are on shrooms 😂🤣😂🤣
  • 10
 @Jessie-MayM If I were your hat, I'd be getting nervous right now
  • 10
 Intense Sniper??? That bike came out in 2017.
  • 10
 What about an updated Ventana?
  • 10
 I'm thinking YT Izzo and Intense Primer are due for updates.
  • 10
 I would like to see less PF92. As in zero.
  • 10
 Yt already changed the Capra along with that transition Spur
  • 10
 Please Mondraker, get that bbdrop bigger.
  • 10
 No Django?
  • 11
 A 150-160mm travel Enduro with updated geo would be nice.
  • 21
 Yeah, 80 degrees STA is required for 185cm guy that climbs steep hills.
  • 22
 Would have thrown the Kenevo SL next to the Enduro.
  • 11
 That's what I was thinking. I've been waiting for that for awhile. I'm gonna end up having to buy the Vala.
  • 21
 @onemanarmy: Wanted to go with something else; test rode the new YT Decoy SN and the geo was bang on. The Mondraker Dune and Slash+ were off. Bought the YT on sale.
  • 11
 @jnduda: The Decoy is a pretty sweet bike for the price. I'm considering a SCOR. I got offered a frameset. I've got a few parts around here already... cranks, forks, pedals, grips, bars, stem... etc. So I really would have to do much more than buy brakes and a wheel set....

Trying to decide of I want to go with the 4060LT or go big and get the 6080. I could slam my 38 right on the 4060 so that has my attention. For now I'll ride the Cannondale and steal my brothers heckler SL... reminds me... I need to go steal that tomorrow so I can ride Sat.
  • 11
 Thank god YT izzo ain’t on the list!
Stay sharp!
  • 10
 Yeti ARC ... perhaps?
  • 22
 GT AINT DEAD!
  • 47
 Really? Is any brand going to lose money by refurbishing bikes other than ebikes?
Below threshold threads are hidden







