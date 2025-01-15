21 Mountain Bikes We Predict Will be Updated in 2025

The modern mountain bike is an impressive piece of engineering. It's a rarity to find a new bike that is actually fundamentally flawed - if it doesn't hit the mark straight out the box, it usually doesn't take an awful lot of fettling to make it a bike that rides really well for its intended purpose. It's a problem for the industry; bikes are so good now that the proverbial dangling carrot of improved performance is shrinking year on year.
The industry is yet to recover from the post-pandemic oversupply, and the "innovate or die" concept is stronger than ever. The selective pressures of the market continue to force the evolution of the mountain bike in a bid to make you, dear reader, increase the spending limit on your credit card.
Lucky for you and your lender, there are some big brands that are well overdue an update on some of their most popular models. And when I say well overdue, I am largely making reference to the timescale, rather than intimating that some of these bikes are under-performing because of outdated geometry, components, or features. Though I'd argue there are a few in here that are guilty of some important omissions.
Things I'd like to see:
1. The death of thru-headset cable routing (hopefully we've made it far enough through the product development cycle that product managers are winning this battle)
2. More exciting innovations that go beyond the addition of a lunch box, or the addition of a flip-chip that changes your bottom bracket height by a measly 3mm
3. Continued attention paid to how geometry can be adjusted across the size range to give riders of all heights the best ride possible
Granted, I might be a little ambitious with regard to 2. It could be a while before we see something as exciting as the tuned mass damper integrated into a frame, or weight-based compliance-tuned components available on stock mountain bikes. Perhaps that will be the day we see the mountain bike break the £20,000 milestone.
Anyway, it's time to stare into the dregs of our tea leaves and ponder once again which bikes we could see updated this year. For those who aren't familiar with the process, bike companies typically refresh a model every three years or so, which means that compiling this list is as scientific as going through the archives and looking at the bikes that haven't been updated in a few years. There were also plenty of teasers released by companies over the summer as their athletes tried out the new bikes ahead of their official launch.
Keep in mind that this list focuses on updates or revisions to existing models - there are also lots of completely new bikes in the works.
Specialized Enduro
Specialized quietly updated the Enduro at the back end of last year. Only the seatstays were replaced however, bringing UDH and thus Transmission compatibility
to a bike that, until then, has seen nothing aside from parts and color changes since it was introduced in 2020. Needless to say we are well
beyond the usual development cycle for a new model. Aspects I would expect to see altered include the seat tube angle - a slack 76° has the Enduro showing its age - as well as the addition of some adjustability in the frame, like head angle and wheel size.
Making the Enduro MX-compatible seems like an easy win for Specialized, something that will instantly broaden its appeal across the board, but particularly for shorter riders. Folks have been running the current frame with a 27.5" rear wheel with the use of Williams Racing Products aftermarket yoke, but I imagine Specialized will take matters into their own hands before long. The 2024 seat stay update indicates an overhaul probably isn't imminent, but I can't imagine they'll want to hold out until 2026. If you're invested, I'd recommend keeping a close eye on the Instagram account of Charlie Murray and his fellow Specialized Enduro Team colleagues - Specialized are hardly the secret service when it comes to keeping prototypes under wraps.
Further to that, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the Enduro could see a major update to its suspension platform. Use of the Under Bottom Bracket layout seen on the Demo prototype has been alluded to in the context of a 170mm travel bike with space for a water bottle - in a patent
published back in 2023. The UBB design is said to allow designers to “independently fine-tune key ride dynamics components, including axle path, shock leverage rate, and anti-squat/anti-rise characteristics for braking".
Cannondale Jekyll
The 165mm travel Cannondale Jekyll was last updated in 2022. That and its lack of UDH-compatibility alone are strong indicators that 2025 could bring a fresh one for Ella Conolly, and Joe Public. If Cannondale do stick with the high-pivot horst-link suspension platform, as I imagine they will, it seems sensible that they would look to improve upon the drivetrain noise and friction added by the idler pulley, and to refine the shape of the gravity cavity and its covering to reduce debris accumulation - two things that Mike Kazimer took issue with.
Notably, the current Jekyll frame offers no avenues for adjustment, so we wouldn't be surprised to see any new iteration come with accommodation for both 29" and MX wheel configurations, and other tweakable parameters like head angle, bottom bracket and leverage curve progression. Also, if any brand is going to do something completely left of field, like add an on-the-fly anti-squat adjustment, or a UDH-compatible chainstay length adjustment, I'd put my money on Cannondale.
Commencal Meta TR
Aside from the obligatory switch to UDH, I am struggling to identify how Commencal will update the Meta TR. Aside from some poorly chosen component parts, it received a favorable review
from Kazimer when he tested the Signature model back in 2020. This 140mm aluminum bike is a little on the hefty side, but I don't expect Commencal to start paying too much attention to weight in 2025. The possibility remains they could switch the suspension platform from its linkage-driven single-pivot layout to the twin-link platform utilized by the longer-travel Meta SX enduro bike, but the geometry appears to be thoroughly modern for a bike that was last updated over four years ago.
They could always add frame storage, I suppose. I will be lame and suggest it be named the Tapas Tank. Less lame would be an increase in the frame warranty period from 2 years to a more palatable 5 years.
Norco Revolver FS
Crankworx Whistler provided us a glimpse
at what appears to be a new XC bike from Norco. Though the brand is better known for its gravity lineup, it is well-positioned to bring to market something lighter, faster, and perhaps a little more aggressive and descent-capable than your average WC XC race bike. It's now coming up on five years since the Revolver FS
saw an update. That, and the fact that the blacked-out prototype we saw in Whistler Village looks to be nigh-on production ready, indicates Norco will pull the trigger in 2025.
The most obvious updates include the switch to a flex-pivot suspension platform and a UDH-compatible rear-end. Beyond that, I'd eat my hat if this one didn't go at least 1-degree slacker than its current 67.4° head tube angle, with extra clearance for slightly wider tires.
Transition Spur
Transition's all-country bike (their words, not mine) made its debut in 2020, reviewing favorably in our cross-country field test. It stood out as one of the more capable descenders, which comes as no great surprise given its more aggressive geometry and burlier components as compared to other bikes in that test
. To call it a cross-country bike then was to massively understate how adept it was for trail riding in general.
To be totally honest with you, it's only the passing of time that has me suggesting that the Spur will be updated in 2025. It was a fair way ahead of its time, though, so it's possible that Transition will want to keep this one ahead of the curve. While they may want to maintain its position as a short-travel bike that can take on more than its 120mm of rear wheel travel would suggest, I can't help but wonder if it will go to a 130mm travel rear end, with the 130mm Smuggler going to 140mm when the time comes. That's pure speculation.
Also, I will eat my hat if any new iteration isn't Boom Box equipped as the new Sentinel is.Transition Scout
Transition is one of the few major brands to retain a complete 27.5" in its lineup. The 150mm travel Scout has been quietly reassigned to the Youth category, available in sizes XS-M only. I can't see it receiving any major overhaul, but I wouldn't be surprised if Transition added a 26" option to fill the space between this and the 24" Ripcord. Better yet, make it 26" and 27.5" compatible with reach adjustment such that it could see more use by the same young rider as they grow.
Pivot Firebird and Trail 429
The current iterations of the Trail 429 and the Firebird came into being in 2021, so the next 12 months could well see a refresh of both. However, the 120mm travel Trail 429 is slightly longer in the tooth. There aren't any glaringly obvious features that need updating on either of them - though the Super Boost haters will claim otherwise. We don't expect that to be going anywhere anytime soon, however.
It has to be said that the Firebird's 64° head tube angle isn't quite as slack as many of its competitors. In any update, I think there is good justification for adding a fifth frame size on the shorter end of the spectrum; the 445mm reach of the SM frame is, I feel, a little ambitious for the lower end of Pivot's suggested rider height range of 5‘2“ – 5‘8“.
The Phoenix DH
bike was the latest Pivot to be overhauled; the update was radical, switching from a low-pivot dual-link DW suspension platform to the mid/high-pivot DW6 platform, and the addition of a Jackshaft-like drivetrain featuring not one but two chains. While it does add weight and complexity, justification for the latter included increased drivetrain efficiency (versus the more commonly seen idler-based solution for managing anti-squat and pedal kickback), and increased ground clearance thanks to the use of a smaller chainring.
I can't help but wonder if Pivot are investigating the benefits of that mid/high-pivot suspension layout in a shorter-travel enduro-worthy configuration. Certainly, it seems they'd still have plenty of room to fit an obligatory water bottle in the front triangle. Of course, that is pure speculation, but surely their engineers have been curious enough to try it. Much lower hanging fruit for both the Firebird and the Trail 429 would be the addition of frame storage, or a "Tool Shed" as they called it on their recently updated Vault
gravel bike.
Evil Wreckoning
and Insurgent
Early 2024 saw Evil Bikes make substantial company lay-offs
, with the CEO, Jason Moeschler, telling Pinkbike that while the company has continued to produce and sell bikes at a "reasonable pace" the current margins are "not sustainable toward our current staffing levels." The Bellingham brand has been very quiet since then, with no new bikes released since 2022.
Of course, we hope they are in a more robust position by now. If they do release anything new in 2025, chances are it will be a refresh of the 166mm travel 29" Wreckoning
, and/or the mixed-wheel 168mm travel Insurgent
. Or even, a new bike that is a marriage of the two.
Devinci Spartan HP
It's coming up on 3 and a half years since Devinci updated the Spartan HP, their 160mm travel enduro bike. Looking at Mike Kazimer's review
and the geometry chart alone, I'd say there's good scope for this one to receive a meaningful update in 2025. It would be unfair to say it is far behind the curve in any department, but a few tweaks here and there would certainly modernize it.
Most notably, I expect to see the Spartan get MX-compatibility to broaden its appeal. The 64.5° head tube angle is arguably a little old school on a big bike with enduro racing intentions, so I expect to see that go a touch slacker, with the seat tube angle on the larger sizes going a little steeper to satisfy the winch-and-plummet crowd. In my opinion, Devinci could also do with adding another frame size on the smaller end of the spectrum to properly accommodate shorter riders. Other details that could be improved include the derailleur cable routing, and the clearance around the seat stays.
Though the Troy
moved from 157 to Boost spacing when it was updated last year, I can't really see Devinci taking that step for this altogether burlier specimen. Finally, that Split Pivot layout isn't going anywhere - Devinci own the patent on that so I can't see them looking elsewhere.
YT Capra
YT Industries last updated their enduro bike in 2021, bringing both 29" and an MX options to the table at a remarkably palatable price. The 29" bike fared very well in our Summer Field Test of 2022, and I was a major fan of the MX version after spending the summer of 2023 riding it in Scotland. Its "middle of the road" geometry was considered both a pro and a con, with a 64° head angle and 77.4° effective seat tube angle.
So, where will it go in 2025? I predict that YT will bring the MX and 29" options onto the same frame with a flip-chip to correct the geometry, and the chainstays going a touch longer. I think the seat tube angle will get a touch steeper, while I hope they won't slacken the head angle off too much. I'd also hope the seat tubes come a bit shorter, with the seat tube itself going straight to allow for more post insertion depth. Chances are it will receive the same in-frame storage boasted by the latest Jeffsy
, too. The incumbent is a very good bike, so I'm excited to see what YT do to better it.
I doubt the Capra, or any 2025 enduro bike for that matter, will get much more travel - if anything. It interests me that a number of high-profile enduro racers were opting to use their sponsors' trail bike for a number of EDR races, indicating that oftentimes it is less travel that is called for, not more. Charlie Murray, Hattie Harnden and Estelle Charles spring to mind, though I believe there were a few others.
P.S. I might have added the Izzo here too but YT just announced a new(ish) model
.
Whyte T-160 and T-140
Whyte have developed a name for themselves in the UK for making bikes that pack a punch in the performance department, without requiring the sale of a vital organ. Particularly impressive is the lifetime warranty on frame and bearings. They seem to have focused on their e-bike offering in recent years (to much avail
, I should add), with some of their trail bikes falling behind the curve. Specifically, the T-160 and T-140.
I reckon both will be overhauled this year. I can't imagine they'll do anything too radical with the suspension linkage, staying with the horst-pivot layout, but these frames will surely lose the curves that make them look so outdated. Likely the T-140 will remain a complete 29er, with the T-160 moving to MX, or with the capability to run either rear wheel size. On the latter, if they want to satisfy the winch and plummet crowd, those effective seat tube numbers (74.6° on the XL) will need to go several degrees steeper, and significantly shorter, too.
Santa Cruz Blur
The Santa Cruz Blur has been around in its current guise(s) since 2021; there's the 107mm travel XC build, and the 115mm travel TR build. The latter featured in our 2021 Fall Field Test
, and was enjoyed by all as one of the better executions of a trail-o-fied XC bike. Back then, Santa Cruz steered clear of the downcountry umbrella, but I wonder if 2025 will see the Blur (or any new TR version thereof) creep under its shade.
Paired with a 120mm travel fork, the incumbent TR version has a 67.1° head tube angle and a 74.9° seat tube angle, as well as respectable seat post insertion depth for a long(ish) travel dropper. Now, if you have followed the XC World Cup this season, you don't need me to point out that courses are getting progressively gnarlier - presenting excellent justification for XC bike geometry to continue its mince on the longer, lower, slacker journey on which it has embarked. And, if the opinions of the Pinkbike readership is a litmus test, then I think we can expect to see head angles get slacker, and seat tubes to get steeper. There isn't too much discontentment with current XC geometry, but a good 15%
of you would have a slacker head angle, and 10%
of you would like a steeper seat tube angle.
Chances are, if Santa Cruz do renew the Blur this season, its flex-pivot suspension will jump to 120mm, in-line with other modern XC bikes, and I expect all models to benefit from a push-to-lock remote lock-out.
Merida Ninety-Six
The stealth manufacturing giant, Merida, haven't updated the Ninety-Sixty XC bike since 2020. The incumbent has 100mm of rear wheel travel with a 120mm fork, a 68.5° head angle and 435mm chainstays. If it gets an overhaul this year, I'd bet my Monopoly money that it will go to 120mm travel in the rear, with a head angle than is at least 1° slacker, with slightly longer chainstays.
Mondraker Foxy and Super Foxy
Unless Mondraker throw in the acoustic towel and switch exclusively to e-bikes (they now have eight discrete models, plus three kids eMTBs), I expect they will update a few unassisted model in 2025. The 150mm Foxy and the 160mm Super Foxy last saw a refresh in 2021 and 2020, respectively. In that time, we've seen the Spanish brand's more recent crop of e-bikes (Neat
, Sly
and Dune
) switch to a new suspension platform. It is still a dual-link affair, but now the shock is driven directly by the chainstay, rather than the lower link. The prototype Summum
also runs this layout.
We may well see the new Foxy and Super Foxy also roll out with the so-called Updated Zero Suspension platform. The Dune eMTB really suffers from a lack of seat post insertion depth, and I would hope that the absence of the motor would allow Mondraker to push everything down a little to improve on that. The split in the seat tube will always be the great limitation, but I live in hope Mondraker find a way. It's not acceptable to release a trail or enduro bike in 2025 where the size small can only run a 125mm dropper seat post.
Aside from the linkage update, I also expect both models to get a modernized geometry; slacker head tube angles, steeper seat tube angles, and maybe even size-specific chainstays (given that they are a generous 445mm across the board on the Super Foxy). Mondraker Raze
The 130mm travel Raze made its debut in 2021 and, save for the addition of an aluminum version, hasn't been updated since. It is a complete 29er, has a reach of 495mm in a size large, a 65.5° head angle with a 150mm fork, a 76.5° effective seat angle and 435mm stays across the board. I predict it'll go a touch slacker, with longer chainstays, and perhaps a shorter reach. Perhaps the latter goes against the grain of their Forward Geometry principles, but does anyone think that would be a bad thing?
Some of the high-end carbon models benefit from the MIND Telemetry system - Mondraker's proprietary suspension data acquisition kit. It's really cool, but if SRAM do actually roll out forks and shock with in-built ShockWiz capability
, surely it'll be harder to justify the resources required for any continued development of MIND.
P.S. All of the abovementioned Mondrakers could do with the addition of an XS frame. The Raze starts with a reach of 455mm, excluding it as an option for most below 5ft 5".
Scott Gambler
The Gambler has remained unchanged since 2020. It's hard to imagine how it will change if they do give it a refresh; it already has two sets of flip-chips that let you run either rear wheel size and change the suspension’s progression. We’ve seen Scott play around with pulleys and high pivots
before now, but they never committed to the design. Perhaps they will revisit it, given how much success high pivot designs have seen on the World Cup circuit in recent years. Or, they'll go ahead and bamboozle us all by putting the shock inside a DH frame, as they did with the Ransom and Genius.
Orbea Wild (Card)
Orbea's long-travel eMTB
was updated just last year, but I'm not talking about a new e-bike here. FMD Racing's partnership with Canyon came to an end recently, with Orbea coming in as their bike sponsor
. No, Orbea don't have a DH bike, but that is surely about to change. Martin Maes rode a modified Orbea Wild with a dual-crown fork
at several World Cup DH rounds last season, so expect to see something more refined (or something sans diaper) come the 16th May when it all kicks off in Poland.Absentees
Absent from this list is GT. When I first compiled this list of bikes that might be updated, the Force enduro bike was to be included. Sadly, the chances of that are now vanishingly small with the announcement from GT that it is refining its strategy to "align with evolving customer preferences" and focusing on selling existing inventory - with lay-offs coming as a result. Read more on Bicycle Retailer
.
