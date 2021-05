Renata Wiese and her Norco Aurum

Ryan Radriguez riding a 29" Santa Cruz V10

Brooke Trine on her Transition TR11

Dylan Stark with his YT Tues

Kurtis Downs with his Fezzari Canfield One

Johny Salido with his Transition TR11

Ana Julia Gutierrez with her Yeti sb165

Ray Syron with his Commencal Furious

Dylan Crane with his Knolly Chilcotin 167

Adrien Loron being a Legend

Ming Goetz and her Specialized Demo

Patrick Robinson, riding a 2018 Polygon Collosus

Nicholas Ruiz with his Scott Gambler

Cody Johnson with his Trek Remedy

Kaia Jensen showed up with her Giant Glory

Wil White with his Orange 327 RS

Roberto Vaughan with his Devinci Wilson

Aric Dincan with his Norco Shore

Alan Mandel with his Commencal Furious

Luke Whitlock on his KHS DH 650

Photo Credits: Rio Penn-Grice

With a one bike rule and an array of events to compete in, each rider came prepared with their bike of choice for Fireride. From the Rogatkin Freeride course, to the High Jump, Long Jump and DS, downhill bikes were the preferred ride, followed by Slope/FreerideDuro set ups.