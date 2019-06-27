20 Mudguards from the French Enduro Series in Allos

The fastest mudguard of the weekend belongs to Louis Jeandel.

Tom Garcia sporting a fancy 2019 NZ Enduro custom guard.

Maybe an Embrun local..?

If you like metal music, you might like this one. Jerome Clementz has one like this.

I didn't ask why...

Event mudguards should be a category.

Probably Enduro specific, or not.

Can't miss the owner.

Perfectly matching the bike.

Big design and made out of carbon.

SB3 is a popular bike parts brand in France.

Slicy, based in Annecy, is a big player when it comes to custom mudguards.

The classic stickers combo option.

No comment.

Laura Charles's race-winning fender.

Another Charles bike, Estelle this time.

When it's about mudguards - especially custom designed mudguards - French riders get really serious about it, and their home enduro series is a bit of a fashion show. From where I come from, in Spain, people barely know any mudguard other than Marsh Guard, which makes me curious to dig into this French mudguard fetish. To be fair, a number of French riders racing in Allos weren't running mud protection at all around their front wheel. It could be an all or nothing matter, but either way, here's my collection: