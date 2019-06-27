PINKBIKE TECH

20 Mudguards from the French Enduro Series in Allos

Jun 27, 2019
by Kike Abelleira  
2019 French Enduro Series Allos
The fastest mudguard of the weekend belongs to Louis Jeandel.



When it's about mudguards - especially custom designed mudguards - French riders get really serious about it, and their home enduro series is a bit of a fashion show. From where I come from, in Spain, people barely know any mudguard other than Marsh Guard, which makes me curious to dig into this French mudguard fetish. To be fair, a number of French riders racing in Allos weren't running mud protection at all around their front wheel. It could be an all or nothing matter, but either way, here's my collection:

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Tom Garcia sporting a fancy 2019 NZ Enduro custom guard.

Maybe an Embrun local..?
Maybe an Embrun local..?

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
If you like metal music, you might like this one. Jerome Clementz has one like this.

I didn't ask why...
I didn't ask why...

2019 French Enduro Series Allos

Event mudguards should be a category.
Event mudguards should be a category.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos

2019 French Enduro Series Allos

Probably Enduro specific, or not.
Probably Enduro specific, or not.

Can't miss the owner.
Can't miss the owner.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos

Perfectly matching the bike.
Perfectly matching the bike.

Big design and made out of carbon.
Big design and made out of carbon.

SB3 is a popular bike parts brand in France.
SB3 is a popular bike parts brand in France.

2019 French Enduro Series Allos
Slicy, based in Annecy, is a big player when it comes to custom mudguards.

The classic stickers combo option.
The classic stickers combo option.

No comment.
No comment.

Laura Charles's race-winning fender.
Laura Charles's race-winning fender.

Another Charles bike, Estelle this time.
Another Charles bike, Estelle this time.

9 Comments

  • + 5
 I guess these are a little bit avant-guard
  • + 2
 Is pinkbike running out of stuff to review?
  • + 1
 I so want a Gojira one!
  • + 1
 Who gives a shit.
  • + 3
 Similar thoughts, but people is people and some will absolutely love this.
  • + 2
 @BenPea: I love it!
  • + 1
 True... even mudguards designers don`t give a shit.
  • + 1
 Calm down, no need to start slinging mud....
  • + 1
 @bigtim: Good thing ive a sick enduro gaurd to block the slung mud

