20 Short Travel Bikes of the British National 4x Series Round 1

Jun 3, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

20 Bikes of
National 4x Series Round 1
Harthill, Chester
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

UK National Series racing returns with 2 rounds of 4x at Harthill Adventure Park in Chester. We grabbed 20 bikes from the event to show you the wide range of bikes used in this highly accessible race format.

Dave Richardson s Specialised Enduro SX
Dave Richardson's Specialised Enduro SX

Josie McFall s Kona Process 134
Josie McFall's Kona Process 134

Hannah Escott s Yeti 4x
Hannah Escott's Yeti 4x

Max Corrigan s Kona Process 24 junior
Max Corrigan's Kona Process 24 junior

Nigel Page s Nukeproof Reactor
Nigel Page's Nukeproof Reactor

Isabella Leyshon s Trek Slash
Isabella Leyshon's Trek Slash

Olly Kirby s DMR Sect
Olly Kirby's DMR Sect

James Sankey s Yeti DJ
James Sankey's Yeti DJ

David Roberts Boardman Pro
David Roberts' Boardman Pro

Thomas Peel s YT Jeffsy Junior
Thomas Peel's YT Jeffsy Junior

Sophie Cade s NS
Sophie Cade's NS

Megan Kirby s GT
Megan Kirby's GT

Tyler Anderson s Nukeproof Snap
Tyler Anderson's Nukeproof Snap

Charles Currie s Trek Remedy
Charles Currie's Trek Remedy

Coby Wrayford s Nukeproof Cubscout 26
Coby Wrayford's Nukeproof Cubscout 26

Poppy-May Kirby s Rokkusuta Spawn
Poppy-May Kirby's Rokkusuta Spawn

Gabriel Martinez s Intense Tazer
Gabriel Martinez's Intense Tazer

Malvern Classics Si Paton s Atherton Commencal Titanium
Malvern Classics' Si Paton's Atherton Commencal Titanium

Dan Wagstaff s Trek Ticket
Dan Wagstaff's Trek Ticket

Rich Williams Yeti SB150
Rich Williams' Yeti SB150


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks


8 Comments

  • 6 0
 That 12 speed cassette on the 24 inch bike. Lol
  • 1 0
 More cogs, more faster!
  • 2 0
 Are they kids racing on kids bikes or just people who can't get a SS or 4x bike?
  • 1 0
 I was looking for the bit where it said "British national 4X Junior series".
  • 1 0
 4X bikes are the sexiest bikes. Damn shame the Yeti 4X doesn't have the reach of the DJ. Would have been nice to see a Transition Double
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah, 4x bikes are still the sexiest ones! Always dreamed with Christiaan's bikes! take a look, this man has good taste! www.pinkbike.com/u/christiaan/album
  • 2 0
 Make 4X great again! That was always so good to watch
  • 1 0
 *GT La Bomba

Post a Comment



