20 Short Travel Bikes of the British National 4x Series Round 1

UK National Series racing returns with 2 rounds of 4x at Harthill Adventure Park in Chester. We grabbed 20 bikes from the event to show you the wide range of bikes used in this highly accessible race format.
Dave Richardson's Specialised Enduro SX
Josie McFall's Kona Process 134
Hannah Escott's Yeti 4x
Max Corrigan's Kona Process 24 junior
Nigel Page's Nukeproof Reactor
Isabella Leyshon's Trek Slash
Olly Kirby's DMR Sect
James Sankey's Yeti DJ
David Roberts' Boardman Pro
Thomas Peel's YT Jeffsy Junior
Sophie Cade's NS
Megan Kirby's GT
Tyler Anderson's Nukeproof Snap
Charles Currie's Trek Remedy
Coby Wrayford's Nukeproof Cubscout 26
Poppy-May Kirby's Rokkusuta Spawn
Gabriel Martinez's Intense Tazer
Malvern Classics' Si Paton's Atherton Commencal Titanium
