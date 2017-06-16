Pumptrack Challenge Photo Epic - Crankworx Les Gets 2017











Friday night and under the lights, the Pumptrack Challenge capped off the third day of competition here in Les Gets, France. For a change there were no storms on the horizon threatening to rain on the party, and competitors were treated to a beautiful evening. We even got to see the sun set behind the French Alps for a change. As the crowds began to gather on the hillside above the venue and in the bar trackside, the first elimination rounds went off in warm sunshine. As we got into the thick of things the flood lights were turned on, and with them the competitors' intensity.



For the women it was always going to be a battle to the end between Jill Kintner and Caroline Buchanan, with third and fourth really being the only other podium spots up for grabs. Spots that would be filled by Manon Carpenter and Laura Brethauer. At the sharp end of things it would come down to the wire, but Jill Kintner would come away victorious by the slimmest of margins.



In the men's competiton there were plenty of upsets with the likes of Keegan Wright, Tomas Slavik, and Barry Nobles all being eliminated early. And more than a few riders were caught off guard by the surprise performance of Frenchman Channey Guennet as he fought his way right through to the finals. Favorite Mitch Ropelato would find himself uncharacteristically racing the consolation where we would see yet another surprise. That being in the form of Eddie Masters who had every Kiwi in Morzine behind him tonight. In the end, though, it would be the pump track powerhouse, Adrien Loron, who would get the best of everyone. And after finishing second more times than we can remember, he finally ended his long winless streak at Crankworx.





