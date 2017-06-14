Whip Off Photo Epic - Crankworx Les Gets 2017











Under threatening skies the 2017 Crankworx round from Les Gets, France, kicked off with riders flying through the air sideways. As is often the case in the Alps during the summer months, afternoon thunderstorms had been predicted but organizers did not want to cancel the event unless things became unsafe for the riders. The schedule at Crankworx is grueling enough as it is with all the practice and events, and moving things around only adds to the madness. So as they say... The show must go on.



Unfortunately, though, things would get cut short, and at the worst possible time. Riders had really just warmed up and were starting to push their limits ahead of the final judged round, going bigger and bigger each time they dropped in. Mother Nature, however, had other plans and decided to rain on everyone's parade just as the excitement was building. Some riders got caught out a bit and hadn't thrown down their best hand, while others who had set the bar early were not fully challenged. That doesn't mean anyone was robbed or unfairly scored, it just means we didn't get to see the kind of one-upmanship that often comes later in the contest, with riders using each round to outdo one another. As the lightning snaked through the sky and torrential rain began to make things slick and dangerous, the judges had the difficult task of calling the winner early.



For the women, it was an easy decision as Casey Brown was once again in a league of her own. But for the men, there was quite a bit of debate as to whether Allan Cooke's past ninety degrees style topped Anthony Rocci's insane amplitude. In the end, it was size that mattered most, and Rocci would land himself his first Crankworx podium by going straight to the top step.









Josh Bryceland loving it. Josh Bryceland loving it.





Sam Blenkinsop winding up off the lip. Sam Blenkinsop winding up off the lip.





Blenky never afraid to make shapes. Blenky never afraid to make shapes.





Sam Reynolds fully sideways Sam Reynolds fully sideways





One of the Fest's finest, no stranger to massive air and phat whips. One of the Fest's finest, no stranger to massive air and phat whips.





Reynolds stoked on proceedings. Reynolds stoked on proceedings.





Martin Soederstrom improvising a bit. Martin Soederstrom improvising a bit.





Josh Oxenham sideways for Subways. Josh Oxenham sideways for Subways.





Multi whip-off winner Finn Iles heading up to the top. Multi whip-off winner Finn Iles heading up to the top.





About to whip both feet right out of the pedals. About to whip both feet right out of the pedals.





Anthony Rocci boosting higher than anyone. Anthony Rocci boosting higher than anyone.





Jackson Davies has come back with a stronger than ever whip game after the NZ summer. Jackson Davies has come back with a stronger than ever whip game after the NZ summer.





Tippie chats with an ex-King of Crankworx. Tippie chats with an ex-King of Crankworx.





Allan Cooke throwing the back end out to the mountains. Allan Cooke throwing the back end out to the mountains.





Even the slopestyle legends have to push their own bikes... Even the slopestyle legends have to push their own bikes...





Blenky waits his turn. Blenky waits his turn.





Rocci's signature move... going massive. Rocci's signature move... going massive.





Finn Iles has taken a couple of Whistler wins in his time and stomped a couple of vicious whips this evening. Finn Iles has taken a couple of Whistler wins in his time and stomped a couple of vicious whips this evening.





Whips without stoppie landings are just too easy for Bernard Kerr. Whips without stoppie landings are just too easy for Bernard Kerr.





Kerr makes sure everything is being documented accurately. Kerr makes sure everything is being documented accurately.





Casey Brown easing into things. Casey Brown easing into things.





Brown the undisputed queen of whips. Brown the undisputed queen of whips.





Nothing looks better than a stylish whip. Nothing looks better than a stylish whip.





Sam Blenkinsop always goes for the long and slow whip that doesn't fully extend until he is well out over the landing. Sam Blenkinsop always goes for the long and slow whip that doesn't fully extend until he is well out over the landing.





King Rat on the mic. King Rat on the mic.





Bas Van Steenbergen hanging off the side. Bas Van Steenbergen hanging off the side.





Van Steenbergen reflects post show-down. Van Steenbergen reflects post show-down.





Antoni Rocci walking away from a big hit after pushing a little too much. Antoni Rocci walking away from a big hit after pushing a little too much.





Iago Garay leads out Casey Brown. Iago Garay leads out Casey Brown.





Ninety degrees for Casey Brown. Ninety degrees for Casey Brown.





Jackson Davies repping a strong game for his Vanzac brethren. Jackson Davies repping a strong game for his Vanzac brethren.





Szymon Godziek fully clicked. Szymon Godziek fully clicked.





Finn Iles was just getting warmed up before the event was cut short due to rain. Finn Iles was just getting warmed up before the event was cut short due to rain.





Bas Van Steenbergen dips it in. Bas Van Steenbergen dips it in.









Pump track specialist Adrien Loron getting amongst it. Pump track specialist Adrien Loron getting amongst it.





Casey Brown making it count against her rival ladies. Casey Brown making it count against her rival ladies.





Sam Blenkinsop and Finn Iles less than excited about the thunderstorm quickly moving in. Sam Blenkinsop and Finn Iles less than excited about the thunderstorm quickly moving in.





Jackson Davies, happy with a short but sweet whip off before the rains moved in. Jackson Davies, happy with a short but sweet whip off before the rains moved in.





Martin Soderstrom accessorizing his sideways action. Martin Soderstrom accessorizing his sideways action.





Sure it's a whip off contest, but there's plenty of room for flips and spins before the judging round. William Robert obliges... Sure it's a whip off contest, but there's plenty of room for flips and spins before the judging round. William Robert obliges...





Bryceland going up for another. Bryceland going up for another.





Ratboy sideways in the rain. Ratboy sideways in the rain.





Remi Morton grabbin'. Remi Morton grabbin'.





Rocci's whips were so dialled it was hard to choose the best moment from each one. Rocci's whips were so dialled it was hard to choose the best moment from each one.





BMX Olympians in the mix... Caroline Buchanan dropping in. BMX Olympians in the mix... Caroline Buchanan dropping in.





Caroline Buchanan couldn't match Casey Brown and would have to settle for second. Caroline Buchanan couldn't match Casey Brown and would have to settle for second.





Possibly the most goddamn ridiculous whip of the day... Possibly the most goddamn ridiculous whip of the day...





...unfortunately ending in disaster for Bubba Warren. ...unfortunately ending in disaster for Bubba Warren.





After almost hitting 180 degrees, there was just no hope of bringing her back... After almost hitting 180 degrees, there was just no hope of bringing her back...





Past ninety degrees for Allan Cooke. Past ninety degrees for Allan Cooke.





Incoming thunderstorm and torrential downpour in 3, 2, 1... Incoming thunderstorm and torrential downpour in 3, 2, 1...





If there's a mountain bike race event in 2017 it will rain. If there's a mountain bike race event in 2017 it will rain.





Tarps on and game over... Tarps on and game over...





Allan Cooke, Santa Cruz team manager and doer of things, can also hang it out on a DH bike. Allan Cooke, Santa Cruz team manager and doer of things, can also hang it out on a DH bike.





Men's winner Anthony Rocci. Men's winner Anthony Rocci.





Micayla Gatto and Steffi Marth grilling the World's finest over on the Pinkbike social media accounts. Micayla Gatto and Steffi Marth grilling the World's finest over on the Pinkbike social media accounts.





2nd for Caroline Buchanan. 2nd for Caroline Buchanan.





That's it, that's all... fingers crossed on a sunnier start to tomorrow. That's it, that's all... fingers crossed on a sunnier start to tomorrow.





The makeshift podium was made as the torrential rains started to pour down. The makeshift podium was made as the torrential rains started to pour down.





No hope of staying dry on the podium with all that champagne... 1st: Rocci and Brown, 2nd Buchanan and Cooke, 3rd: Robert and Hill-Wright. No hope of staying dry on the podium with all that champagne... 1st: Rocci and Brown, 2nd Buchanan and Cooke, 3rd: Robert and Hill-Wright.





