Welcome to the Dust Bowl: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2017









In some of the driest conditions ever seen in Whistler, racers took on the final day of timed competition at Crankworx down the gnarly Canadian Open track. The lack of moisture cause excessive wear throughout the week and as ruts and holes became deeper and deeper they also began to fill in with a thick layer of dust. It was so deep in spots that it was nearly impossible for tires to cut through and find traction on the hard surface below. Visibility, or lack thereof, was a huge issue in practice, but luckily come race time the gaps between riders were wide enough for the dust to clear and reveal the track ahead. For some, the final race run would be the only run all week where they could see where to go the entire duration of their run top to bottom.



In the women's race it was no surprise to see Tracey Hannah taking a dominant win over Vaea Verbeek and Emile Siegenthaler. Tracey had been pinned all week in practice, and having already won two of the previous three Crankworx rounds she came to Whistler the heavy favorite. Rounding out the top 5 would be Danielle Beecroft and Tegan Molloy, both of who took home their best DH results of the season. For the men things were a whole lot tighter with Sam Blenkinsop occupying the hotseat for what seemed like an eternity. Try as they might racers came close but it wasn't until Troy Brosnan dropped in as the last man on the mountain that Blenki's time would be overthrown. Newcomer Bruce Klein turned a lot of heads to take third with a loose and aggressive run, while Crankworx DH series leader Jack Moir slipped back to 4th.



In the overall, Tracey Hannah was untouchable, taking three of four events and with it the Crankworx DH title. For the men, Jack Moir watched his lead slip through the cracks and into the arms of Troy Brosnan. Having missed a round in Innsbruck, Troy never considered the title to be on the table for him, so you can imagine his joy and surprise to find out that he leaves Whistler with the Crankworx DH crown.





Craig Evans performing some acrobatics in the post Heckler's Rock dust bowl, coming away more or less unscathed. Craig Evans performing some acrobatics in the post Heckler's Rock dust bowl, coming away more or less unscathed.





Marcelo Gutierrez could only manage a 6th in the dust today. Marcelo Gutierrez could only manage a 6th in the dust today.





Tegan Molloy would take home 5th in the women's race. Tegan Molloy would take home 5th in the women's race.





Kenta Gallagher boosts above the dust for a better view of the track in practice. Kenta Gallagher boosts above the dust for a better view of the track in practice.





3 out of 3 in the juniors for Nik Nestoroff. 3 out of 3 in the juniors for Nik Nestoroff.





Hopping the roots and making quick work of the technical lower woods, Troy would carry maximum speed out onto the flat lower slopes the fed into the finish. Hopping the roots and making quick work of the technical lower woods, Troy would carry maximum speed out onto the flat lower slopes the fed into the finish.





Camila Nogueira sending through the angel beams for a 6th place finish. Camila Nogueira sending through the angel beams for a 6th place finish.





Tracey Hannah is in fine form right now... World Champs winning form you could say... Tracey Hannah is in fine form right now... World Champs winning form you could say...





Just two seconds off the podium today for Joe Smith in 7th. Just two seconds off the podium today for Joe Smith in 7th.





Charlie Harrison rounded out the top 10 some nine seconds back. Charlie Harrison rounded out the top 10 some nine seconds back.





Emilie Siegenthaler would take home the bronze. Emilie Siegenthaler would take home the bronze.





5th today on home soil for Mark Wallace. 5th today on home soil for Mark Wallace.





Local Magnus Mason took home 9th. Local Magnus Mason took home 9th.





The Polygons keep Blenky entertained on the lift up. The Polygons keep Blenky entertained on the lift up.





Always a good day getting to ride up with Jono Jones and Brendan Fairclough. Always a good day getting to ride up with Jono Jones and Brendan Fairclough.





Joe Smith had a sweet day in the dust on his way to 7th place. Joe Smith had a sweet day in the dust on his way to 7th place.





Yoann Barelli came out for a quick DH race and scored 20th... Yoann Barelli came out for a quick DH race and scored 20th...





After an up and down World Cup season, youngster Magnus Manson ended the day inside the top 10 and proved he has the pace to take on the big dogs. After an up and down World Cup season, youngster Magnus Manson ended the day inside the top 10 and proved he has the pace to take on the big dogs.





Hi Ho Silverrrr! Blenki makes it a 2nd place three-peat. Hi Ho Silverrrr! Blenki makes it a 2nd place three-peat.





Once again a small mistake would cost Sam Blenkinsop dearly and he would finish 2nd for the third Crankworx gravity race in a row. Once again a small mistake would cost Sam Blenkinsop dearly and he would finish 2nd for the third Crankworx gravity race in a row.





It was good to see Whistler local and EWS specialist, Yoann Barelli smashing out DH laps this week. It was good to see Whistler local and EWS specialist, Yoann Barelli smashing out DH laps this week.





Whip Off winner Allan Cooke had a big over the bars to finish 41st. Whip Off winner Allan Cooke had a big over the bars to finish 41st.





Brendan Fairclough coming in hot through the 100% party free zone. Brendan Fairclough coming in hot through the 100% party free zone.





Lucky number 13, Rupert Chapman, wades through the deep dust. Lucky number 13, Rupert Chapman, wades through the deep dust.





Danielle Beecroft crushing the steep chute section and just missing the podium by less than a second. Danielle Beecroft crushing the steep chute section and just missing the podium by less than a second.





Second place for Vaea Verbeek but still a long way back from the dominant performance of Tracey Hannah. Second place for Vaea Verbeek but still a long way back from the dominant performance of Tracey Hannah.





A very happy Vaea Verbeek after her run. A very happy Vaea Verbeek after her run.





Tracey Hannah was pinned on every run and none of the other women could even come close. Tracey Hannah was pinned on every run and none of the other women could even come close.





Always time for the fans in the finish arena. Always time for the fans in the finish arena.





What a run from Bruce Klein. He almost threw it away at the very end but somehow held on to take 3rd and the final spot on the podium. What a run from Bruce Klein. He almost threw it away at the very end but somehow held on to take 3rd and the final spot on the podium.





Bruce Klein about to drop into the chute and hit the kind of speed needed to take a spot on the podium. Bruce Klein about to drop into the chute and hit the kind of speed needed to take a spot on the podium.





Bruce Kein was the new face on the podium today in the men's race. Bruce Kein was the new face on the podium today in the men's race.





Angel beams all the way this afternoon in the Canadian open woods. Angel beams all the way this afternoon in the Canadian open woods.





Moir cutting across the wide open section on the alternative line for 4th. Moir cutting across the wide open section on the alternative line for 4th.





A disappointed Jack Moir in the finish area as he watched the race and the overall series title slip through the cracks. A disappointed Jack Moir in the finish area as he watched the race and the overall series title slip through the cracks.





Troy was fast and smooth in the morning practice, and looked like the one to beat all week. Troy was fast and smooth in the morning practice, and looked like the one to beat all week.





Brosnan hammering across the savage Whistler terrain for the win. Brosnan hammering across the savage Whistler terrain for the win.





Winner on the day and for the Crankworx DH series, Troy Brosnan will leave Whistler with a whole lot of Canadian currency. Winner on the day and for the Crankworx DH series, Troy Brosnan will leave Whistler with a whole lot of Canadian currency.





Your Canadian Open speed freaks... Brosnan & Hannah, Blenkinsop & Verbeeck, Klein & Siegenthaler. Your Canadian Open speed freaks... Brosnan & Hannah, Blenkinsop & Verbeeck, Klein & Siegenthaler.





Once again the Champagne showers away all the dust of another hot and dry Cranworx day. Once again the Champagne showers away all the dust of another hot and dry Cranworx day.





