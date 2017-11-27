2017 Fall/Winter Gear Guide - Gear Essentials









Clothing for riding in the dark months is one thing, but there's a lot of little things that can make riding mo' better when you gotta have your fix but the weather outside is frightful. Listed below are a few things to cover you head to toe and beyond. Things that Nikki and Colin consider essentials for the fine and pleasant misery of wintertime mountain biking.





About the testers : Colin Meagher and Nikki Hollatz reside in Hood River, Oregon along with Nikki's two kids, a dog, and a grumpy cat named Roux. Colin is a professional photographer who spent over a decade shooting World Cup racing and events and has traveled the globe with his camera and bike. Nikki works a normal desk job and races her bike as often as she can find the time. They both have a deep appreciation for tequila and divey breakfast joints.









Justin Fernandes with all the essentials. Kistbow Trials Jacket and Madison DTE Waterproof Short, Showers Pass Waterproof socks, Giro Pivot 2.0 gloves, Giro Ambient Cap, Kitsbow LS power wool base layer. Justin Fernandes with all the essentials. Kistbow Trials Jacket and Madison DTE Waterproof Short, Showers Pass Waterproof socks, Giro Pivot 2.0 gloves, Giro Ambient Cap, Kitsbow LS power wool base layer.





Shower's Pass







Crosspoint Waterproof Socks ($35 USD)



Can't or won't do waterproof shoes? Overboots like Giro's Proofs aren't an option either? Well, that limits one to a waterproof sock. Exactly what Showers Pass offers in a variety of flavors. The Crosspoint Crew sock doesn't offer the bling of a Sockguy sock but Sockguy doesn't make waterproof socks. The socks are dipped in waterproofing on a 3D form to eliminate seams and have a breathability rating of 4500 WTVR. If I did my math right (and math is NOT my strong suit) that translates to a 72k breathability rating. The socks are lined with a COOLMAX FX antimicrobial lining, too, coz no one likes stinky feet. Bottom line, this is a sock that wears and breathes like a normal sock but is waterproof. - C





Giro







Pivot 2.0 Glove ($80 USD)



Go ahead, give mother nature the middle finger... Nikki loves windproof gloves. I love waterproof gloves. But we both love Giro's Pivot 2.0 glove. Yes, it's expensive but it's waterproof, windproof, and due to the revolutionary Outdry





Giro



Go ahead, give mother nature the middle finger... Nikki loves windproof gloves. I love waterproof gloves. But we both love Giro's Pivot 2.0 glove. Yes, it's expensive but it's waterproof, windproof, and due to the revolutionary Outdry membrane , it's lightweight and offers more dexterity than gloves with a similar temperature rating (40F-50F--but I was comfortable using this glove in sleeting conditions just above freezing). The glove is insulated with an AGrid antimicrobial thermal fleece, a low bulk efficient insulating material. The palm uses Ax Suede Echo (Whisky Tango Foxtrot?) for grip and durability. The back of the glove uses a DWR coating to further ensure that your hand stays warm and dry. - C



Ambient Winter Cap ($25 USD)



Skull caps are completely underrated. You can be absolutely freezing cold and pull a skull cap from a pocket (they're that small) and within minutes be almost too warm. They allow for one to go with a much lighter mid layer, helping to eliminate the Michelin man feel that layering for winter can bring on. Nearly every apparel manufacturer has a skull cap of some kind but I prefer Giro's Ambient skull cap due to its brim. That simple brim eliminates the reservoir tip of a condom feel that some skull caps give me, allowing for a modest amount of style on what is essentially as unsexy a piece of functional wardrobe as you can find. - C





Kitsbow







Men's Trials Jacket ($395 USD)



Softshell feel, hardshell performance. Impossible? Tell that to the designers at Kitsbow. These guys obsess over fabrics. And their Trials Jacket with wrist vents and a helmet compatible hood is the shit. Pardon my french. It's waterproof thanks to Polartec's Neoshell



Softshell feel, hardshell performance. Impossible? Tell that to the designers at Kitsbow. These guys obsess over fabrics. And their Trials Jacket with wrist vents and a helmet compatible hood is the shit. Pardon my french. It's waterproof thanks to Polartec's Neoshell fabric : windproof, waterproof and insanely breathable. There are wrist vents, a roll top hood, a Napoleon pocket, adjustable cuffs and waist, and looks absolutely baller. I wore this in miserable conditions with a base layer, and a mid layer, banking on how a typical waterproof/breathable shell will help keep you warm as your sweat vapor gets trapped against the outer shell. Um... failure on my part. Neoshell has a much lower threshold for vapor transmission. I was forced to don a skull cap or freeze because it breathed so well. At the same time, it remained waterproof. Win-win. Yes, it's ungodly expensive; but damn. This thing works. - C



Power Wool Baselayer ($115 USD)



Kitsbow is well known for quality cycling apparel, and the Power Wool base layer is a stylish home run (although it comes at no small price). It features a 3-snap henley style collar, merino wool/polyester blend for durability and odor control, and is flat stitched to keep chaffing and irritation at bay. The blend of fibers is woven so that the wool is next to skin, and the polyester layer is on the outside of the garment where it evaporates off more readily. It's a sweet shirt that's stylish enough to head to the bar with after a ride and not look like a dweeb or knock anyone over with B.O. thanks to the odor control of the Merino fibers. - C







Nikki Hollatz with all her key winter riding essentials. 7mesh Women's Revelation Jacket and Glidepath Shorts, Gore Power Trail Windstopper Light Gloves, TLD Speed Knee Sleeves, Endura Merino Baaba L/S Baselayer and Skullcap, and Mavic Crossmax SL Pro Thermo Shoes. Nikki Hollatz with all her key winter riding essentials. 7mesh Women's Revelation Jacket and Glidepath Shorts, Gore Power Trail Windstopper Light Gloves, TLD Speed Knee Sleeves, Endura Merino Baaba L/S Baselayer and Skullcap, and Mavic Crossmax SL Pro Thermo Shoes.





7mesh







Women's Revelation Jacket ($450 USD)



A good jacket is a must-have. Sure, Colin and I just did reviews on a number of good choices but If you want "the" jacket, and money is no object, then this is the ultimate outwear cycling jacket. The Revelation is built to withstand the toughest conditions on the road or trail, making this your own personal absolute weather shield. This may at first glance look like a simple yet expensive shell, but 7mesh sweated all the details: it has all the bells and whistles you think you never wanted but it weighs in at a feather-weight 289 grams (10.5 oz). Check out Vernon's recent





7mesh



A good jacket is a must-have. Sure, Colin and I just did reviews on a number of good choices but If you want "the" jacket, and money is no object, then this is the ultimate outwear cycling jacket. The Revelation is built to withstand the toughest conditions on the road or trail, making this your own personal absolute weather shield. This may at first glance look like a simple yet expensive shell, but 7mesh sweated all the details: it has all the bells and whistles you think you never wanted but it weighs in at a feather-weight 289 grams (10.5 oz). Check out Vernon's recent review of the men's version for all the technical details. - N



Women's Glidepath Short ($140 USD)



“The perfect all-round over short for mountain biking: light, durable, and comfortable.” Again, 7mesh killed it with these lightweight, super durable shorts. They are the "do it all" short: designed for all styles of riding in just about any conditions, and they feature a DWR coating, easy access front hand pockets and two side zipped pockets. No, they're not waterproof, but they repel water just fine, making them a go-to for all kinds of conditions minus torrential rain. They are so comfortable my dog even loves to sleep on them, hence the wrinkles. - N





Gore







Power Trail Windstopper® Light Gloves ($70 USD)



Gore states: “Maximum freedom of movement for more control, safety, and improved feel on the ride.” This is my lighter weight go to glove for riding in the 40 degree F and above range. It has a good fit, feel, and function. More importantly, this glove keeps my digits warm and dry thanks to the very windproof and breathable Windstopper® fabric Gore has developed. - N





Madison







DTE Waterproof Short (£85 BP)



I've used waterproof shorts. And I've used waterproof pants. Generally, I prefer waterproof pants from a performance standpoint. But I like waterproof shorts for a MTB feel. The best compromise between the two that's not priced at the cost of a newborn baby that I've used to date are the DTE Waterproof Shorts by Madison. Madison is dedicated to making quality riding apparel at a reasonable price point. The DTE shorts are a clear home run. They have a slightly long inseam, silicon grip on the inner waistband, waist adjusters to fine-tune the fit, zippered pockets, a slightly long but not knicker length inseam, and scalloped fabric behind the knees to prevent bunching. The body of the short is made from a 2.5 layer waterproof/breathable fabric with 3 layer fabric in the butt, over the knees, and in the crotch. They aren't the lightest waterproof/breathable short available, but they offer great fit and great performance at a fantastic price. I tested these in fairly crappy weather and was warm and dry throughout the entire ride.





Troy Lee Designs







Speed Knee Sleeve ($54 USD)



The TLD Speed Knee D3O equipped knee sleeves are my go-to winter riding knee pad. Easy to slip on and off, toasty warm and easy to pedal in – these are basically knee warmers with a little added protection. When you’re sick of straps and Velcro and knee guards that chafe when you’ve been pedaling in the rain for hours, these are just what you need. - N





Endura







Women's Baaba Merino L/S Baselayer and Baabaa Merino Skullcap (£50 and £1



Merino wool is a great resource: the fibers are so fine that they don't make you itch, they have a natural wicking property so you stay dry next to your skin (a key to staying warm in wet, wintery conditions), and they don't stink up the way some artificial fibers do. This time of year a wool baselayer is an absolute must for keeping me warm and dry. Add in a skull cap, and I'm instantly even warmer. Remember that old mantra about how you lose 80% of your body heat out of your head? A skull cap cuts that down efficiently. It has such low bulk that it fits under your helmet yet will still cover your ears enough to keep icy winds at bay. Too warm? It's so small it stows in a pocket until you need it. - N





Mavic

Merino wool is a great resource: the fibers are so fine that they don't make you itch, they have a natural wicking property so you stay dry next to your skin (a key to staying warm in wet, wintery conditions), and they don't stink up the way some artificial fibers do. This time of year a wool baselayer is an absolute must for keeping me warm and dry. Add in a skull cap, and I'm instantly even warmer. Remember that old mantra about how you lose 80% of your body heat out of your head? A skull cap cuts that down efficiently. It has such low bulk that it fits under your helmet yet will still cover your ears enough to keep icy winds at bay. Too warm? It's so small it stows in a pocket until you need it. - N



Crossmax SL Pro Thermo Shoes ($225 USD)



If you're serious about winter riding, a winter shoe is pretty much a must-have. The Mavic Crossmax SL Pro Thermo shoe is a perfect shoe to keep your feet warm and dry on the coldest trails. I’m a die-hard winter shoe fan. Whether I am on the road or trail, once the temps dip below tee shirt weather, I make sure to switch over to Gore-Tex winter shoes. These shoes might be a wee bit pricey, but they have a super comfortable fit, decent grip on the outsole, and an easy to use boa/dial system. More importantly, they're built for withstanding the wear and tear of mother nature at her worst, and should withstand multiple seasons of abuse. Best part? I can just hose my feet off along with my bike after a muddy ride! - N









Waste not want not. Waste not want not.





A lot of our riding involves waiting around for sunrise or sunset, and the lightest and most efficient form of happiness on the trail can be found in a flask. — Nikki Hollatz





Specialized







Defroster Trail Mountain Bike Shoes ($200 USD)



Cold feet can just kill a ride. A true winter riding shoe can make the difference between a damn fun (if sloppy) ride and pure misery. The Defroster Trail Mountain Bike shoe from the big red S feature a seam-sealed bootie construction, Thinsulate insulation, and a neoprene collar to help keep your feet toasty and dry even in the worst conditions. My initial thoughts were that these would be bulky with that high cuff, but they're refreshingly light and ridiculously easy to pull on and take off. The boa lace system makes a custom fit easy. Overall I was impressed by the warmth and comfort of this shoe. The only negative observations I can offer are that the traction offered by these when hike a biking is not so good; the lugs near the toe are too tightly spaced to allow for penetration into mud and wet snow. Additionally, sizing runs a bit on the large side; my test pair were size 43.5 and I could almost have gone with a 43; typically I wear a 44 in Giro and Shimano. - C





Giro







Proof MTB Shoe Cover ($80 USD)



If dollars are tight, rather than investing in a winter specific shoe, invest in something like a pair of Giro's Proof MTB Shoe Covers. They're a water-and wind-resistant neoprene winter mountain bike shoe cover that's been optimized with flex zones in key areas for pedaling and hike a bike comfort. The Proof comes in 4 sizes and is designed to stretch over your clipless riding shoes while still allowing your ankle to flex and extend while pedaling. They're a great alternative for keeping your feet warm and dry in miserable conditions, although wrestling them on and off of your shoes can get a bit tiresome vs. investing in a true winter shoe. - C





Crocs







Classic Fuzz Lined Clog ($40 USD)



Laugh if you will. But hear me out. Yes, they're clogs. Why? Simple: nothing sucks worse at the trailhead than doing that post ride pogo stick dance as you wrestle off your muddy shoes and try (usually a losing proposition) to NOT step into a mud puddle or into a patch of snow. The solution? A pair of these fleece-lined clogs from Croc. They make trailside footwear swaps a snap. And they're comfortable enough that you'll find yourself wearing them all over the place. Your 8-year-old is going to be jealous as you soon find you won't want to take these bad boys off. They come in a variety of colors and sizes and will keep your feet toasty warm after your winter riding adventures. Socks or no socks, join the cool club and invest in a pair of Crocs for year-round comfort and joy. Bonus: they work awesome at the ski hill, too. - N





Mainstays







Rubber Bath Mat ($12 USD)



Won't be caught dead in a pair of Crocs? This is a cheap investment that'll keep your socks clean and dry (although not as warm as a pair of Crocs) when changing at the local trailhead. It's not rocket science: pull the mat out and flop it on the ground so you've got something clean and dry to stand on as you swap footwear. It's easy to clean and small enough that it easily stows away under a seat when not in use. - C





DryGuy







Force Dry DX ($80 USD)



You ever do a hard, wet day of riding and have so much fun that going again the next day is a done deal only to find that your shoes are still wet when you pull them on again? Or that they stink like a rotting corpse a week later when you're gearing up? You can eliminate that easily with a boot dryer. The DryGuy Force Dry DX is the ultimate boot and glove dryer. It's got time and temperature controls, ensuring dry boots and dry gloves by the time you are ready to hit the trail the next day. I have no idea how I lived for two decades in Seattle without one of these. A bonus is that drying your shoes and gloves promptly helps prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus that can stink up your gear as well as deteriorate it over time. Plus they work just fine for ski and snowboard gear, too. - C





SockGuy







Wool Socks ($14 USD)



Wools socks are an easy essential. Nothing else delivers better warmth for the weight than wool. Plus it will work to keep your lil piggies warm even when they're wet. Want wool? Then check out Sockguy. They have an amazing array of wool socks that come in different weights as well as heights, allowing you to select exactly what you need for the kind of riding that you do. Plus they have some fun message socks. Don't like to be flashy? Go plain jane with some of their designs, too. - C





Giro







Thermal Knee Warmers ($60 USD)



Not everyone rides with knee guards every time they go out. But you need something over your knees when it's cold out--they're so poorly insulated on their own that you're much more prone to get an injury with bare knees at temperatures under 60 F that even a simple knee warmer is better than nothing. And when it's colder out--say below 45F, something like these Thermal knee warmers from Giro are perfect. They combine Giro's super Roubaix fabric with an articulated, 2-panel fit and silicone thigh grippers to keep your knees warm and protected from the elements.





Fox







Attack Water Glove ($45 USD)



I spent over 20 years living and riding in the Seattle area. I learned that nothing will popsicle my fingers while riding more quickly than wet hands. Fox's Attack Water Glove are the answer I never knew I was searching for. They're thin, so they offer great bar sense, yet their ability to sneer at whatever's falling from the sky makes them perfect for riding in the wet. It's a simple, lightweight pull-on design–there is no cuff adjustment–but I even rode a couple hours in sleeting conditions with nothing more than the Attack Water Gloves with a simple handwarmer stuffed in the back of each glove, and my hands stayed fine due to the water shedding capabilities of the glove. And it's touchscreen compatible. - C





Stanley







Assortment of Classic Flasks ($25 USD)



As stated by Stanley: “Retro. Classic. Iconic. Sexy. We don’t care what you call it, all we know is that this sturdy flask has your back and never lets you down -- unless of course, it’s empty. Meet your new best friend." There's just something about a nice dram of whisky (or tequila, or schnapps--you get the idea) on a butt ass cold miserable day. Bring a flask and share it out at the top of the climb and you're instantly everyone's best friend. This array of varying flasks from Stanley are perfect for the job. Stainless Steel, easily opened, wide-mouthed for easy re-filling, and available in a variety of colors.





EVOC







Hip Pack Race 3I ($65 USD)



Winter rides can be awesome but they're typically shorter. And you're typically bundled up a bit. Adding a full blown pack to that mix gives me flashbacks to that little kid getting dressed in 10 layers of clothing for the chilly wait at the school bus all over again. Not to mention that during really cold rides the hose can freeze solid, making it impossible to get a sip. Solution? The hip pack. Yeah, #soendurobro, but so useful, too. The Evoc Hip Pack Race has a water bladder but also a water bottle holster so you can use a simple bottle instead of a bladder and hose that might popsicle in the cold. - C





Stanley







Mountain Vacuum Coffee System ($60 USD)



Another Stanley winner: the "all-in-one and all you need" Mountain Vacuum Coffee System. This kit includes a boiling pot, a French press, a vacuum bottle, and two cups. You can have fresh brewed, steaming hot coffee for you and a friend no matter where you’re riding. Make a pot at home and toss it in the car; it'll stay piping hot until you need it. Or bring a stove to the trailhead and get your caffeine on at the start of the ride. Either way, rest assured you'll still have hot coffee at the end of the ride. Sure, you can brew up a pot at home and toss it into a thermos. But the all-in-one efficiency and portability of this Stanley System has made it indispensable for cold weather rides, road tripping, and even for use around the house. - N





Camelback







Stoaway 3L insulated bladder, the K.U.D.O. 8 and Camelbak's ($55 USD, $190 USD, and $18 USD respectively)



The thing that always used to send me packing up from a cold ride in the past was a frozen bite valve. Camelbak has the answer in their ski packs: the Stowaway 3L bladder is insulated and has an insulated hose, keeping the crunch of a frozen bite valve and hose at bay. But the Stoaway won't fit into my go-to pack. The K.U.D.O. 8. (I love the CE certified back protector that's integrated into the design). The solution there is a Crux insulated Tube; the bladder itself isn't insulated like it is with the Stoaway, but having the hose insulated adds a lot more time to a ride before the bite valve will freeze up. And when it's that cold, that's nature's signal for me to turn around anyway; although I typically run out of water before it can freeze in the bladder. - C





Goal Zero







Flip 10 and Flip 20 Power Packs ($25 and $40 USD respectively)



In this day and age, people are relying more and more on handheld electronics for everything from simple or emergency communication while on the trail to mapping to data acquisition. The dependency is real. Yes, you can be a Luddite and go full analog, but the bottom line is that cold kills battery life and nobody wants their phone to die mid-ride: it might just mess up your Strava (LOL). But seriously, if you are relying on your phone or some other electronic device during your ride, it's way more likely to crap out in the cold than in the summer. Having a lightweight portable phone battery charger as a back up for long days out in the mountains isn't a need, but it's just smart.The Flip 10 weighs 2.5 oz (68 grams) and will reliably recharge an iPhone. The Flip 20 holds double the power and weighs in at 4.6 oz (130 grams). It's not a true "need" but it's a smart and useful back up for off the grid adventures. - C





Light Motion







The Seca II 2500 and Imjin 800 bike lights ($470 and $200 USD respectively)



Winter is called the dark months for a reason. Gone are the casual jaunts to the trailhead after work with a maybe a quick stop for a bite en route. This time of year it's dark when you head out to work and dark when you get off. Enter the season of night riding. You can use a simple headlamp but those rarely have enough lumens (light output) to make riding at full speed safe, and they tend to bounce around a fair bit, making it harder to see. And there are simple handlebar clip units that are loads cheaper than the price tag on the Seca and the Imjin lights (the Light Motion Urban Obsidian Stout 350 handlebar clip will only set you back $50). But if you're going to get serious about night riding you will want to step up to a system that's powerful enough that shining light from it through a magnifying glass will fry ants (yes, bigger is better when it comes to lumen output).



Enter the Seca II 2500. It's got (you guessed it) a whopping 2500 lumen output in a widespread pattern that makes night riding at World Cup DH speed possible. The light is waterproof and comes with a variety of mounting options. It's a sure bet that with this mounted on your handlebars and set on high, oncoming car traffic will flick their high beams at you. That's step one. Step two is a light like the Imjin 800 mounted to your helmet so that you can see into corners and switchbacks vs. the semi-tunnel vision of even a widespread handlebar mounted light like the Seca II 2500. The Imjin offers 800 lumens of broadly dispersed light and a variety of mounting options including a handlebar mount. Used together, the Seca II 2500 and the Imjin 800 offer nearly 10 times the amount of light output of the Urban Obsidian Stout. Yes, the price tag on that is more than 10 times the amount of the Stout, but the performance means this: You. Will. Own. The. Night. And the system should last for years. - C





Kitsbow







Men's Mesh Trail Boxer ($40 USD)



I'm a chamois rider. And a bib chamois rider at that. It's what I find comfortable for rides of just about any length (particularly after that baboon's ass saddle sore incident in Belize 12 years ago). But not everyone is. I know riders who ride harder and longer than I do in boxer briefs. COTTON boxer briefs. That thought makes me shudder. For riders like that, Kitsbow makes the Mesh Trail Boxer. It's made from Polartec's Power Dry material, a fabric that mechanically wicks and dissipates moisture vs fabrics with a chemical wicking technology that will wear out; Power Dry will last the life of the garment. So... no chaffing. Wicks. Breathes. And it's downy soft next to skin. I'm still not gonna try them but I know people who will. - C





Patagonia







Nano-Air® Light Hybrid Vest ($99 USD)



Active insulation has been the El Dorado of the action sports apparel world since climbers used felt for insulation in mountain climbing gear back at the turn of the last century. And now it's finally arrived. Patagonia is by no means the only company that's making something that works this way, but their Nano-Air® Light Hybrid Vest is my go-to for start/stop cool weather aerobic activities. It uses FullRange™ insulation which is warm, stretchy and insanely breathable. This is a perfect mid-layer to add under a shell when the foul weather shit is hitting the fan. Core warmth is the key here, and this vest delivers it in spades. Better yet, it's available in both men's and women's colors and cuts. - C





Maxxis Tires







Shorty ($65 USD)



As Mike Kazimer noted a week or so back, winter riding generally demands a tire with more aggressive traction. A full spike is great until you hit rocks; then you may as well be skating on ice in tennis shoes. But a cut spike can help a lot and not be wiggly piggly on rocks and roots. Maxxis turns that up a notch with the Shorty, a tire that mimics a cut spike for unreal traction in loose soils but has sipes cut into the short spikes. Siping is the process of adding shallow cuts across a knob. What it does is add more square edges. More square edges adds more gripping edges, i.e. more traction. There are a ton of spike options out there and loose conditions tires, but the Shorty offers what is basically a pro cut and siped spike tire to the masses. It's got unreal traction in loose soil, and acceptable grip on roots and rocks. Win, win, and win. - C





Marsh Guard







Marshguard Fender ($16 USD)



The Marsh Guard Fender (not to be mistaken for Marshy's Codpieces available at Mamma's in Morzine) is the brainchild of Jason Marsh, Greg Minnaar's mechanic, a British ex-pat who resides in Morzine. It's an elegant solution for keeping grit out of your eyes when blasting downhill thru the kind of slop typically encountered on the World Cup circuit. It's a simple piece of plastic that can be zip tied into place. It's not foolproof but it eliminates 90% of the crap that would otherwise coat your fork stanchions and fly into your eyes. There are all kinds of knock-offs on the original coz you can't really patent a piece of plastic, but I prefer the original because I spent far too much time admiring Marsh's dedication to excellence on the World Cup circuit. - C





Muc Off







Bio Wet lube(50ml), C3 Wet Ceramic Lube (50ml), Nanotech Bike Wash (1 Liter), and Soft Washing Brush ($5.50, $10, $15, and $10 USD respectively)



Let me get this straight: you're going to take your pretty pony out into a hurricane, ride it hard, and then put it up wet? Cool. But you may as well toss the baby out with that bathwater. Be smart: get some lube. And occasionally clean your bike. It'll last longer and you won't have to buy new parts like a fat man going to burger king for a fix. Muc off has a dedication to making top performing products with an environmental conscience. The Wet Lube works well: it's biodegradable, made from renewable resources, and protects all the moving parts of your drivetrain. The C3 Ceramic Wet Lube is everything that the regular wet lube is except better. It lasts longer, ensuring smoother shifts with longer service intervals. Nanotech Bike Wash is a brake friendly "spray it on, let it soak in, spray it off" bike wash. Yes, you'll need to scrub and wipe a wee bit afterwards despite what the bottle says to get a squeaky clean bike, but it takes a LOT of the heavy lifting off of bike cleaning. You can use a toothbrush to clean your cogs and pulleys, but a nice, baby butt soft washing brush is a thing of beauty. It makes washing a destroyed bike not a pleasure but simply easier. And when it's just above freezing and you need to clean your bike, the combo of Bike Wash and Soft Washing Brush makes it a fairly painless task. - C





Trail Dog







Hungarian Dingo (priceless)



Nothing makes a trail riding experience indelibly imprinted in your memory banks more than sharing it with a great riding companion. There are very few riding buddies that will ever top a trail dog. Especially your trail dog. They say you can’t buy love—but you can adopt it from an animal shelter (and usually for a lot less money than buying from a breeder or a pet store). For years of good times, head to the local shelter and adopt. Good mutts for trail riding abound. Just be smart if you adopt a puppy: a 12-month-old pup is roughly the equivalent of a 7-year-old kid. You wouldn't make a 7-year-old kid run 10 miles, would you? Train up your pup with low and slow base miles. Save the hard days for when your mutt has both shown a love for trail rides and has the fitness and maturity for longer days. - C





EVOC



