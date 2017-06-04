Race Day Photo Epic - Fort William DH World Cup









Once again Fort William put on a race for the record books. A race full of drama and not without a few cruel twists of fate just to spice things up a bit. It was a day that started full of disappointment for some, ended in elation for others, and was nail-biting every moment in between; the record crowds certainly got their money's worth.



Matt Walker would get the crowd on their feet early with a win in the juniors ahead of Finn Iles by a massive margin of more than five seconds. But with one win for Great Britain already in the bag the celebrations were cut short as word spread through the paddock that Rachel Atherton had sustained a dislocated shoulder during her final training run. Just like that, the fairy tale that has been Rachel's unbeaten streak came to an end without her even being able to take to the track and put up a fight. While other British favorites Tahnee Seagrave and Manon Carpenter faltered, it would be Tracey Hannah who absolutely dominated in Rachel's absence. Where many of the women struggled in the muddy woods, Tracey was able to avoid getting bogged down to extend her margin of victory to a whopping ten seconds.



For the men it would be a battle of old-school versus new as the new breed of 29" wheeled machines were looking to prove they were worth the hype, and the 27.5 crowd was determined not to give an inch (and a half). As light rain began to fall on the final five or so riders there was a bit a flashback to the first round in Lourdes, but luckily it only had a mild effect on the outcome. Most notably, Aaron Gwin would slide out on a relatively easy section of track near the bottom to lose valuable time. Ready to pounce on Gwin's mistake would be the Aussie Jack Moir who would steamroll his big-wheeled Intense into the top spot and his first ever podium with only two riders to go. As Vergier and Minnaar left the gate the rain picked up, and while Vergier was a bit off the pace, it was Minnaar who looked to be gaining everywhere. The now visibly slick track didn't faze him as he kept things smooth and put the power down to take an unprecedented third win in a row in Fort William.



In the end it would be an old-school rider on a new-school bike in the worst possible conditions who would continue to prove why he is currently considered the greatest downhill racer of all time. Greg Minnaar has raced gearboxes, single pivots, 26" wheels, 27.5" wheels and now 29" wheels to victory here on the slopes of Fort William in a career well into its second decade.



Thank you, Greg, for making this twentieth World Cup win one to remember.





Beauty and the beast of a track.





If two is company and three is already crowd, god only knows what we had in the Highlands this afternoon.





A race day UCI rainbow descends on the Fort William pits early in the morning.





Fort William always draws a ton of media attention from outside the sport. Here Loris Vergier gives an interview to the BBC.





Dougie Fresh making sure everything is fresh and clean in the Syndicate pits.





Epic skies rolled over Ben Nevis with the rain holding off until the last few elite men dropped in.





Sylvain Cougoureux feeling happy and confident for a top result after coming down 7.5 seconds up in qualifiers yesterday.





Nik Nestoroff prepares for battle in the warm up shed up top.





Finn said he was feeling a bit off all day, but he managed to salvage a strong 2nd place result and holds on to lead in the Junior overall.





Go time for the top junior qualifier.





4th in Juniors for Atherton protege Kade Edwards.





Finn Iles in the gate and 30 seconds to drop.





Iles had no answer for Matt Walker today; he won't be worried, though, and is sitting in a relatively comfortable position in the overall.





Madison Saracen's Matt Walker about to finally score the kind of result his talent deserves.





Matt Walker was all business in the junior men's race, taking the win from Finn Iles by over five seconds.





Cube young gun, Max Hartenstern, stomping the pedals out of the gate.





Hartenstern will be one to watch as he gets more experience under his belt.





Joe Partfit was one of many swallowed by the mud bog in the lower woods. Later in the day his teammate Tahnee Seagrave would have a similar fate.





Team Manager Will Longden celebrates with Matt Walker at the finish. Matt would give Great Britain their only victory this weekend on home soil.





Britain, Canada, and France on the top steps of the junior men's podium.





Rachel Atherton checking lines from the gondola in training.





Unfortunately this would the last run for Rachel Atherton this weekend.





It was a somber mood in the Atherton pits as Rachel Atherton watched her unbeaten streak and World Cup points lead come to an end. Will she be back next week in Leogang? That is a question no one knows the answer to just yet.





Emilie Siegenthaler en route to one of her career best finishes in third.





One last moment to calm the nerves for Myriam Nicole.





Myriam Nicole cutting through the morning fog on her final training run.





A fastest speed trap will be slim consolation for Manon Carpenter who stopped the clock a distant fourth.





Tracey Hannah means business this season.







“Its pretty hard to sum up. I guess I never come into Fort William thinking that it wouldn't be a British rider on the top step, to take it home when I prefer it dry and dusty is mind blowing. I'm just super happy for all the people that helped me out in the off-season and how hard the whole team has worked this weekend to help me have the best run I could down the hill. It's a really, really hard track, and mentally you have to deal with it in the right way. Just try not to overthink it and focus on the sections I knew I could do well on and be strong at. The goal was just to get through the woods as that’s such a tiny part of the track, I wasn't at the top thinking I wanted to win I just wanted to get down fast.” — Tracey Hannah





Tracey Hannah went about twice as big as all the other women on her way through the final jumps. According to the lady herself it was the hardest she's ever ridden.





The smile that never fades from winning Fort Bill.





Unfortunately a giant mud bog stood in the way of Tahnee Seagrave as she tried to capitalize on Rachel Atherton's absence.





Despite managing to podium, Carpenter was gutted to crash multiple times on her race run today and even had to run through part of the woods beside her bike.





A massive effort to overcome a few mistakes sent Pom Pon into second place.





Mick Hannah with his sister Tracey Hannah in the finish after Tracey's winning run.





Tracey Hannah started the season off strongly in Lourdes and stepped it up even further here, crushing the opposition.





The most significant timing chip on the hill this weekend.





Dean Lucas was up against it after a big morning practice crash.





Marcelo Gutierrez started the day nice and relaxed and ended the day second in the overall World Cup standings just two points behind Greg Minnaar.





Bruni pondering the run in front of him.





Matt Walker bringing some flavor to the morning practice session on the motorway.





Would Greenland have pushed onto the podium without that big hit in qualies yesterday? We'll never know, but he continues to show the kind of intensity required to win races.





With himself and his two teammates all qualifying inside the top 15, Eliot Jackson looks forward to the afternoon's main event.





Game time for Aaron Gwin.





Any guesses on the Bulldog's pre-race run music choice?





After watching his sister win the women's race, Sik Mic threw down his now signature move over the final jump en route to 10th.





After a few seasons in the wilderness Neko Mulally is well and truly back.





Loic said he started off poorly but was able to get into a rhythm through the middle of the track before a slick corner caught him out at the bottom.





Aaron Gwin on rails through the big s-turns up top.





The groundskeeper himself winding up the back end for the crowds after another dose of muddy misfortune.





The series leader began with a 12th place split, but the mud on the brake lever tells the rest of the tale. It was always going to be a hard plate to give up.





Loris Vergier smashes the rocky upper slopes one last time in training. Unfortunately, by the time he hit this section in his race run the rain had moved in and washed away much of the grip.





Troy Brosnan would finish in the most frustrating spot of all. 6th and just one step and two tenths of a second off the podium.





Troy Brosnan sending it into the finish arena and onto the hotseat, but unfortunately finish just off the podium.





Jacob Dickson had his best ever qualifier yesterday in 11th but would slip back to 22nd in the final.





This was a very common occurrence. In fact, Brendan Fairclough, Mark Wallace, and Eddie Masters both had the exact same crash seconds apart.





Reece Wilson reaching for the lock-out on between jumps on the motorway. 11th today is a massive result for the young Scot who has been dogged by injury troubles.





Catching Matt Simmonds in 3 2 1...





Getting buck wild with Blenki at the top of the track.





Another podium and just a few points out of the overall lead in the series after today's performance by Marcelo Gutierrez.





Lucky number 13 tucking in tight.





A drivetrain issue derailed what looked to be a stellar run from Bernard Ker.





Guess who's back, back again? The real slim Neko - 7th place, just 5 seconds off the pace on the monster course.





Aaron Gwin hammers down the line as the rain starts to come in.





Aaron Gwin roars into the finish line as the massive crowd roars right back. The fans here in Fort William really are second-to-none on the Word Cup circuit.





No room for mistakes these days in a winning performance, and the master of perfection, Gwin, knows it well.





Cometh the hour, cometh the Moir, Jack roars into the hotseat with only two men still on top of the hill.





Just as the rain started to pick up, Jack Moir finally lived up to his potential and put down the run we've all been waiting for.





Second to last man on track and for the second World Cup in a row, Loris Vergier's run would be spoiled by rain.





Jack Moir, Aaron Gwin and Marcelo Gutierrez wait patiently, nervously and enthusiastically as Greg Minaar's (faster) spit times tick in.





The man, the myth, the legend, doing as he does best.





It doesn't matter if there are 26, 27.5, or 29-inch wheels bolted to his bike... Greg Minnaar has won on all of them.





That was a tough one. That was one of the hardest I've ever raced. The rain was coming and I was just praying that it would just stay off, I wasn't too concerned about the track as I knew that wherever there was a slippery corner there was enough of a rut to rail. I was just worried about that rain, I knew I had to sit down to pull a tear off as the track is so, so gnarly. I pushed real hard up top and then I worked real hard down the bottom knowing that I'd lost some time taking it easy, so I worked all the way to the end. That was a tough race. — Greg Minnaar





Nothing was going to stop Greg Minnaar from fulfilling his destiny today, certainly not a silly rainstorm. In the worst of conditions of the day Greg took his 20th career win, and 7th victory at Fort William, rewriting history in the process by doing it all on a 29er... His fan club reacted accordingly.





Minnaar on the bottom of the finish line pig pile, and People's Champ Steve Peat on top with the day's fastest bike.





Victory for a staggering 20th time for the South African behemoth.





The 42 plate takes it.





Greg Minnaar is the undisputed master of Fort William.





What could have been? Without that moment how close would Gwin have been... We will never know.





Greg Minnaar sure did #SENDIT to #20 today in Fort William.





The greatest of all time just went one greater.





The prototype bike that made dreams come true today on the hill. Jack Moir's Intense 29er prototype as modeled by IFR mechanic, Chappy Fiene.





Thirion and Gutierrez shake on a good game of 27.5 versus 29. The battle continues.





Minnaar, Moir, Gwin, Gutierrez and Thirion on the champagne-soaked steps.





Moir on the booze in great company.





7 wins out of 16 here in Scotland... quite an immense hit rate to say the least.





Now please remove your hats for the anthems...






