2017 French Enduro Series Round 1, Levens - Preview







We're back for a thrilling new season of the French Enduro Series. This year, we'll see the first three rounds sharing the trails with the e-bikes enduro series: Levens, Raon l'Etape and Val d'Allos. Meanwhile, Samoens and Les Orres will be the last two rounds, without e-bikes on the field.



The opening event takes place at the commune of Levens in the Alpes-Maritimes département in the Provence-Alpes -Côte d'Azur region. Being located pretty close to Nice, the village of Levens has a long history, although its current shape might be a combination of the Middle Age and the last two centuries architecture. Levens is the hometown of the promising enduro pro rider Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain-Urge BP Rally Team). This weekend Florian is not racing but acting as the ambassador of the event, and he's expected to ride all of the stages ahead of the competitors.



The weather has been great on last days, sunny and rare clouds trails, delivering short sleeve temperatures. Pure Côte d'Azur conditions. Nevertheless, the forecast for the weekend brings a cloudy Saturday and a chance of showers on Sunday. The trails are pretty dry right now.



In the e-bikes race, we'll drive our attention to the legend Nico Vouilloz (Lapierre), officially retired from pro racing last season. Another familiar name in this category is Karin Amour (BH Miranda Racing), a regular contender in the EWS masters category.



Some other big names of the weekend are Cecile and Cédric Ravanel (Commençal Vallnord Enduro), Isabeau Courdurier (Sunn), Camille Servant (Urge BP), Alex Cure (BH Miranda Racing) and Eliott Trabac (Scott).



We'll have three stages on Saturday and two stages on Sunday, being raced in rally mode. On Saturday the riders will do a recce ride for stage 1 and 2, following the timed ride for both stages and then a recce walk and timed ride for stage 3. On Sunday, we'll have the recce ride for stages 4 and 5 and then the timed ride.





And here we are this weekend.





Not far from Nice and the sea.





It happens that this very same weekend, the 2017 Paris, Nice pro road cycling race reaches the region. We can't attend the final stage though. This sign indicates that the sportive version passes through Levens.





La petanque is a pretty popular game in France. Actually it's argued that the game has its origin in Provence.





This is Leven's old town main square and they were a bunch of kind Dutch roadies.





Streets are this narrow in the old town, but they handle 800mm bars.





There're many fountains in Levens, only a few with drinkable water.





A cat that doesn't like riders.





This might be part of a stage, just saying...





Streets like these.





According to these panels, Fabien Barel has approved the trails in this area. Obviously, all of them are a french line.





You can certainly say that some houses in Levens enjoy a view.





From the top of the old town.





The sort of cloudy sunsets in this place.





Looking from Levens to the North this is what you get. To The South, there's Nice and the Mediterranean Sea.





Pines over pines over here.









Don't let the trees fool you, there's rock carnage here.





Dirt roads like these... That's part of a liaison.





And this fire road too. It's called Col du Dragon.





Perks of the climb. From the top of the Col, there's a stage that runs down back to Levens.





This is how the parking lot for riders looks like.





Tent assembling time.





Plate numbers were available to pick up from 5 to 10 pm.





A few categories in these plates.





Map check.





Ludovic Oget picks up his plate number. The guy had to deal with a 10 hrs drive from the North of France.





Gourmet stuff of the region for the riders.





Camille Servant got 10 kgs of this protein&fat recipe as prize in his last race win.





Actually it's a nice region.





Tent mounted and ready for the weekend.





Placing the control stickers on the bike in low light conditions.




