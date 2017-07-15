2017 French Enduro Series Round 4, Samoëns - Day One - Photo Epic

Day 1 of the 2017 French Enduro Series in Samoëns is in the books, and both the Elite Men and the Elite Women categories have a different race leader than what we are used to in the Series.
Racing today included three tracks and five stages. Stage 1 and Stage 3 were in the same track, as we're Stage 2 and Stage 4. These first two srages were ridden once in recce mode before racing. Stage 5 had a track walk on Friday.
There were no surprises in the Elite Men category. Adrien Dailly made good on our predictions and took the scratch lead. The young leader of the EWS won almost all of the Stages, just missing the Stage 2 victory against the Series leader, Nicolas Quere. Dailly has a solid 24 second margin over Quere, and 55 seconds over third fastest man Dimitri Tordo.
In the womens field we witnessed an impressive performance today from Mélanie Pugin. She will start tomorrow with a huge margin of 2 min 29 seconds over Estelle Charles and close to 3 minutes over the series leader Julie Duvert. It's worth mentioning that Mélanie Pugin has history with the DH scene, being the third junior at the 2008 World Championships, and has raced World Cup a few years ago.
Tom de Carlo was the fastest junior today, followed by Albin Cambs and Alexis Saint-Dizier. Dennis Bonnet leads in Master 1 and Thierry Boillot in Master 2.
Full Day 1 results here
.
Riders chat during the lunch break and checking race times on the live feed of chromosome.fr
Camille Servant on social media during the break while his father wrenches.
It was a pretty warm day in Samoens. Hydration was key.
Let's see what Sunday brings us. Can Adrien bring it home?
MENTIONS:
: @kabelleira
0 Comments
Post a Comment