2017 French Enduro Series Round 4, Samoëns - Day Two - Photo Epic

Done and dusted! The fourth chapter of the French Enduro Series at Samoëns has been written, and we have enjoyed a great race.
The day began like yesterday, with some clouds in the sky giving way to a beautiful sunny day in the French Alps. High temperatures, low humidity, and zero chance of rain have contributed to an awesome weekend of racing.
Racing today included four stages, taking place on two tracks—each raced twice. The trails were fast and dry, with just a few short muddy spots. Also roots, lots of roots in the lush woods of Samoëns. As a side note, it was announced this weekend that a 16 hectare area will be added to the trails here. No doubt, Samoëns is betting on becoming a serious bike park destination by offering natural trails.
In the Elite Men category there were no surprises and it was Adrien Dailly who took home the win. Dailly increased his lead time over the rest of the riders, winning all the stages of the day but the last one, where he was third after puncturing his rear tire. Nico Quere, the series overall leader, placed second, ahead of his main rival in the series Dimitri Tordo. The always fast Camille Servant took fourth, and Irenee Menjou was fifth. The total winning time reached just one hour of timed racing for the weekend.
This coming week, Adrien Dailly travels to Aspen (USA), where he aims to defend his lead in the Enduro World Series classification.
Mélanie Pugin won every stage today, and increased her lead to a huge margin of 4 min 51 seconds over Julie Duvert, second. Estelle Charles took third, missing second place by just 5 seconds.
The juniors race saw a lead change, with Albin Cambos pushing hard today and taking the win at all of the stages. Tom de Carlo finished second, followed by Alexis Saint-Dizier. Dennis Bonnet dominated the Master 1 race, despite a huge crash on the last stage, and Stephane Valverde and Fabien Volet joined him on the podium. Thierry Boillot won the Master 2 race, with Thierry Boillot and Jacques Condomines taking second and third respectively.
Regular trail sign versus a cool one.
The fifth and last round of the Parts 8.3 Enduro French Series 2017 takes place next weekend in Les Orres. À bientôt!
