2017 French Enduro Series Round 4, Samoëns - Day Two - Photo Epic

Jul 16, 2017
by Kike Abelleira  

2017 FRENCH ENDURO SERIES

Round 4, Samoëns – Day 2

words and photos: Kike Abelleira


Done and dusted! The fourth chapter of the French Enduro Series at Samoëns has been written, and we have enjoyed a great race.

The day began like yesterday, with some clouds in the sky giving way to a beautiful sunny day in the French Alps. High temperatures, low humidity, and zero chance of rain have contributed to an awesome weekend of racing.

Racing today included four stages, taking place on two tracks—each raced twice. The trails were fast and dry, with just a few short muddy spots. Also roots, lots of roots in the lush woods of Samoëns. As a side note, it was announced this weekend that a 16 hectare area will be added to the trails here. No doubt, Samoëns is betting on becoming a serious bike park destination by offering natural trails.

In the Elite Men category there were no surprises and it was Adrien Dailly who took home the win. Dailly increased his lead time over the rest of the riders, winning all the stages of the day but the last one, where he was third after puncturing his rear tire. Nico Quere, the series overall leader, placed second, ahead of his main rival in the series Dimitri Tordo. The always fast Camille Servant took fourth, and Irenee Menjou was fifth. The total winning time reached just one hour of timed racing for the weekend.

This coming week, Adrien Dailly travels to Aspen (USA), where he aims to defend his lead in the Enduro World Series classification.

Mélanie Pugin won every stage today, and increased her lead to a huge margin of 4 min 51 seconds over Julie Duvert, second. Estelle Charles took third, missing second place by just 5 seconds.

The juniors race saw a lead change, with Albin Cambos pushing hard today and taking the win at all of the stages. Tom de Carlo finished second, followed by Alexis Saint-Dizier. Dennis Bonnet dominated the Master 1 race, despite a huge crash on the last stage, and Stephane Valverde and Fabien Volet joined him on the podium. Thierry Boillot won the Master 2 race, with Thierry Boillot and Jacques Condomines taking second and third respectively.

Full results here.

Early in the morning, a sea of clouds in the sky.


Samoens view from the ski station.


Riders waiting at the top of the chairlift for the start of the first stage of the day.


Irenee Menjou made all the way from Lourdes for a spot on the podium.


Elliot Trabac negotiates with the roots.


Rough soil.


Out of a corridor of rocks and red spray.


Clement Charles matching the green of the landscape.


Roots bloody roots.


Albin Cambos, full gas down in the dark woods to turn the tables and take the junior win home!


Dimitri Tordo has been chasing Nico Quere on the overall. Could he take the win next weekend?


[PI=14945072 width=window]Although she's not a regular at the French Series, Mélanie Pugin is used to winning Enduro races.[/PI]

Camille Servant, second on the stage 2.


Maxime LLeba draws the corner line with his eyes.


A glimpse of light in the dark woods of Samoens




It's common to see juniors trains at these races.


Counting fingers and toes.


Maks, the filmmaker from Tribe Events, enjoys riding Alps cols as liaisons.


A trail through fallen and cut trees.


Nico Quere, fast all weekend, keeps on leading the series overall and he's already looking to the next weekend in Les Orres









Regular trail sign versus a cool one.


An Alps regular postcard.


Remy Absalon at the stage 2.


Adrien Dailly transits from the darkness to the sparkling light.


Quentin Arnaud testing the wallride.


Julie Duvert, second today, keeps on the series lead.


Camille Servant splashes for a fourth place in the weekend and a stage 9 win.


Pierre Real has the style.


Tight cornering.




Alps woods, period.


Spot the rider.


The easiest and more painful section to finish a race after a hard weekend of racing.


Adrien Dailly got this nail on his rear tire at the last stage.


Possibly the fastest enduro rider in the world.


Women's podium. From left to right Duvert, Pugin, and Charles.


Men's podium. From left to right Menjou, Quere, Dailly, Tordo, and Servant.


Junior's podium. From left to right Cambos, De Carlo, Saint-Dizier.


The fifth and last round of the Parts 8.3 Enduro French Series 2017 takes place next weekend in Les Orres. À bientôt!


