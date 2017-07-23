2017 French Enduro Series Round 5, Les Orres - Day One

What a race! After almost 28 minutes of technical, steep, rocky and loose terrain in the French Alps, and quite a few roots too, the three top riders are practically within a second of each other. And that margin was gained on two stages departing from circa 2,658 meters of altitude, with stage 1 being ridden twice in race mode and stage 2 just once for the chrono.
The last round of the Parts 8.3 Enduro French Series in Les Orres is not an easy race. As an EWS qualifier event, Les Orres is serving the riders lots of descending and tracks that are as demanding as the landscape is picturesque. Even if the first stage was a bit slippery on some sections thanks to yesterday's rain, the sun dried out the terrain progressively during the day and it was pretty much dry for the second timed run on stage 1.
Dimitri Tordo leads the race with a tiny 0.3 seconds advantage over Nico Quere and 1 second on Camille Servant. Both Servant and Quere won a stage today, while Tordo showed regularity with a 2nd position as his best result on stage 1. For the Sunday journey Irénée Menjou is another man to consider, just 5 seconds behind Tordo, and winner in Les Orres last year. Baptiste Gaillot and Nicola Casadei are the other riders with podium options.
In the women's field Estelle Charles took the first position on Saturday, followed more than half a minute back by Julie Duvert, who might be playing tactics to avoid risking her Series overall lead. Severine Cigana is third, followed closely by Axelle Murigneux.
Paul Atzori was the fastest junior today with a negligible margin of 0.2 seconds on Tom de Carlo. Simone Martinelli follows them with less than a 4 seconds loose. Dennis Bonnet and Gilles Doze are the leaders in master1 and master2.
Nico Quere and Camille Servant sharing a seat on the chairlift headed towards the first stage recce ride.
Quite a few high peaks in this area. And sun at this one today.
Les Orres from the mountain. Gaillot, Benoit and Brunache salute you.
Bring on Sunday - it's going to be a wild battle out there!
