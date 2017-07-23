RACING

2017 French Enduro Series Round 5, Les Orres - Day One

Jul 23, 2017
by Kike Abelleira  

French enduro series 2017 les orres
2017 FRENCH ENDURO SERIES

Round 5, Les Orres - Day One

words and photos: Kike Abelleira


What a race! After almost 28 minutes of technical, steep, rocky and loose terrain in the French Alps, and quite a few roots too, the three top riders are practically within a second of each other. And that margin was gained on two stages departing from circa 2,658 meters of altitude, with stage 1 being ridden twice in race mode and stage 2 just once for the chrono.

The last round of the Parts 8.3 Enduro French Series in Les Orres is not an easy race. As an EWS qualifier event, Les Orres is serving the riders lots of descending and tracks that are as demanding as the landscape is picturesque. Even if the first stage was a bit slippery on some sections thanks to yesterday's rain, the sun dried out the terrain progressively during the day and it was pretty much dry for the second timed run on stage 1.

Dimitri Tordo leads the race with a tiny 0.3 seconds advantage over Nico Quere and 1 second on Camille Servant. Both Servant and Quere won a stage today, while Tordo showed regularity with a 2nd position as his best result on stage 1. For the Sunday journey Irénée Menjou is another man to consider, just 5 seconds behind Tordo, and winner in Les Orres last year. Baptiste Gaillot and Nicola Casadei are the other riders with podium options.

In the women's field Estelle Charles took the first position on Saturday, followed more than half a minute back by Julie Duvert, who might be playing tactics to avoid risking her Series overall lead. Severine Cigana is third, followed closely by Axelle Murigneux.

Paul Atzori was the fastest junior today with a negligible margin of 0.2 seconds on Tom de Carlo. Simone Martinelli follows them with less than a 4 seconds loose. Dennis Bonnet and Gilles Doze are the leaders in master1 and master2.

Have a look at the results here.


French Enduro Series


French Enduro Series

Nico Quere and Camille Servant sharing a seat on the chairlift headed towards the first stage recce ride.



French Enduro Series


French Enduro Series

Quite a few high peaks in this area. And sun at this one today.


French Enduro Series
Early in the morning, the sun was shining on the top of stage 1.



French Enduro Series


French Enduro Series

Les Orres from the mountain. Gaillot, Benoit and Brunache salute you.


French Enduro Series
It hasn't been the fastest day for Albin Cambos.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
The liaison to the top of stage 1 was a scenic one.
French Enduro Series
During a liaison there might be time for playing, at least for the juniors.

French Enduro Series
Nicola Casadei riding for a sixth position at the end of the day. Will he make it tomorrow to the top 5 as in Val d'Allos?

French Enduro Series
Open space at the top and a decent background.

French Enduro Series
Riding on the edge.

French Enduro Series
Nothing but sunshine in the morning.

French enduro series 2017 les orres

French enduro series 2017 les orres
From rocky sections to meadows and into the woods, finishing in a bike park. Les Orres delivers variety.

French enduro series 2017 les orres

French Enduro Series
The sun made his way through the clouds and even through some trees.

French Enduro Series
Top of stage 1 and riders as spectators.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Baptiste Gaillot, third best time on the second run of stage 1.

French Enduro Series

French Enduro Series

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Nicolas Quere in the top 3 today, playing for the race itself and the series overall title.

French Enduro Series
Some rocky sections on stage 2.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Down to Les Orres. On stage 2 riders were facing a -1000m descent.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Maxime Alesandroni on stage 2, winner of stage 1.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Wheels matching flowers.

French enduro series 2017 les orres

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Holy cow!

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Juniors are gonna send it.

French Enduro Series
Stelle Charles was on fire today. She has a good chance of taking the Les Orres win home.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Dimitri Tordo, the fastest rider today, pushing for a chance of taking the overall from Nico Quere.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Stage 2, they called it Magic Woods for a reason.

French Enduro Series
Irenee Menjou still has an option for making a two in a row win in Les Orres.

French Enduro Series
Camille Servant, just one second behind Dimitri Tordo and a win on the last stage.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Julie Duvert riding Magic Woods for a second place at the end of the day.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
A pedalling section on stage 2.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
Stage two had a pretty fast section entering the lower part of the bike park.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
The sign says something like ''If you see a frog when sun is shining, you better take a raincoat''.

French enduro series 2017 les orres
The clouds in the afternoon at the finish line. Hoping for a sunny Sunday.


Bring on Sunday - it's going to be a wild battle out there!


MENTIONS: @kabelleira


