2017 French Enduro Series Round 5, Les Orres - Day Two

The 2017 French Enduro Series by Parts 8.3 is done and dusted. It's been a great season in France, and we have visited five beautiful venues. We have witnessed exciting races with EWS level riders, and the atmosphere at the events has been awesome. The Series has attracted riders from many countries: the UK, Italy, Denmark, and South Africa, just to name a few. When speaking to the international racers, it's clear that they think Enduro racing in France is top notch.
Round 5 Les Orres has crowned its winners.
The Sunday journey included just one stage, to be ridden once in recce mode, and then three times in race mode. And that recipe delivered some interesting results as Camille Servant being the fastest rider all day long (marking the exactly same time -minutes, seconds and thousands
of a second- twice out of three timed rides), the Italian rider Nicola Casadei being 2nd at the three runs, Nico Quere placing 11th at the three runs and Dimitri Tordo going backwards in the classification. Eventually Camille Servant took the win home, after chasing one since the first round in Levens. Quere was second, Tordo third, Irénée Menjou fourth and Nicola Casadei got the last step on the podium.
Estelle Charles took no prisoners and got her first win of the Series. The young rider showed an outstanding performance all weekend long, looking fast and confident at every stage, at every spot we saw her riding. Julie Duvert couldn't stick to Estelle's wheel and got dropped to the 3rd place. Axelle Murigneux had a solid race this weekend, being 2nd at four stages out of five and taking home the final 2nd place.
The Italian rider Simone Martinelli was super fast this weekend, winning the junior category by a huge margin of more than one minute over Alexis Saint-Dizier, 2nd, and the third man on the podium, Albin Cambos.
In the Master 1 category Denis Bonnet was the winner while Gilles Doze rode for the same position in Master 2.
After five exciting rounds, the 2017 Series overall winners are Nico Quere, Julie Duvert, Albin Cambos, Denis Bonnet and Gilles Doze. The Teams Challenge has been won by Rocky Sports Alp d'Huez, followed by Millau Space Enduro and Giant France.
You can find all the results here
.
Two of the main faces of the Series, Julie Fantinato and Alex Balaud. Timing, coordination and technical-security tasks are executed with high efficiency.
Liaison went from the chairlift to a fast downhill and to a slow bike push.
On the liaison, close to the top of the stage, where you can meet Bernard, always ready for accurate timing, and serving coffee on location too.
