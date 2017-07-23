2017 French Enduro Series Round 5, Les Orres - Day Two









The 2017 French Enduro Series by Parts 8.3 is done and dusted. It's been a great season in France, and we have visited five beautiful venues. We have witnessed exciting races with EWS level riders, and the atmosphere at the events has been awesome. The Series has attracted riders from many countries: the UK, Italy, Denmark, and South Africa, just to name a few. When speaking to the international racers, it's clear that they think Enduro racing in France is top notch.



Round 5 Les Orres has crowned its winners.



The Sunday journey included just one stage, to be ridden once in recce mode, and then three times in race mode. And that recipe delivered some interesting results as Camille Servant being the fastest rider all day long (marking the exactly same time -minutes, seconds and thousands of a second- twice out of three timed rides), the Italian rider Nicola Casadei being 2nd at the three runs, Nico Quere placing 11th at the three runs and Dimitri Tordo going backwards in the classification. Eventually Camille Servant took the win home, after chasing one since the first round in Levens. Quere was second, Tordo third, Irénée Menjou fourth and Nicola Casadei got the last step on the podium.



Estelle Charles took no prisoners and got her first win of the Series. The young rider showed an outstanding performance all weekend long, looking fast and confident at every stage, at every spot we saw her riding. Julie Duvert couldn't stick to Estelle's wheel and got dropped to the 3rd place. Axelle Murigneux had a solid race this weekend, being 2nd at four stages out of five and taking home the final 2nd place.



The Italian rider Simone Martinelli was super fast this weekend, winning the junior category by a huge margin of more than one minute over Alexis Saint-Dizier, 2nd, and the third man on the podium, Albin Cambos.



In the Master 1 category Denis Bonnet was the winner while Gilles Doze rode for the same position in Master 2.



After five exciting rounds, the 2017 Series overall winners are Nico Quere, Julie Duvert, Albin Cambos, Denis Bonnet and Gilles Doze. The Teams Challenge has been won by Rocky Sports Alp d'Huez, followed by Millau Space Enduro and Giant France.



You can find all the results



Fred Glo announces that Tribe Event will not organize the French Series in 2018.



Fred Glo, the man behind Tribe Events, the creator of the Tribe 10000 Enduro races and promoter of the French Series, one of the fathers of the EMBA, was in Les Orres to announce that next year Tribe Events will not continue with the organization of the French Enduro Series. After many successful years in promoting the series and setting good foundations for the sport in France, he wants to see a new generation step up and push the sport.





Enduro now is a stable discipline in the country, the series has grown to a level where they are able to gather over 350 riders and they have gained its prestige. It is time to move on and pass the baton to new blood. — Fred Glo



There are many people within the French Series scene with the necessary skills and experience to carry on with the events, so we are hopeful that the series will continue on.







Liaison went from the chairlift to a fast downhill and to a slow bike push.







Pedalling segment right before the first 100 meters of stage.





A long a almost straight line at the upper section of Sunday's stage.





Entering into the woods.





Thumbs up for Baptiste Gaillot, always committed to delivering a good performance on the bike and a great sense of humour and comrade off the bike.









Monaco is always represented at the French Series. Mathieu Hebert on the image.





On his way to a 4th place. Irenee Menjou rode fast and in control all weekend.





Quentin Lepine made it to the end of the race after a serious crash on Saturday.





The man of the weekend. A deserved and long time pursued victory for Camille.





Lucas Bruider cruising rocks.





Always looking fast and apparently, relaxed. Congrats on the season Nicolas Quere.









No comment.





Camille Servant, just a handful of meters away from his win.





Finish line styles.





'Eyes on the prize' by Estelle Charles.





Women podium of round 5 from left to right: Murigneux, Charles and Duvert.





All teams are an only team. All teams are an only team.