2017 French Enduro Series Round 5, Les Orres - Preview









The time has come. It's the weekend of the last round of the 2017 French Enduro Series by Parts 8.3, and we are settled in Les Orres to witness a thrilling race that has been chosen to decide the best Enduro riders on French soil.



Les Orres is a ski station located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, belonging to the Haute Alps department, and it's based at an altitude that ranges from 1,650 to 1,800 meters. Besides its ski resort, Les Orres has developed a wide offer for outdoor sport activities out of the snow season. Regarding mountain biking, there is a vast network of long and medium distance trails in the area, shared with the surrounding villages. Besides that, Les Orres runs a bike park with 16 trails and 27kms in total.



We are not expecting any regular French riders from the EWS this weekend, since its next round, to be held in Aspen (USA), is only one week from now. Nonetheless, Les Orres counts with some of the fastest French riders, capable of placing a top 20 in an EWS event.



Nicolas Quere arrives to Les Orres as the leader in the men's category, closely followed by Dimitri Tordo, Camille Servant, and Baptiste Gaillot. In the women field, Julie Duvert will defend her first place in the overall against Estelle Charles and Axelle Murigneux. Albin Cambos is the current overall junior leader with Tom de Carlo and Maxime Alessandroni behind his back wheel. Fabien Volet leads in Master 1 and Gilles Doze in Master 2. The overall titles are not decided yet, and a big error by any of the top riders could mean a big change on the final classification.



This race is to be operated under the original French format, but including chair lifts for the liaisons. There are just three stages for the weekend, Grande Cabane and Magic Wood for Saturday and the Vallon stage for Sunday. Each stage will have its recce ride, where riders are not allowed to stop during their ride. The important figures for the race are: a total of 50kms of race with 26kms being stages. On the stages, the riders are facing just a total of 90 meters climbing, with 4,500 meters of descending.



On Friday, the morning offered a cloudy day with temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius, but in the afternoon we were granted with a couple of thunderstorms that brought some rain to Les Orres. The weather forecast is calling for zero rain over the weekend, which leads us to dry trails for the race. Nevertheless, we're in the mountains, so rain and storms could come at any time.





A view from Les Orres, down to the valley, with a slice of the lake of Serre-Poncon.







It's painted for the snow season, although you get the idea of the mountain.









On the trails with a Velo Tout Terrain or without bike, Les Orres has you covered.







Present and future. By the way, the trees in the area were looking green rather than that brown tone caused by a bacteria one year ago.





We paid these guys a visit.















Bob and Fred are from Denmark and are on summer tour. Living on the road from Crankworx Les Gets to mid August, including DH and Enduro races and lots of riding in Italy and France.







The Millau crew on the privateers way.



















Just a hint of the bottom section of the bike park.







The first stage will finish at Les Orres at 1,800m while the two others will finish at Les Orres, at 1,650m. Not included this Col, but Le Tour de France just passed 15kms down the road these last days.





Clouds and rain coming over in the afternoon.













Easy to read and plan this time, just three tracks to be raced this weekend.







As soon as they opened the doors it was busy at the registration office.







It's been a long time we hadn't seen Jordan Reignier at the series.







Alex Murigneux points to the race map for Saturday.







We guess he couldn't keep up with the wheel size debate.









Equipment for the marshals. Digital notes of start times for the riders.





Julie Duvert thrilled with keeping her number.







Baptiste Gaillot sits fourth overall and he is just stoked for racing. Could he gain some positions this weeked?







Nico Quere, one hundred percent eager to take the overall home.







Nicola Casadei comes back to the Series right after his win last weekend at the Superenduro La Thuile.







Estelle Charles looking happy towards a weekend of racing.







The junior leader, Albin Cambos, another Millau man ready to represent.







The afternoon storms passed by and left the mountains covered on mist.







Camille Servant looking pinned for tomorrow.







The mandatory local beer shot.