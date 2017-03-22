Press Release



The 2017 Fuji Enduro Team will kick off a stacked season of racing this weekend when elite riders Meggie Bichard and Lauren Gregg tear up New Zealand aboard their Fuji Auric bikes.









Bichard and Gregg will compete at the first round of the 2017 Enduro World Series in Rotorua, New Zealand on March 25-26. While Bichard is competing in the full EWS schedule, Gregg will race half the EWS schedule and the full North American Enduro Tour. Teammates Quentin Emeriau and Ed Kerly will race selected EWS dates.







With round one of the EWS on Bichard’s home soil, the 32-year-old Kiwi from Nelson is ready to make a statement at the start of the series despite an offseason injury.



I am looking to establish myself as one of the best 10 women in the world. My off-season has been hampered by a broken hand and the beginning of the season has come a little early for me, but I expect to get stronger and faster as the season progresses. — Meggie Bichard



Bichard placed in the top 10 at EWS Ireland and France in 2016, as well as winning the Trans BC Enduro, Trans-Sylvania Epic Enduro and the Welsh Enduro Series Eastridge.







From her homebase in Reno, NV, Gregg, the 2014 California Enduro Series Champion, is not only focusing on her select EWS races but also the premier enduro events in North America.



I've really got my eyes on winning the North American Enduro Tour. I'd also love to better my bronze medal at the 2016 U.S. Enduro National Championships, which this year are in West Virginia. — Lauren Gregg





Rounding out the Fuji Enduro Team are pro racers Emeriau, from France, and Kerly out of New Zealand. Emeriau, 31, will race rounds 3, 6, 7 and 8 of the EWS. Kerly, 35, is set to take on EWS rounds 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8.



The Fuji Enduro Team will be battling the world’s best aboard their Fuji Auric machines. With 160mm of travel engineered around the ground-breaking M-Link suspension, 27.5″ wheels and an A6-SL alloy frame, the Auric is the ideal enduro racing platform.





I absolutely love the Auric. The bike is very playful and maneuverable while also feeling stable, which is great for the unpredictable terrain in an enduro race. The M-Link is super efficient at climbing, which really helps mitigate fatigue during long days in the saddle. — Lauren Gregg



The Auric, Bichard said, immediately felt like the perfect bike for ascending and descending.





The geometry and M-Link backend feel very well judged without being overly biased toward one type of riding at the detriment to another. The pedaling efficiency is a stand-out feature for a bike with 160mm travel and a great attribute for stomping between turns. — Meggie Bichard



With Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships won on Fuji mountain bikes in 2011 and 2012, the brand is excited to stake a claim in the world of enduro with the team and the all-mountain Auric, said Fuji Sponsorship Manager Milay Galvez.





Fuji has a long history of sponsoring top riders and now, with the Fuji Enduro project led by Meg and Lauren, the opportunity to have these top-performing athletes on Fuji's M-Link technology is a sponsorship dream come true. — Milay Galvez



Look for Meggie Bichard and Lauren Gregg at any of their races in 2017, and don’t hesitate to ask them about their awesome Auric rigs.



Meg and Lauren's 2017 Enduro World Series Schedule

March 25–26: Round 1 – Rotorua, New Zealand (Giant Toa Enduro) Meg and Lauren

April 8–9: Round 2 – Tasmania, Australia (Shimano Enduro Tasmania) Meg and Lauren

May 13–14: Round 3 – Madeira, Portugal (Enduro World Series Powered by Freeride Madeira) Meg

May 28: Round 4 – Co Wicklow, Ireland (Emerald Enduro Wicklow) Meg

July 1–2: Round 5 – Millau, France (Natural Games Millau EWS driven by URGE) Meg

July 29–30: Round 6 – Aspen Snowmass, USA (Big Mountain Enduro Aspen Snowmass) Meg and Lauren

Aug. 13: Round 7 – Whistler, Canada (SRAM Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized) Meg and Lauren

Sept. 30: Round 8 – Finale Ligure, Italy (Bluegrass Finalenduro powered by SRAM) Meg



Lauren Gregg's 2017 Race Schedule

See above for Enduro World Series

April 28–30: TDS Enduro, Grass Valley, CA

May 7: Fraser Valley Enduro, North American Enduro Tour

May 27–28: Whistler Spring Classic, BC, NAET

June 10: The Gryphon, Squamish, BC, NAET

June 25: Blue Mountain Enduro, Ontario, NAET

July 8: Winter Park Enduro, Colorado, Big Mountain Enduro

July 19–23: USA MTB Cycling Championships, Snowshoe, WV





For more about Meggie Bichard, go to:

http://www.meggiebichard.com/



For more about Lauren Gregg, go to:

www.facebook.com/laurengregg55/





Facebook: /fujibikes

Instagram: @fujibikes

Twitter: @fujibikes

Website:



MENTIONS: @FujiMTB

