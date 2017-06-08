Track Walk Photo Epic - Leogang DH World Cup











Change is usually a good thing unless it is done simply for the sake of change, and even then it's still better in the long run than staying the same. And it is that theme that looks to sum up the World Cup track in Leogang this week, high in the Austrian Alps. After more than half a decade on roughly the same track the organizers have added a few subtle changes and a few not-so-subtle ones, all of which will add up to a track that's quite different what we've seen in the past. Will it be better or worse? Only time will tell.



The first thing riders will notice is the distinct lack of rocks, More specifically, there are practically zero rocks on the whole track. Given that the dirt on this hillside, made predominantly of pasture land, is naturally devoid of rocks this should come as no surprise. But given the amount of artificial and man-made rock gardens that have been cemented in through the years it is quite a stark contrast. The lack of these more manufactured technical sections certainly does give the track a more natural flow and feel which is never a bad thing. Has the track then been made smoother as a result? Yes, yes indeed. But before jumping on the hate parade there are a few other things to consider.



In other sections of the track berms have been removed, and wide open off cambers have been put in their place. So recently in fact that the dirt is loose as, and will be full of ruts, holes and drifty inside lines by this time tomorrow. All good things. Lower down in the woods the track shifts away from the previous boulder field and instead weaves through three new corners. All of which are off camber, and are currently covered in fresh loam. Knowing the amount of roots underneath and you can be sure it will get interesting.



Add in few subtle taping adjustments to open up the odd hero line or two or force riders to control their speed and something quite a bit different from past years begins to emerge. Sure it follows the same track which has never been everyone's favorite, but it has never been a "bad" track. Just one that seems to get a bad rap on the internet more than in person. Remember how everyone called Leogang pedally until a certain racer won despite snapping a chain in the start gate? Leogang is fast, very fast, and with guaranteed tight times the racing here has always been awesome. Something we don't think will ever change, regardless of whether or not the track does.



Let's just hope it doesn't rain... Again.





Willkommen in Osterreich, meine Freunde.





Many riders spent a rainy tourist day in Salzburg before heading into the mountains.





Pray for no rain.





Now pray harder.









They just don't make hot seats like they used to.





Let's hope Wednesday's thunderstorms are the last we'll see for a few days.





Leogang, home of the world's fastest racers for the week ahead.





Finally here! It was a long road trip down across the sea and down the German autobahn for many of the World Cup regulars like Kolja Schmitt.





Tracey Hannah last rocked the number 1 plate back in 2012. 'Stoked' is the descriptive word you're looking for...





Troy Brosnan's Canyon Sender trapped in a plastic cage of emotion.





Dougy Fresh, keeping things... you know... fresh, at the Syndicate pit.





After a long few days of travel driving from Fort William, Danny Hart takes advantage of the beautiful weather in Leogang to get out for a spin.





Everyone only wants to talk to Mr. Moir nowadays at the IFR pits and it's getting old explaining if he's not around...





While mechanics were building wheels nonstop last week in Fort William, we think this week it will be a different story.





Out with the old...





In with the new.





Summer time is here in the Pinzgau valley.





Bernard Kerr tests the all-new, steeper roll-in.





Team GT strolling the unchanged upper berm sections.





Mick Hannah is already practicing what has now become his signature move in race runs.





The removal of this rock garden is the first big change riders will see on track. For safety? Or did the UCI all of a sudden recall their previous bad experience with Rocky Roads?





The top artificial rock garden is now all but completely filled in after apparent safety concerns.





Out of the dark into the light, a great theme of the Austrian course.





This section used to be a bit slow, but with the rocks above pulled out expect to see some big drifts as riders turn into the tunnel.





And come out the other side into a giant off-camber turn. Once an area of difficult line choice has been smoothed out with some very soft wet mud.... the moto-ruts are coming!





No berms were unharmed in the making of this turn.





The current condition of which is oh-so-soft and loose. We anticipate some massive ruts through here by the end of Friday's training session.





What's very tall, has phenomenal hair and is the greatest male rider of all time on an MTB?





Series leader Greg Minnaar hopes to end Aaron Gwin's Leogang win streak this weekend.





Aaron Gwin always seems like the one to beat here, similar to Greg Minnaar and last week's race in Fort William. Can the defending champ make it three in a row here and in the process grab his first win of the season come Sunday?





Aaron Gwin and current number 7, Neko Mullaly scope out the last few stumps and roots coming off the altered loamy 'war zone' section.





Diverting slightly to the right of the original course, riders will now plunge down a grassy slope containing multiple tree stumps.





All eyes trying to line up the proper take-off to avoid sending it into the mine field of stumps.





Rachel Atherton is signed up and her bike is ready to go, but she is still in the UK. As of right now it doesn't look likely that she will be racing, but that could change any time.





Manon Carpenter is optimistic that the changes to the track are for better and not worse.





There are numerous tunnels on the Austrian motorway to cut through those massive peaks in the distance, and there are equally as many on the track to go under roads or a farmer's field.





Last year's track to the left, this year's to the right. Expect the new bit to be just as rough and rooty by race day once all the fresh dirt gets scrubbed off.





Where new meets old just above the high-speed traverse.





Graeme Mudd is racing, but sporting a pretty sore wrist after having to bail off his bike over last weekend's big road gap.





When asked his opinion of the track Wyn Masters claims he is a racer, not a complainer.





It looks flat and boring here, but it is super fast. And at race pace the jumps and turns come up quick.





Plenty of fresh mud to stir things up when practice starts on the motorway section tomorrow.





The Radon team is at full strength this weekend after running short-handed due to injuries for much of the early season.





Another rocks garden (that always did seem a little out of place) has been replaced with some nice moto whoops.





Those moto whoops are fresh and soft, and if the tire track left by Claudio's preview run are any indication, there will be some moto ruts here in a day's time.





It's now possible to huck all the way into the first huge wall ride... and it's all nice and wavey.





The second giant wall ride berm remains unchanged.





Sneaky inside lines entering the woods... If you dare.





After 6 years, each of which saw the dirt get smaller and rocks get bigger, this rock garden now turned boulder field has been removed. But some good things look to have taken its place.





Will rooty off camber prove to be better than man-made rocks gardens? We sure hope so.





Fresh, wholesome loam going on next to the, now excluded, lower rock garden.





Jacky Moi Moi on the prowl, looking to keep an incredibly good thing going here at round 3.





Manon Carpenter peers down a new inside line possibility coming into the waterfall.





Just scopin'.





Loris Vergier and Luca Shaw inspect the section that took out Loic Bruni on a winning run a few years back.





No rocks in sight.





No, this is not in the course.





The general Steve Peat keeping an eye on his troops.





The final drop into the finish arena has seen the corner above taped quite a bit tighter. What used to be a simple left hander will now reward those who can dig in for a little extra grip and carry that extra bit of speed all the way to the line.





26 Trix practice going off on the lower slopes.





The course heads straight down off the fade-away, under the bridge and into the last table, just like last time.





Hair in the air, don't care. Tahnee and trainer, Chris Kilmurray, finish their walk.





Brannigan gets rid of those pesky knobs that slow down rolling on his already extremely fast Commencal 29er machine.





Magnus Manson working on a different set of skills while killing time in the pits. Riders who arrived straight away after Fort William have had a lot of time to kill this week.





Lots of riders headed out for rides after track walk to freshen up tired legs before they take a beating the next three days.





Sick, fully carbon race weapon...check. Sick mullet... check. Atwill has just about everything he needs.





Are you looking to meet hot, hot mountain bike racers in your local area? Call 0800-DEANO now or stop by the IFR pits in person tomorrow!





Who will cross this line to take all the glory on Sunday? Stay tuned over the next few days to find out.






