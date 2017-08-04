2017 Mont Sainte Anne World Cup: Qualifying - Photo Epic









The rains may have held off until after qualifying, but that didn't stop the track in Mont-Sainte-Anne from dishing out its usual levels of destruction. At a race that has become well known over the years for pushing the limits of bikes and bodies, it's not uncommon to see the odd rider here and there limping their bikes down with various parts hanging off (or missing). But this year it seems as if that number has risen much higher, and it's hard to find any section of track without some sort of carnage going taking place on the other side of the tape. The combination of high speeds and a track that has eroded down to the bedrock in spots means any full speed run will be a bit of a gamble. A gamble you must take, and win, if you want to come out on top. Today's qualifying rpimd would be the first real test of who could walk that fine line, who would cross it, and who would just get plain lucky when disaster looked imminent.



The junior men's race was the first to be affected by the brutal track as Finn Iles limped across the line with a front flat. This left the door open for Matt Walker to grab the fastest time of the day with Sylvain Cougoureux and Kaos Seagrave in tow. In the women's race it was series leader Myriam Nicole who would take top honors, with Tracey Hannah and Rachel Atherton rounding out the top three. For Tracey and Rachel it would be a step in the right direction after a week of near-constant mechanicals or crashes in training, with qualifying being the only clean run between the two of them. Hopefully their bad luck on the slopes of MSA is now over and there will a battle at the front tomorrow afternoon.



In the men's race we had a reverse of fortune as Aaron Gwin turned his mechanical issues in timed training the day prior into a blistering run and the the number one qualifying spot. Loic Bruni kept it consistent to land second and Greg Minnaar third just 1.8 seconds off the lead. After one of the biggest saves of the year in the last woods section, Danny Hart used up one of his nine lives to take 4th (the same can be said for Blenki in 8th), with Luca Shaw in 5th and Vergier in 6th.



What about the weather we have been talking about all week? Well, it moved in just after qualifying with thunderstorms and rain, and is expected to stay that way for most of the night. As for Saturday, things are looking a bit grim and all the riders must be a bit worried about what might happen if it really does come pouring down like we've seen a few times this season. If things do get messy, let's just hope it's the same for everyone and we have a level playing field for all.





Mont Sainte Anne... it's both a beauty and a beast, no bones about it. Mont Sainte Anne... it's both a beauty and a beast, no bones about it.





One last moment to relax for Finn Iles before bike and body get handed a beating in MSA. One last moment to relax for Finn Iles before bike and body get handed a beating in MSA.





Just 5 seconds back, Loris Verier sits 6th just behind his teammate Luca Shaw. Just 5 seconds back, Loris Verier sits 6th just behind his teammate Luca Shaw.





Fastest in just about every training run we have seen, Loic Bruni would finish the day just 1.5 seconds behind Aaron Gwin. Fastest in just about every training run we have seen, Loic Bruni would finish the day just 1.5 seconds behind Aaron Gwin.





Nik Nestoroff hit the podium here last season in his first year as a junior. Less than 2 seconds off second place for qualies, bodes well... Nik Nestoroff hit the podium here last season in his first year as a junior. Less than 2 seconds off second place for qualies, bodes well...





Gaetan Vige putting the powerful charging nature of the Gambler to good use here in Quebec. Gaetan Vige putting the powerful charging nature of the Gambler to good use here in Quebec.





Myriam Nicole wants to leave Mont Set Anne in her current leader's jersey... 1st place today will do I suppose. Myriam Nicole wants to leave Mont Set Anne in her current leader's jersey... 1st place today will do I suppose.





Kade Edwards came 4th in junior men but is a long 10 seconds off the pace. Kade Edwards came 4th in junior men but is a long 10 seconds off the pace.





Amaury Pierron worked his way up to 17th despite tripping the first split in 61st. A clean run on Saturday should see him in the top 10 and in contention for the podium. Amaury Pierron worked his way up to 17th despite tripping the first split in 61st. A clean run on Saturday should see him in the top 10 and in contention for the podium.





Troy Brosnan at warp speed through the lower woods. Troy Brosnan at warp speed through the lower woods.





2nd place today, you can bet your bottom dollar Loic Bruni is going to deliver one of his all or nothing specials tomorrow. 2nd place today, you can bet your bottom dollar Loic Bruni is going to deliver one of his all or nothing specials tomorrow.





Troy would finish the day in 7th, conceding valuable point for the overall to Minnaar. Troy would finish the day in 7th, conceding valuable point for the overall to Minnaar.





Charlie Hatton is ready to turn it up to 11 on the big day and keep making his mark on the elite field in his freshman year. Charlie Hatton is ready to turn it up to 11 on the big day and keep making his mark on the elite field in his freshman year.





Speed and style lives! 16th for Dakota Norton with one hell of a final section. Speed and style lives! 16th for Dakota Norton with one hell of a final section.





The Canadian DH boss, Kirk McDowall, pulling out a solid 25th here on home soil... or should we say home 'rock'. The Canadian DH boss, Kirk McDowall, pulling out a solid 25th here on home soil... or should we say home 'rock'.





Tracey Hannah put all her troubles in training behind her to take 2nd on the day. Tracey Hannah put all her troubles in training behind her to take 2nd on the day.





Sam Belnkinsop would go fastest through the speed trap before making the biggest save of the day in the lower woods en route to 8th. Is Sam keeps it under control tomorrow he will be in the fight for the podium Sam Belnkinsop would go fastest through the speed trap before making the biggest save of the day in the lower woods en route to 8th. Is Sam keeps it under control tomorrow he will be in the fight for the podium





Max Hartenstern piloting the Cube 29er to a safe and sound 7th, but will be looking for much more on the big day. Max Hartenstern piloting the Cube 29er to a safe and sound 7th, but will be looking for much more on the big day.





Greenland on the attack mostly at all times on the MSA bedrock. Today he made some big mistakes and still snuck into the top 20. Greenland on the attack mostly at all times on the MSA bedrock. Today he made some big mistakes and still snuck into the top 20.





6th and ten seconds back for Emilie Siegenthaler. 6th and ten seconds back for Emilie Siegenthaler.





Greg Minnaar is right where he needs to be to keep his overall lead safe and secure. Greg Minnaar is right where he needs to be to keep his overall lead safe and secure.





Laurie Greenland drifts it through one of the high speed corners below the speed trap. Laurie Greenland drifts it through one of the high speed corners below the speed trap.





11th for Brendan Fairclough. 11th for Brendan Fairclough.





A big crash in training and a flat in qualifying made for a frustrating day for Fin Iles. A big crash in training and a flat in qualifying made for a frustrating day for Fin Iles.





Nicole clearly speaks the language here in Quebec in more ways than one... Can she pop another nail in the coffins of her rivals when the beeps start tomorrow? Nicole clearly speaks the language here in Quebec in more ways than one... Can she pop another nail in the coffins of her rivals when the beeps start tomorrow?





MSA = wheel destruction = wheel building = hard labour and headaches for the mechanics. MSA = wheel destruction = wheel building = hard labour and headaches for the mechanics.





Danny Hart happy with 4th despite a few mistakes on his run. Danny Hart happy with 4th despite a few mistakes on his run.





The fastest bike in Mont Sainte Anne today The fastest bike in Mont Sainte Anne today





