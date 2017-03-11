2017 Oceania Continental MTB Championships - Practice







Toowoomba once again plays host to the Oceania Continental MTB Championships. Located about an hour west of Brisbane in the Darling Downs Region, Toowoomba is a busy town perched above the Lockyer Valley with a forest-covered escarpment that drops down into Jubilee MTB Park. The park holds a growing network of trails however its most renowned is Mackenzie Frenzy, the home track of Australia's MTB Champion, Jarred Graves. This track sets the stage for the weekend's Oceania event.





Remy's rig all loaded up ready for a weekend of racing. Remy's rig all loaded up ready for a weekend of racing.



The Oceania Championships are a good opportunity for Australian racers to see how they stack up against some local overseas competition. Most of which come from our neighbours across the ditch, New Zealand. True to Queensland form the weather was set to be hot with the chance of a storm and rain later in the weekend. A prediction quickly dismissed by one of the local shuttle drivers as being hearsay, as everything out this way is as dry as a wooden leg.





Early setup in the race village. Early setup in the race village.



Friday got off to a slow start with the scheduled track walk kicking off at midday and practice starting at 2 pm. This left a few hours to check out any changes made to the track and the general conditions. Saturday practice started out early with riders taking advantage of personal drop offs for the first run of the day. This proving to be a good result for many who only managed to log one or two runs the previous afternoon. With hot and humid conditions and a surplus of riders it didn’t take long to start seeing an impact on the track, with many sections blowing out early and continuing to change throughout the day. Fastest of the day was Graeme Mudd in Elite Men’s, showing off his new ride with Trek Factory Racing, and proving it was a good move. New Zealand National Downhill Champion Keegan Wright lay down the second fastest time ahead of Jackson Frew, with Josh Button and Wyn Masters filling out the top five Elite spots for the days seeding runs. In the Elite Women’s field Danni Beecroft continued her run of form setting the fastest time ahead of Lisa Mathison and Ronja Hill-Wright. Fastest for the Junior men was Baxter Maiwald, followed closely by Patrick Butler and Josh Clark.



Good times so far for the weekend and plenty more to come when racing kicks off on Sunday afternoon.





The future of downhill. The future of downhill.





Mondraker's supply of rubber for the weekend. Mondraker's supply of rubber for the weekend.





It was a warm one for track walk on Friday, a classic Queensland day was in store. It was a warm one for track walk on Friday, a classic Queensland day was in store.





So much loose rock on this track made for constantly changing conditions and lines. So much loose rock on this track made for constantly changing conditions and lines.





The rock garden underwent some changes this weekend, with a new setup on the entry adding new boulders to navigate. The rock garden underwent some changes this weekend, with a new setup on the entry adding new boulders to navigate.





Toowoomba style bike trailer, cardboard included. Toowoomba style bike trailer, cardboard included.





The early morning queue for the first runs of the day. The early morning queue for the first runs of the day.





Harry Bush matched his plate number in seeding but will be looking to lay down something quicker come race day on Sunday. Harry Bush matched his plate number in seeding but will be looking to lay down something quicker come race day on Sunday.





Niki Barber boosting one of the mid run table tops. Niki Barber boosting one of the mid run table tops.





If you don't get it right the dust takes no prisoners. If you don't get it right the dust takes no prisoners.





New Zealand's Fastest under 17 Men's rider Finn Parsons settled in to the Australian track quickly. He seeded first and was the only U17 to go sub 3 minutes. New Zealand's Fastest under 17 Men's rider Finn Parsons settled in to the Australian track quickly. He seeded first and was the only U17 to go sub 3 minutes.





Remy Morton has looked comfortable on the bike this weekend but will need to find some extra speed in his race run to make it up onto the podium. Remy Morton has looked comfortable on the bike this weekend but will need to find some extra speed in his race run to make it up onto the podium.





Lusty Industries rider Joel Willis seeded just outside the top ten leaving him with a bit of time to make up in the finals. Lusty Industries rider Joel Willis seeded just outside the top ten leaving him with a bit of time to make up in the finals.





Ronja Hill-Wright has looked fast on this track, proving her speed with a second in Seeding. Ronja Hill-Wright has looked fast on this track, proving her speed with a second in Seeding.





Only a couple of races back from injury, Sian A'hern seeded 4th in Elite Women's. Only a couple of races back from injury, Sian A'hern seeded 4th in Elite Women's.





Tegan Molloy fell victim to a flat in her seeding run. Hopefully, that's the last of it and she can put down a clean race run in the finals. Tegan Molloy fell victim to a flat in her seeding run. Hopefully, that's the last of it and she can put down a clean race run in the finals.





Another fast New Zealand Junior. Shania Rawson's seeding was the second fastest women's time for the day. Another fast New Zealand Junior. Shania Rawson's seeding was the second fastest women's time for the day.





Lisa Mathieson has missed a few downhill rounds this season but it hasn't slowed her down, seeding second in Elite Women. Lisa Mathieson has missed a few downhill rounds this season but it hasn't slowed her down, seeding second in Elite Women.





Danni Beecroft going all out in her seeding run. Danni Beecroft going all out in her seeding run.





Foot out flat out for Paddi Butler. Foot out flat out for Paddi Butler.





The old school Mackenzie Frenzy rock berms. The old school Mackenzie Frenzy rock berms.





Fastest Junior Men's rider Baxter Maiwald. Fastest Junior Men's rider Baxter Maiwald.





Wyn Masters enjoying some time in Australia. With fifth place in seeding he will be a good one to watch on race day. Wyn Masters enjoying some time in Australia. With fifth place in seeding he will be a good one to watch on race day.





Great to see Josh Button back out in the Australian racing scene. Great to see Josh Button back out in the Australian racing scene.





Always super smooth, Jackson Frew will be one to watch on race day. Always super smooth, Jackson Frew will be one to watch on race day.





New Zealand's National Champ showing the Aussie crowd how it's done. New Zealand's National Champ showing the Aussie crowd how it's done.





Graeme Mudd looks super fast on his new Trek, with his seeding time reflecting his pace. Graeme Mudd looks super fast on his new Trek, with his seeding time reflecting his pace.





A bit of style for the cameras from Wyn. A bit of style for the cameras from Wyn.





Ready for race day on Sunday. Ready for race day on Sunday.



