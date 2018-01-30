2017 Photo of the Year 32 Finalists Announced - Round 1 Voting Open

The 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest powered by SRAM
is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee and Steve Shannon in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame. After all your nomination votes and a lot of spirited debate, the nominees have been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further ado, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 USD in CASH.How Does it Work?
From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.
The 32 Finalists
Rupert Fowler
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of SRAM. One lucky Pinkbike reader that votes for the Photo of the Year will win a set of Code RSC Brakes with Centerline rotors and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain.
Thank you SRAM
.
How can I enter for a chance to win the SRAM Code RSC Brakes with Centerline rotors and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain?
By simply voting
as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.
67 Comments
I also think www.pinkbike.com/photo/15404132 should've made the list.
Then I saw the reflection in the pond.
Brilliant!
Inspiration right there to ride the winter mikes to get those summer smiler!
i wonder if locations will sway votes?
Edit: **Ignore me, you can see the location when you click on the pic**
Post a Comment