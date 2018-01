2017 Photo of the Year 32 Finalists Announced - Round 1 Voting Open

The 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest powered by



From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.



Rupert Fowler

Bartek Woliński









Hannes Klausner









Cameron Mackenzie









Robb Thompson









Jussi Grznar









Dan Milner









Ale Di Lullo









Eric Mickelson









Robin O'Neill









Dave Trumpore









Mateusz Szachowski









Christophe Laue









Filip Zuan









Margus Riga









Reuben Krabbe









Ewald Sadie









Satchel Cronk









Chris Pilling









Calvin Huth









Isac Paddock









Harookz









Andy Lloyd









Bruno Long









David Cachon









JB Liautard









Luke Jarmey









Tyler Roemer









Colin Stewart









Ian Collins









Nathan Hughes









Sterling Lorence









What's at stake? $10,000 Cash

• Winner will receive a check for $5000

• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000

• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000



In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of SRAM. One lucky Pinkbike reader that votes for the Photo of the Year will win a set of Code RSC Brakes with Centerline rotors and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain.



How can I enter for a chance to win the SRAM Code RSC Brakes with Centerline rotors and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain?

By simply



By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.