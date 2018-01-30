PHOTOGRAPHY

2017 Photo of the Year 32 Finalists Announced - Round 1 Voting Open

Jan 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Photo of the Year

The 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest powered by SRAM is underway. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee and Steve Shannon in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame. After all your nomination votes and a lot of spirited debate, the nominees have been narrowed down to 32 and we are ready to get started. Without further ado, here are the photos vying for the $10,000 USD in CASH.

How Does it Work?

From thousands of nominated photos, 32 have been selected to be pitted against one other in a college basketball, bracket-like showdown. At this point, it is up to you, the users, to vote on the match-ups. The photos with the most votes will move on to the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed the winner.



The 32 Finalists



Rupert Fowler

Olly wilkins bouncing down ridges in Spain



Bartek Woliński




Hannes Klausner

definition FREERIDE photo by Christoph Breiner



Cameron Mackenzie

September 2017 Sam Blenkinsop turned things to 12 during later afternoon practice at World Champs in Cairns Australia



Robb Thompson

When the weather does amazing things it s all about finding a way to make the most of it. Even though we got completely soaked and I couldn t see through my viewfinder it s moments like these that we all live for.



Jussi Grznar

KC Dean riding a tight steep chute in interior BC filming for Dirt Diaries contest.



Dan Milner




Ale Di Lullo

biggest superseater on a mountain bike ever



Eric Mickelson

Getting into the holiday spirit with a festive night ride.



Robin O'Neill




Dave Trumpore

Some riders just do it with more style. Iago Garay is one of those riders.



Mateusz Szachowski

Bas is a king of speed and precision - watching him at Loosfest



Christophe Laue




Filip Zuan

Riding the last light above the Engadin valley.



Margus Riga

POY 2018



Reuben Krabbe

I like sports and I don t care who knows



Ewald Sadie

Brendog detonating like a boss.



Satchel Cronk

A moment right out of my photographic dreams as the sun began to set on the final day of Deep Summer and just another casual lap for 15-year-old Elliot Smith.



Chris Pilling

Reilly Horan throwing a huge superman double seat grab at 8am in kamloops.



Calvin Huth

Dancing through a snowy pacific north west forest



Isac Paddock




Harookz

Matty Miles - Kamloops Bike Ranch Kamloops BC



Andy Lloyd

Munsiyari Mountain Bike Survey FOR INTERNAL USE BY UTTARAKHAND FOREST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ONLY. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography



Bruno Long

Mike Hopkins



David Cachon

Just 200 meters from this wonder is the smallest hotel in the world. It appears like this in the Guinness World Records book.



JB Liautard

J remy Berthier with a suicide no hander at his home trail. Behind the scene here https www.pinkbike.com news how-to-get-a-banger-shot-with-jb-liautard-2017.html



Luke Jarmey

Lone Wolf. Te Mata Sunset. Printed as a double page spread in the latest Spoke Magazine www.spokemagazine.com . Self shot with a remote shutter release.



Tyler Roemer

Photo by Tyler Roemer



Colin Stewart

8 years ago I took a similar picture here of Rainer pulling a manual down this on his back wheel. Today Andi Schuster does a reverse nose wheely down it..



Ian Collins

DEATHGRIPMOVIE



Nathan Hughes

Tyler McCaul escaping his own sand storm off the noblin.



Sterling Lorence

Tom VanSteenBergen in Big Water Utah USA while filming for C3 Project



What's at stake? $10,000 Cash

Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

In addition, this year we also have user prizing for voters courtesy of SRAM. One lucky Pinkbike reader that votes for the Photo of the Year will win a set of Code RSC Brakes with Centerline rotors and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain.

Thank you SRAM.




How can I enter for a chance to win the SRAM Code RSC Brakes with Centerline rotors and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain?
By simply voting as we progress to the eventual Photo of the Year winner, you will be entered for a chance to win. One entry per user per round goes into a random draw for the prize.


Photo of the Year

For full contest rules and regulations, click here.

67 Comments

  • + 51
 Holy hell that wasn't hard on the eyes
  • + 19
 But holy crap it's gonna be hard on the brain to decide... EYE CANDY Drool
  • + 8
 That's some of the most incredible photography and composition I've ever seen. MTB-related or not, these are beautiful and every single one of those photographers are incredibly talented. Thanks for the 32 wallpapers. Cheers.
  • + 0
 2 words... Goblin Drop
  • + 0
 @NYShred: and now see how the roost shot makes it to the finals.
  • + 26
 Annoying that some of my favourites go against each other....
  • + 6
 Agreed, I love a good landscape and quite a few of the best ones are head to head
  • + 1
 Absolutely. It was like extreme dirt jumper kid vs extreme dirt jumper kid, and really cool biker/landscape vs really cool biker/landscape. I'll take the latter every time, but I'd like to see them pitted against each other - you know, extreme dirt jumper kid vs really cool biker/landscape. And, let the cards fall as they may.
  • + 3
 @MikerJ: Exactly....all the options were jumper vs jumper when it should have been jumper vs trail rider. It would have been interesting to see how that played out. I'll take somebody trail riding in awesome terrain every time but I may be in the minority on PB.
  • + 2
 @k2rider1964: whilst I found it annoying having favs vs each other I think the head to head choices are pretty good. I love a sic whip shot over any lame xc forrest shot anyday... So to have whip vs whip and forest xc vs forest xc makes sense... as the 'best of the genre' moves forward.
  • + 14
 Just confused why the squared up basic whip shots made it.... Almost seems biased based on name...
  • + 10
 Does the inclusion of the Mateusz Szachowski shot with dead-on-center composition absolutely baffle anyone else?

I also think www.pinkbike.com/photo/15404132 should've made the list.
  • + 1
 Amazing photo
  • + 5
 The hard and fast rules of photography should always be followed! Except when they're meant to be broken. I think it looks good. The background trees kind of form a cool pattern that allows the rider to pop.
  • + 1
 How? I'd love to see a sequence or video of that!
  • + 9
 I thought "the Andy Lloyd shot - nothing too spectacular about that"

Then I saw the reflection in the pond.

Brilliant!
  • + 1
 agreed. I didn't catch the reflection until I looked at for the second time
  • + 3
 Tell you what, that ain’t Guildford in the UK. It’s a great shot, but please don’t think there’s riding like that in Guildford. Wouldn’t want anyone to be disappointed. ????

Inspiration right there to ride the winter mikes to get those summer smiler!
  • + 6
 Please POY, don´t be roost, just don´t be that roost again..
  • + 5
 Is Bruno Long's shot a double exposure? What's going on there?
  • + 6
 Look at it upside down and it might make a bit more sense.
  • + 1
 Though I have nothing against them, and some are great shots, I feel like whips might end up being the next roost. "Waaah! No more whip photos!!!" Some things are timeless. Until they're not.
  • + 1
 All awesome! In future years, it would be interesting to seed these photos using a straight up 100 person popular vote. That way, some of the strongest pictures (IMO) are not going head-to-head.
  • + 0
 please pinkbike! these matchups blow
  • + 3
 David Cachon's needs the black point adjusted which is annoying me because it's such a sick picture.
  • + 2
 yeah they should a voting on what pictures go against each other or do a redo after voting match up..
  • + 1
 Oh how I hate/love Photo of the Year time! So many damn great shots. That Andy Lloyd picture though. Gave me goosebumps man, goose-f'n-bumps!!
  • + 2
 Sad that Laue and Huth were pitted against each other, I think they both should be in the top four at least!
  • + 1
 Anyone notice that the second photo from match up 10 and the first photo from match up 15 where both at the Bike Ranch in Kamloops B.C.
  • + 2
 well that was hard, some matches are total opposites
i wonder if locations will sway votes?
  • + 1
 I was thinking the same thing. Initially I wanted locations attached but then realized it might sway opinion. Might be nice to know after the fact or something.

Edit: **Ignore me, you can see the location when you click on the pic**
  • + 2
 @ianswilson815: i know i had a few toss ups where i couldn't pick one or the other.. i went with whichever was local
  • + 1
 Took a few minutes to vote with my fiancee. Our favorite ones are trail rider with beautiful landscapes. Good luck to all the amazing photographers
  • + 2
 Strange again that in some matches are two strong photos and others are two weak ones
  • + 1
 exactly!! So annoying to pick between my favorites in rd 1 and then have to pick a winner outta 2 shit options
  • + 1
 ayy all three of my nominees got in, and I thought I was submitting unique photos. :/
  • + 2
 I let my 2 year old daughter vote. She has good tastes.
  • + 1
 A lot of these were difficult to pic between. Going to be a very close competition
  • + 2
 I just came here for the roost.
  • + 1
 Oh HELL yes Ewald Sadie, the elusive ROOST! Also it's not fair to have AG in your pics...
  • + 2
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/15549397 should be in the top 32
  • + 0
 Look again! Wink
  • + 2
 One of the best thing to happen on Pinkbike every year! Diving in !
  • + 2
 Ewald Sadie has this in the bag!! Only roost shot in the bunch.
  • + 2
 How are we supposed to pick just one?
  • + 2
 It's Jussi Grznar not Jussig Grznar.
  • + 8
 How about Juss Gnar!
  • + 2
 Edited - thanks!
  • + 1
 Jus' Grizz-Gnar... the name alone should win it. So good.
  • + 2
 Maybe there should be 10 winners....
  • + 2
 Lot of quality pics in the fight this year!
  • + 1
 I like the one above the last "Vote Here" link.
  • + 1
 How is that Trumpmore photo from Vermont?
  • + 1
 This is not going to be an easy choice..Some great photo's !!!
  • + 1
 The winner will be Filip Zuan OR Tyler Roemer Wink
  • + 2
 Cronk! Amazing
  • + 1
 Satchel Cronk wins the photog name!
  • + 1
 Wow, can't we just make them all equal winners??!
  • + 1
 I have a feeling I know which of those is going to win
  • + 1
 finally, the popular vote actually matters
  • + 1
 *Definitely not shot on iphone
  • + 1
 Only one roost shot. I’m outraged!!
  • + 1
 WOW
  • + 1
 that rubber duck!
  • + 1
 Where's Paris ? :'(
  • + 5
 Apparently, not far from where you live.
  • + 1
 What? No Dave Smith?

Post a Comment



