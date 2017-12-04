2017 Pinkbike Awards - Apparel and Protection of the Year Nominees



Best Apparel and Protection Nominees



This year's Best Apparel and Protection Nominees are from POC, Fox, and Bell. The Swede's latest Joint VPD System Knee pad promises to be one of the comfiest ever, Fox's ProFrame helmet should be the best ventilated full face to date and Bell's Super DH does what the public has been suggesting for years - it looks like a normal helmet with real certification and has a removable chin-bar - now that wasn't too hard, was it?



All three of the nominees stand out for different reasons, but who will be crowned?

















Why it's nominated :



The Swedish brand's latest knee pad features a polyamide yarn taken from their winter pants that is tear resistant against ski edges. The main hunk of protection comes from POC's VPD (visco-elastic polymer dough) polymer and, well, that's about it, no velcro straps or fasteners as the fit is taken care of by elastic and a dash of silicone grip. Mike Kazimer was a fan of the minimalist design and their superb comfort on all-day rides.



From the review:

Yes, the Joint VPD System knee pads are one of the more expensive options out there, but that price is backed up with an unsurpassed level of comfort. They're light, well-made, and most importantly, can help save those vulnerable knees during a crash. I'd love to see a more DH-oriented version with additional side protection, but as it is, cost aside, for everyday, all-round usage, these pads are tough to beat. — Mike Kazimer















Why it's nominated :



The Proframe appeared just before the Enduro World Series kicked off last spring and was an instant hit with the racers. Fox basically took a decent looking full-face helmet, then chopped out as much material as possible while retaining downhill certification. The chin bar is also made to absorb some impact force in the event of a front door dismount.



Extremely lightweight, at 750 grams, and superbly vented to keep your head cool and lungs oxygen-rich when your rev limiter hits the redline on brutal enduro stages.



From the press release:

Our downhill DNA sparked the creation of our first ever all-mountain focused full-face helmet. Over two years in the development process, the Proframe has been tested and proven by our elite team of mountain bike athletes. You'll see it showcased in our upcoming full-length movie and throughout the year in races all over the world. We are excited to launch such an amazing new product, which brings the Iconic Fox attitude and aggressiveness to the world of trail riding. — - Mike Redding, MTB Sports Marketing.















Why it's nominated :



It's taken a long time but Bell has finally answered many riders demands – a 2in1 helmet with a removable chin bar that simply looks like a normal mountain bike helmet, instead of something that appears to have been designed purposely to make people laugh at you.



The Super DH has full downhill certification with the chin bar attached, plenty of ventilation, a magnetic Fidlock buckle and the latest MIPS Spherical system.



From the review:

Overall, the Super DH is an impressive addition to the convertible helmet category, with an excellent fit and cutting edge impact protection. I'll be putting more time in on it over the next few months, but so far my first impressions are very positive. — Mike Kazimer