PINKBIKE TECH

2017 Pinkbike Awards - Apparel and Protection of the Year Nominees

Dec 4, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
PB Awards

Best Apparel and Protection Nominees


This year's Best Apparel and Protection Nominees are from POC, Fox, and Bell. The Swede's latest Joint VPD System Knee pad promises to be one of the comfiest ever, Fox's ProFrame helmet should be the best ventilated full face to date and Bell's Super DH does what the public has been suggesting for years - it looks like a normal helmet with real certification and has a removable chin-bar - now that wasn't too hard, was it?

All three of the nominees stand out for different reasons, but who will be crowned?




POC Joint VPD Knee
POC Joint VPD System Knee
Next Level Knee Comfort


Why it's nominated:

The Swedish brand's latest knee pad features a polyamide yarn taken from their winter pants that is tear resistant against ski edges. The main hunk of protection comes from POC's VPD (visco-elastic polymer dough) polymer and, well, that's about it, no velcro straps or fasteners as the fit is taken care of by elastic and a dash of silicone grip. Mike Kazimer was a fan of the minimalist design and their superb comfort on all-day rides.

From the review:
bigquotesYes, the Joint VPD System knee pads are one of the more expensive options out there, but that price is backed up with an unsurpassed level of comfort. They're light, well-made, and most importantly, can help save those vulnerable knees during a crash. I'd love to see a more DH-oriented version with additional side protection, but as it is, cost aside, for everyday, all-round usage, these pads are tough to beat.  Mike Kazimer




Fox Proframe helmet
Fox Proframe Helmet
Lightweight and Vented Full Face


Why it's nominated:

The Proframe appeared just before the Enduro World Series kicked off last spring and was an instant hit with the racers. Fox basically took a decent looking full-face helmet, then chopped out as much material as possible while retaining downhill certification. The chin bar is also made to absorb some impact force in the event of a front door dismount.

Extremely lightweight, at 750 grams, and superbly vented to keep your head cool and lungs oxygen-rich when your rev limiter hits the redline on brutal enduro stages.

From the press release:
bigquotesOur downhill DNA sparked the creation of our first ever all-mountain focused full-face helmet. Over two years in the development process, the Proframe has been tested and proven by our elite team of mountain bike athletes. You'll see it showcased in our upcoming full-length movie and throughout the year in races all over the world. We are excited to launch such an amazing new product, which brings the Iconic Fox attitude and aggressiveness to the world of trail riding. - Mike Redding, MTB Sports Marketing.




Bell Super DH Photo Bell Paris Gore
Bell Super DH
Removeable Chin Guard and DH Certification


Why it's nominated:

It's taken a long time but Bell has finally answered many riders demands – a 2in1 helmet with a removable chin bar that simply looks like a normal mountain bike helmet, instead of something that appears to have been designed purposely to make people laugh at you.

The Super DH has full downhill certification with the chin bar attached, plenty of ventilation, a magnetic Fidlock buckle and the latest MIPS Spherical system.

From the review:
bigquotesOverall, the Super DH is an impressive addition to the convertible helmet category, with an excellent fit and cutting edge impact protection. I'll be putting more time in on it over the next few months, but so far my first impressions are very positive.  Mike Kazimer


It's that time of year again, where we look back to honour the most outstanding athletes, innovators, products, and achievements of the year. 2017 was an important year for mountain biking, with some major business and product paradigm shifts underway, as well as some of the most impressive athletic performances in recent memory.

Only products we actually used this year are eligible to be nominated for the 2017 Pinkbike Awards. The nominees are hotly debated by our senior editorial team to arrive at consensus. We will roll out the nominees first, before announcing the category winners later this month.

As always, we want to know what you think—what are your top picks for the year?




Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
82119 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
62431 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
55529 views
Fail Of The Month - November
50142 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
49273 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43371 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
43363 views
'New' Bike Models Every Year - Does That Make Sense?
41353 views

30 Comments

  • + 15
 What, no $700 rain shell?
  • + 15
 Pinkbike price whining is like being assasinated by a sloth... it kills you very, very slowly...
  • + 4
 Really enjoying my fox proframe
Rode it during the summer in so cal heat without a overheating head issue
and i am a hill climber
I take some shit from other cross country guys but i dont care
i have some nice scratches on it that would have been on my chin / cheek
two thumbs up !
  • + 3
 I'd love to see a "best of the bunch" type look into different protection pieces.
I'm struggling finding good elbow pads.
Wanted to love the POC system for DH, but they seem a little light on protection but I love the fit... VPD 2.0 has been good, but they have trouble staying put... TLD slips down too... Leatt 3df 5.0 seem good, but the lycra wants to let them spin around.. still looking..
  • + 3
 ^this. never tried a pair of elbow pads that fit well
  • + 1
 I like elbow pads from Dianese. They fit well and perform well too.
  • + 1
 Classic Roach 1pc. forearm and elbow pads. The only ones that have ever fit and stay in place in a crash. Love'em
  • + 1
 Fox Launch work well and are comfortable.
  • + 1
 I rocked the full-face MET Parachute full time for 2017 even in 30+ weather and XC trails - can't say it was always the most comfortable on crazy hot days, but I never regretted it. Tried on the Proframe in-store and initial impressions are that it could offer even more protection with even better airflow. If that's the case, I want one....so, can't wait until I break my Parachute? I guess? Knock on wood?
  • + 1
 I'm not sure if it should necessarily win, but my god am I glad that the Super DH actually makes me want to have the chin bar installed as opposed to the terrible styling of the other Bell models
  • + 1
 New Super DH still has the giant mushroom look without the chin-bar... and the old Super 2R looks fine with the chin-bar. So, apart from the better DH certification, meh...
  • + 2
 Seems like a slow year in the bike industry. Cant say there is a game changer item out of the 2 categories that are posted.
  • + 2
 uhh internal gearbox?
  • + 3
 I am on the edge of my seat. Who will win?
  • + 1
 Sorry, I really dig styling of some of Bell's products, but the color schemes are for the most part fugly.
  • + 2
 Only IXS Kneepads for me. Try them
  • + 1
 I went from the POC Joint VPDs to IXS Flows. No comparison in comfort, the POC pads are easily the most comfortable kneepads I've ever worn. They also have very thin padding, so if it's rocky I'd be on the flows every time. Ideally I'd have kept both because damn those POCs are comfy.
  • + 1
 No Kali? They were the stand out helmet company for me this year. Safety matters.
  • + 2
 Kali didnt do anything new or innovative this year, there are plenty more helmets I would put up before them
  • + 2
 Plus they still look kind of goofy and everyone knows mountain bikers only really care about looking cool
  • + 1
 Little confused about that as well, their technology seems to be the most advanced.
  • + 1
 Is the Bell Super DH even available yet?
  • + 0
 I've used the POC Joint VPD knee pads a few times. They've made my knees hurt after riding. Not fun.
  • + 1
 They need to make knee pads for fat guys legs..
  • + 1
 Proframe helmet pretty much made the removable chinbar obsolete.
  • + 1
 @otto99 Except nobody uses lbs outside of North America
  • + 2
 Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro v.2
  • + 1
 Fox proframe is amazingly comfortable for me. Best full face ever
  • - 3
 Why it's nominated:
Because [insert brand name here] consistently invested in advertising all year long.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035536
Mobile Version of Website