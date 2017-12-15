2017 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year









N1NO. There's a reason there is a Number One in his name – the Swiss rider bagged a perfect season in the World Cup Cross Country circuit and the World Championships. Not only did Nino win every single race, he dominated, putting over one minute and a half of time over the season into the combined second place finishers' times, and minutes into individual riders. Closing the season with another World Championship gold also raised him above the legendary Julien Absalon in terms of rainbow wins; Nino now has six against the Frenchman's five.











It's now safe to say that it could be a long time before we see a talent like Nino come along. He has sealed the deal for the title of The Greatest. — Irmo Keizer