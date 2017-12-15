RACING

2017 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year

Dec 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
N1NO. There's a reason there is a Number One in his name – the Swiss rider bagged a perfect season in the World Cup Cross Country circuit and the World Championships. Not only did Nino win every single race, he dominated, putting over one minute and a half of time over the season into the combined second place finishers' times, and minutes into individual riders. Closing the season with another World Championship gold also raised him above the legendary Julien Absalon in terms of rainbow wins; Nino now has six against the Frenchman's five.


World title number six. Nino Schurter s supremacy is complete.

bigquotesIt's now safe to say that it could be a long time before we see a talent like Nino come along. He has sealed the deal for the title of The Greatest.Irmo Keizer


World Cup cross-country is arguably the most competitive mountain bike discipline. It is the oldest category, with the least amount of variables when it comes to crashes, mechanical issues and weather affecting results (as riders are always on course at the same time). Add to this the Olympic effect that has been in place since Atlanta 1996, which adds a volume of investment and support that few other sports can match. Such a comprehensive winning streak when all of the factors above are reflected upon is astounding.

Pinkbike's 2017 Athlete of the Year winner is the incredible Nino Schurter.





24 Comments

  • + 22
 Very well deserved, complete domination all year.
  • + 1
 Yeah first PB award that i can agree with... its not completely hopeless
  • + 10
 Dude's a legend, for very good and well-deserved reasons. And geez, I hope he's clean. I hope they all are. I hope that the road racing insanity around PEDs has not gotten a hold of MTB racing. Please...
  • + 4
 As nice as that would be, deep down i dont truly believe any of the athletes in these type of sports do not have some sort of "assistance".

I just wish they would stop even trying to police it / telling the general public they are all clean, then a few years later oops, we missed that.

f*ck it, let them inject whatever they want, and let us enjoy the show.
  • + 1
 @onemind123: I would be curious, how many athletes die from doping compared to race/event caused injuries, and how many have issues after retirement from doping compared to injuries. I doubt the biggest risk factor at top level racing or competing is doping. I don't agree with doping, but i would be curious of these statistics.
  • + 0
 @H3RESQ: Great point. Also...all of the bullshit they have to do to avoid testing positive, like cycling on and off, talking sketchy/barely legal supplements, and other methods to "test clean" are probably much more dangerous than just doping and not having to worry about testing positive.

I don't know what the answer is, but I think you'd be hard pressed to find many top-level athletes that aren't experimenting with some kind of performance enhancing supplement (it's fine line between what is considered "doping" and what isn't).

If you haven't...check out "Icarus" on netflix: www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/08/icarus-review-netflix/535962
  • + 3
 I hope he's not asthmatic.
  • + 9
 I could take him #humbled
  • + 1
 would be funny.
  • + 3
 There was really no other option. Nino is an incredible athlete who put in performance this year second to nothing we've seen before.
  • + 3
 XC is not really Pinkbike's flavor but if you consider what he did and how much effort and talent that takes it's incredible.
  • + 1
 Careful, I got downvoted into oblivion for mentioning Pinkbike's roots the other day on the topic of Nino. He is a beast and had a stellar season...kudos all the way for him. But .....
  • + 2
 @bman33: Except if you go one level deeper, Pinkbike is about mountain biking, and mountain biking's roots lie squarely in cross country. So why isn't this recognition appropriate for Pinkbike?
  • + 1
 @mammal: You just proved my point. Yes, XC was a bike part of MTB origins. So was Marin County Klunker races down fire roads. Nothing wrong with XC racing, nothing wrong with recognizing Nino as the badass he is. However, Pinkbike's roots are a bit of an alternative to the XC race/MTB Action scene. You should be very familiar being from the BC area if you profile is accurate. Seems the sight is moving away from those roots a bit with this honor. Again, NOTHING taking away from Nino.

Ok, I will wait for the inevitable downvotes. But as a note, I live in Colorado, climb more that most on this site, I do clip in and none of my bikes are 26" with exception of my DJ.

Thanks everyone, congrats Nino
  • + 1
 well deserved. so damn dominating the xc circus
would like to see him in a enduro or dh race, think he got the skills to ride into the top 30 or so easily... maybe in a few years just for fun ?!
  • + 5
 N1CE!
  • + 5
 Pinkbike got it right!
  • + 1
 Not even the Pinkbike comments section can disagree with this one. Mark your calendars, boys and girls.
  • + 1
 If xc has any street cred on pb where's the 'xc race of the year award' Sam wss robbed, again.
  • + 2
 He really is something else isnt he. Incredible athlete
  • + 1
 Oh shit, a clean xc racer! now that is funny.
  • + 0
 Sam Hill , Roooooobbbbbbeeeed! Sam Hill is GOAT... Multiple discipline dominant in Skill sports .
  • + 1
 Nino deserved this with his total domination this year. But Sam should have gotten the comeback award. Sam went from a top 15 rider in DH who was fading out (i'm a Hill fan boy and it hurts to say it but it's true) and came back to be the EWS world champion. I have no clue how that doesn't qualify as a better comeback than Loic having a bit of a bad stretch in 2017 and then winning just Worlds. What ever. Its just a dumb PB award.
  • + 1
 I actually never heard of him

Post a Comment



