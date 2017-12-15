2017 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year

Athlete of the Year - Athlete of the Year
N1NO. There's a reason there is a Number One in his name – the Swiss rider bagged a perfect season in the World Cup Cross Country circuit and the World Championships. Not only did Nino win every single race, he dominated, putting over one minute and a half of time over the season into the combined second place finishers' times, and minutes into individual riders. Closing the season with another World Championship gold also raised him above the legendary Julien Absalon in terms of rainbow wins; Nino now has six against the Frenchman's five.
|It's now safe to say that it could be a long time before we see a talent like Nino come along. He has sealed the deal for the title of The Greatest.—Irmo Keizer
World Cup cross-country is arguably the most competitive mountain bike discipline. It is the oldest category, with the least amount of variables when it comes to crashes, mechanical issues and weather affecting results (as riders are always on course at the same time). Add to this the Olympic effect that has been in place since Atlanta 1996, which adds a volume of investment and support that few other sports can match. Such a comprehensive winning streak when all of the factors above are reflected upon is astounding.
Pinkbike's 2017 Athlete of the Year winner is the incredible Nino Schurter.
24 Comments
I just wish they would stop even trying to police it / telling the general public they are all clean, then a few years later oops, we missed that.
f*ck it, let them inject whatever they want, and let us enjoy the show.
I don't know what the answer is, but I think you'd be hard pressed to find many top-level athletes that aren't experimenting with some kind of performance enhancing supplement (it's fine line between what is considered "doping" and what isn't).
If you haven't...check out "Icarus" on netflix: www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/08/icarus-review-netflix/535962
Ok, I will wait for the inevitable downvotes. But as a note, I live in Colorado, climb more that most on this site, I do clip in and none of my bikes are 26" with exception of my DJ.
Thanks everyone, congrats Nino
would like to see him in a enduro or dh race, think he got the skills to ride into the top 30 or so easily... maybe in a few years just for fun ?!
