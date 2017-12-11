2017 Pinkbike Awards - Best Apparel and Protection Winner

Best Apparel and Protection Winner - Fox Proframe
Fox has been making helmets for a number of years and the Proframe is their latest offering. Offering a stylish silhouette, massive ventilation, Mips and DH safety certification, the Proframe seems to have it all.
Gaining massive popularity at the enduro races worldwide, the Proframe has set a solid benchmark for the future of mountain bike helmets that need to protect rider on the way down without being a nuisance on the way back to the top.
The Fox Proframe takes the award for Pinkbike's 2017 Best Apparel and Protection Winner.
