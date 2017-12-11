PINKBIKE TECH

2017 Pinkbike Awards - Best Apparel and Protection Winner

Dec 11, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Best Apparel and Protection Winner - Fox Proframe

Fox has been making helmets for a number of years and the Proframe is their latest offering. Offering a stylish silhouette, massive ventilation, Mips and DH safety certification, the Proframe seems to have it all.


Fox Proframe helmet


Gaining massive popularity at the enduro races worldwide, the Proframe has set a solid benchmark for the future of mountain bike helmets that need to protect rider on the way down without being a nuisance on the way back to the top.

The Fox Proframe takes the award for Pinkbike's 2017 Best Apparel and Protection Winner.





5 Comments

  • + 5
 Massive popularity? Huh.
  • + 2
 my thoughts exactly
  • + 5
 In this day and age we should be used to the media making sweeping statements that are back up with zero evidence. Today we live in a world where perception is reality, and reality does little to shape perception...
  • + 1
 @midschool: way too deep for PB. My head esploded

...

Also too true.
  • - 1
 IMO the Bell should have won i like the design better than the Fox but each to their own i guess.

