2017 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

Dec 8, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
There are many athletes that spring to mind as the best of the year across many disciplines but we are restricted to three candidates. This year we nominated Sam Hill, Cecile Ravanel, and Nino Schurter for a final head to head. Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar were close behind after their amazing battle down to the wire in the UCI DH World Cup, as well as riders like Nicholi Rogatkin, Brett Rheeder, and Adrien Dailly.

Sam Hill had an insane year that concluded with him taking home the overall title for the Enduro World Series, Ravanel almost swept clean the EWS series with a single second-place ruining her form book, and Nino added some weight to the Swiss-reserves with a 100% gold medal seizure from every World Cup and the World Championships.

Who's going to take home the final award of the season?




Foot out flat out and fast as for Sam Hill in the slippery Irish dirt.
Sam Hill
Flat Out Consistency


Why he's nominated:

Aside from having the balls to rock the enduro handguards all season long regardless of the haters, Hill also did the unthinkable of taking the EWS title home on flat pedals. After dipping his toe into EWS waters in 2016, Hill went home for winter and got to work on what he had learned.

Nobody would bet against the Aussie in a one-run attack in terrible conditions on a short DH course, ripping inside lines and hanging it all out, but few would have considered him as Mr. Consistency. Over five hours of racing in eight countries on all types of terrain, Hill proved without a doubt that he is still one of the best mountain bikers ever.

In 2017 the 32-year-old also managed to race the Megavalanche, get a top-twenty at Fort William DH World Cup to qualify for Cairns, knocked out a 6th place World Championship run on his enduro bike and has three kids to contend with.





Cecile Ravanel putting the power down on stage three. Ravanel holds a 38 second lead at the end of day one.
Cecile Ravanel
Near Perfection


Why she's nominated:

Clean sweeps in gravity mountain biking are few and far between. The number of variables for a perfect season that must be controlled and combined with a slathering of luck is vast; piloting these high-precision racing bikes through terrain that doesn't care about lightweight parts or being kind to fragile human skin and bones is like balancing balloons on a knife edge.

Ravanel came mighty close this year, with one bobble that prevented perfection, that second place in Tasmania with a measly 21.71 seconds tainting her domination. Similar to Hill, Ravanel also decided to have a crack at a downhill race this year with a respectable tenth place at a brutal Val di Sole dust bowl. Maybe we will see her trying more of this discipline in the future?





World Cup XC 1
Nino Schurter
100% Pure Gold


Why he's nominated:

Nino has tackled 35 major UCI XC races over the last five years, taking the win at 24 of them. In 2017 he won every single race he entered. Not only is he a powerhouse, he consistently proves that he has amazing skill and dexterity when it comes to handling his racing bikes and often makes his closest competitors look like clowns rehearsing in technical sections.

In the oldest and arguably most competitive discipline of mountain bike racing, one that receives huge amounts of funding and backing by cycling's governing bodies, it's unbelievable to think that one man could be so dominant. This man will be stacking up many more gold medals in the years to come.




Three incredible riders that have all gone above and beyond that all deserve another win, but there can only be one. - Paul Aston




 While people here tend to focus on the gravity stuff, I don't think anyone can discount the fact that Nino went pure perfection with a world championship this year. Which has never been done before with XC. If they gave it to Rachel last year, over Nino, for doing the same thing (against MUCH smaller fields and competition), then there should be absolutely no reason he shouldn't get it. If he doesn't its because he wears spandex instead of knee pads and a full face, not because he isn't deserving. My vote is with Nino.
 And Nino didn't just win every race, he dominated every race. Always at the front, always in control, and always the one that made the final move to leave everyone else in his dust.
 One thing you fail to consider. This is pinkbike. No one here cares about xc. Here.
 Nino 100%
 SAM FLAT PEDAL BEAST HILL!!!!!!!
 #flatpedalswinpinkbikemedals
 Was this a real question? Cuz, Sam effing Hill.
 All are deserving, but regarding the caption on Schurter, XC is not the "oldest" form of mountain bike racing, downhill is. Repack was the first ever mountain bike race and it was most definitely a downhill race. XC got started far after downhill did
 Don't know why someone would give you a thumbs down for a stated fact..
 My vote is for Shurter. That's a lot of races to dominate.
 I like Sam, but Nino has to be the one this year, winning every single race, not just the series. That dude is crazy good. Cecile should even come before Hill; she almost won every race, save one. Consistency is great, but consistently coming in 1st place is much more impressive to me. That's true domination, and the definition of what it means to be the best when it comes to racing.
 Nino is an absolute monster on a bike. A technical descender, he often blows the competition away on the gnarly descents. He dominates XC such that most people agree that the races are often a battle for 2nd and 3rd place. All deserving, of course, but I think Nino has the other two beat just based on how long he has dominated the sport.
 "In the oldest and arguably most competitive discipline of mountain bike racing..."

Downhill is the oldest form of mountain bike racing, not cross country. The earliest known mountain bike races were time trials down "Repack". I'm sure most people on here know this.
 What isn't mentioned in the article is that when all the big names started falling because of the wetter-than-usual 2017 EWS season, Sam Hill was still getting good results, in all types of tracks, weather, and conditions.
 anyone who had a neck or back injury and came back from it.
 Me!
 Nice one @kit-nz. Always glad to hear someone not letting the injury beat them! :Salute:
 Sam f*ckin' Hill
 Adam brayton?
 HILL.
 Cecile!
 Nino's pure dominance takes it for me. Pretty incredible.
 flats for life.
 I vote for Gwin!
 Sam Hill without a doubt
 Sam hill, no question
 N1NO!
 CASEY BROWN!!!!!!
