2017 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

There are many athletes that spring to mind as the best of the year across many disciplines but we are restricted to three candidates. This year we nominated Sam Hill, Cecile Ravanel, and Nino Schurter for a final head to head. Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar were close behind after their amazing battle down to the wire in the UCI DH World Cup, as well as riders like Nicholi Rogatkin, Brett Rheeder, and Adrien Dailly.



Sam Hill had an insane year that concluded with him taking home the overall title for the Enduro World Series, Ravanel almost swept clean the EWS series with a single second-place ruining her form book, and Nino added some weight to the Swiss-reserves with a 100% gold medal seizure from every World Cup and the World Championships.



Why he's nominated :



Aside from having the balls to rock the enduro handguards all season long regardless of the haters, Hill also did the unthinkable of taking the EWS title home on flat pedals. After dipping his toe into EWS waters in 2016, Hill went home for winter and got to work on what he had learned.



Nobody would bet against the Aussie in a one-run attack in terrible conditions on a short DH course, ripping inside lines and hanging it all out, but few would have considered him as Mr. Consistency. Over five hours of racing in eight countries on all types of terrain, Hill proved without a doubt that he is still one of the best mountain bikers ever.



Why she's nominated :



Clean sweeps in gravity mountain biking are few and far between. The number of variables for a perfect season that must be controlled and combined with a slathering of luck is vast; piloting these high-precision racing bikes through terrain that doesn't care about lightweight parts or being kind to fragile human skin and bones is like balancing balloons on a knife edge.



Ravanel came mighty close this year, with one bobble that prevented perfection, that second place in Tasmania with a measly 21.71 seconds tainting her domination. Similar to Hill, Ravanel also decided to have a crack at a downhill race this year with a respectable tenth place at a brutal Val di Sole dust bowl. Maybe we will see her trying more of this discipline in the future?











