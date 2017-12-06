RACING

2017 Pinkbike Awards - Comeback of the Year Nominees

Dec 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
PB Awards

Comeback of the Year Nominees


Don't call it a comeback. There were no classic fairytale comeback stories that piqued our interest in 2017, but there were three riders who stomped when it mattered after some quiet times.

The closest Bruni came to the top step in 17 months was in his dreams, but then put the power down precisely when in counted in Cairns. Ryan Nyquist proved that old dogs can learn new hucks and in his first full season of enduro racing, Sam Hill took the EWS crown and stood atop the winner's podium.





Bruni buried it at the rev limit all the way down the final straight to better Hannah s time by just 0.3 seconds.
Loic Bruni
Ending the Drought


Why he's nominated:

Loic Bruni has been in the doldrums since his win at Cairns World Cup in the spring of 2016 - relatively speaking. The young French rider who was tipped for greatness has still shown some consistency, but injuries and other factors have prevented him from achieving the overwhelming domination many were hoping for. Laying down a winning run at the World Championships in Cairns and just pipping Mick Hannah's perfection by a few milliseconds came somewhat from nowhere.

Seventeen month's separated his back to back wins on the down-under dustbowl, but could have re-ignited the spark that many have touted to be the next great of this sport.





Ryan Nyquist 360 bar spin off the whale tail
Ryan Nyquist
Old Dog, New Tricks


Why he's nominated:

At 37 years old Nyquist turned his focus to MTB. 34 years of riding, competing and winning BMX competitions fuelled a need for a change. At 38 years old in 2017, Nyquist bagged a 3rd place bronze medal at the infamous Joyride Slopestyle at Crankworx Whistler.

His iconic style can be spotted from miles away, anybody that remembers Miracle Boy and Nyquist will recognize that he has stayed true to his root maneuvers even though he has taken on a wholesale discipline change. To step on to a podium at this level, at his age, at this level of maturity of the slopestyle game, is nothing but outstanding and gives all of all old-boys some hope.





What a weekend for this guy. After two second places finishes at earlier rounds Sam Hill finally put it all together to take the win. Just days after announcing that he will contest the entire series in 2017.
Sam Hill
Back on Top


Why he's nominated:

There was a time (between 2005 and 2010) when you could count on Sam Hill thoroughly humbling the competition and owning the race clock. The competition, however, inevitably catches up and though the five-time DH World Champ never stopped being a downhill top 10 contender, he did stop being that one guy you consistently expected atop the podium. And yet here Hill is, in his first full season of racing the Enduro World Series, back on top, as the overall series champion.

That's one hell of a return to form for the 32-year old Aussie.




Downhill retaliation, dirt mastery or enduro domination, who would you choose? - Paul Aston




48 Comments

  • + 49
 Hill, not even close in my opinion.
  • + 8
 they should have just announced Sam as the winner right off the bat
  • + 1
 Sam f 1 ng Hill hands down
  • + 27
 I think Nyquist is most impressive. What he has done, at his age, at the level slope guys are competing, is astounding. Love Sam Hill and it's tough call because what he does is very different, and also incredible. But yea, 38, came, saw, conquered. Nyquist is a boss.
  • + 1
 He did not however, compete in a full enduro season as the opening paragraph indicates.
  • + 2
 didn't he land a jump with his bars backwards and then had to figure out which brake to use with his thumb while doing a trick, all without dying? that deserves some kind of recognition outside of his age.
  • + 1
 Kind of have to agree here. So many years ago when he, Hoffman and Mirra got my into biking and BMX. That was so long ago, yet this guy is still relevant. That's impressive.
  • + 24
 D - All of the Above
  • + 4
 ^^^Best answer so far
  • + 20
 damn. most deserving nominees of any category yet.
  • + 13
 Hill for the win.
  • + 8
 Ryan Nyquist out of the nominees but ultimately I believe Miranda Miller should have definitely been nominated, and also for me the winner. If you know her story, that girl has been through hell with her injuries and come out the other side on top of the World.
  • + 1
 Yep, Miranda Definitely needs to be on the list.!!!
  • + 8
 Hill, 6th at worlds on an enduro bike. Clear winner here.
  • + 6
 I'd have to give it to nyquist for making the transition to MTB and doing a damn fine job at it.
  • + 2
 Hill slightly over Nyquist. Hill raced on his enduro bike at the DH World Champs and sat on the podium until like 5 riders left a Winning the overall EWS title against a field of guys 5-10 years younger makes his dominance even more impressive. Nyquist was certainly deserving, but podium finishes at Crankworx and other events (no wins) doesn't outweigh Hill's consistent season of wins and top results in multiple disciplines.
  • + 2
 They could introduce a new category here, career switch of the year. Nyquist and Hill got in a different cycling discipline and did very well. Not sure if Caroline Buchanan counts (she has already been picking up championship titles in 4X racing). Either way it is a valid and interesting category. But as for comeback, maybe only Bruni counts but then again, he's not been away for that long has he?
  • + 1
 I'm in the middle between Hill and Nyquist. I remember watching Nyquist on the X-Games and winning more than once, and that was a long time ago. To think he's riding again at a no-that-far same level than he used to is something to admire for. Hill on the other hand... he's one of the best riders I've seen but ultimately he jumped into a different category. I wouldn't call that a comeback but more like a rebornish-back. My two cents.
  • + 1
 I would give it to Ryan off the bat and then I am not sure about Bruni. However it seems (led by pinkbike or following the marketing trend) that really if its not enduro its not mountain biking. I am sure half the readers of this article dont know who Nyquist or Bruni are, and are only familiar with Hill from his ews time. I miss mountain biking.
  • + 1
 It says something about Sam Hill but also something about the quality of the EWS field. It is strong but it isn't near the quality of WC downhill. If the top DH guys actually took endurp seripusly rather than a race once in a while, where they struggle for fitness, they would bitz the field. There are a lot of journeyman DHs who are good enduro racers
  • + 5
 Damn, three fantastic choices. Can I for vote all three?
  • + 1
 I can't believe that Gwin doesn't make this list... There was a point in the season, in Lenzerheide where he flatted near the bottom of his run, and it seemed impossible for him to take the overall. He comes back at Mont-Sainte-Anne and has an AMAZING win in the rain and then wins the last one!!!
  • + 1
 yeah but anyone could've seen that coming when you really think about it
  • + 3
 Why did my mind immediately interpret the title of this award to "Comments Section Comeback of the Year"?
  • + 2
 Hill, no question. An entire season at the sharp end of a brutal series, and he won it clean. Don’t forget his Cairns WC performance.
  • + 1
 Hill yeah not expected any less but, throwing some big tricks at joyride when you 36 and ending up on the podium is just impressive. Bruni was just getting back to his form and also very young compared to these two legends
  • + 5
 Miranda Miller?
  • + 2
 Minnaars V10 resurrection at VDS in no-time-flat by Jason Marsh. Greatest comeback since Easter Sunday.
  • + 1
 Hill for 1st, world domination tour 2017. Nyquist a close second, much respect. Come on Loic, get consistent, some have figured it out, I'm rooting for you....
  • + 1
 although not an enduro fan, I think Sam Hill should get this one because slope style is NOT mountain biking and the world championships is JUST another DH race. Peace.
  • + 1
 Peace? Ok...
  • + 2
 Americans should not be allowed to use the word Peace. We obviously misunderstand the concept completely, as noted above.
  • + 3
 Hill for the win, no questions.
  • + 2
 All 3 deserve to win! Each one is hugely impressive in their own right!
  • + 2
 Flat pedals have made quite the comeback recently, for some reason..
  • + 1
 Sam Hill FTW! It's not even up for debate.
  • + 2
 Hill
  • + 1
 Still no Ellsworth or Orange ?? Ffs pinkbike sort it out
  • + 2
 Hill.
  • + 1
 God save the king!!! Sam hill for medals!!!
  • + 1
 Nyquist takes my vote
  • + 1
 kurt sorge
  • + 1
 SAM!!!!
  • + 1
 Specialized team
  • + 0
 Shark Attack Jack
  • + 0
 Dirt Mastery FTW
  • + 0
 Nyquist for sure.
  • + 0
 Myriam Nicole

