INDUSTRY INSIDER

2017 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Winner

Dec 13, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
PB Awards



Comeback of the Year - Loic Bruni's World Championship Gold

Bruni's French flair had been hiding away in the dark since his first World Championship win in Andorra at the end of 2015 and his Cairns World Cup win early in 2016. With some out of character crashes, bad weather, injuries, and a rare DNS, most of his results floated around the top five, but didn't garner huge attention.

It's easy to forget that Loic is still young, though, and is continuously working on the long game of being one of the greatest ever. His riding over the last few years has been solid and never looks like he is pushing, a solid rider with a bike and suspension setup that rarely seem to be on a limit.


Loic Bruni won here a year ago and in practice was looking like the danger man to Mick Hannah s title hopes.

At this year's World Champs, Mick Hannah had spent an anxious chunk of time sweating it out in the hot seat, watching rider after rider turning the screen red as they passed the line. Bruni pipped the local boy by 0.339s and we expected the remaining faster qualifiers to knock the leaders down a few more pegs. But nobody could match the Frenchman's fluidity and stylish smoothness.

Simmering away before his full gas win over and astounding Mick Hannah provides Bruni the trophy for Pinkbike's 2017 Comeback of the Year Award.





Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
71741 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
55366 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
50685 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
49297 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
39832 views
DMR Sled - Review
36776 views
Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll
34573 views
Win a Park Tool Home Mechanic Repair Stand and Apron - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
33201 views

33 Comments

  • + 53
 Sam was robbed...
  • + 21
 I am not a Sam Hill flat pedal fan boy like so many here but this should really go to Hill. Bruni was never gone but Hill left to get the Enduro crown and came back to stir up the field at the DH worlds...
  • + 4
 @michibretz: you could argue that sam hill hadnt gone anywhere. he has been at the top of the game for a long time. he just had a bitchin season
  • + 2
 Yeah but Spesh pay more than Nukewhatsit
  • + 1
 Haters going to hate
  • + 1
 @adrennan: This.
  • + 1
 @adrennan: hill didn't ride DH this season, did he? I call that gone.
  • + 1
 Sam Hill robbed, where are the recounts!
  • + 1
 @michibretz: 6th at world champs?
  • + 22
 What in the Sam Hill?!
  • + 12
 Love Bruni, but Hill or Nyquist should've got this award. Loic just had a stretch of bad luck for like a year. He never "fell off" to make a comeback. Hill went away from the spotlight and racing success for a couple years. Nyquist went from BMX to MTB which is very impressive.
  • + 12
 Sam Hill missed an entire season, showed up with an all mountain steed for shits and giggles and scooped 6th... let that sink in for moment, then rethink all this...
  • + 5
 Seriously! This is kinda BS. Hill went from the TOP slid down to a regular dude then BACK to the TOP!! Not from decent, to top for one race. Lame PB
  • + 7
 Norbs, please send Sam a condolences letter.
  • + 5
 Man wins on the same track twice in a row? COMEBACK OF THE YEAR
  • + 1
 Seriously - Loic wins a race a year for the last three, the last two on the same track, and that is a comeback? By that logic Gwin cameback to win the overall again this year. 27.5 wheels in DH racing had more of a comeback this year. But Loic is awesome and congrats to him.
  • + 4
 Sam Hill all the way. Lets have a PB vote.
  • + 1
 Does somebody really care about these "awards"? Is there prize money involved? I think not. So we shall move on...

and hate on 29ers, hub standards, knock-blocks, or what is in fashion these days? :-))))
  • + 4
 SAM WAS ROBBED!!
  • + 4
 wut.....
  • + 2
 let's be serious here. why not just call them what they are. BS Awards instead of PB Awards. All the categories...
  • + 3
 Hill!!!!!
  • + 2
 Damn, that's crazy Sam didn't get it.
  • + 3
 First Brexit, now this.
  • + 3
 What a joke
  • + 2
 Sam Hill Vote up
  • + 2
 Fake News
  • + 1
 Bo
  • + 1
 Ryan Nyquist Vote up
  • + 1
 Deserved!
  • + 1
 ehhh
  • + 1
 you're dissing
  • + 0
 Loic Bruni Vote up

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038673
Mobile Version of Website