2017 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Winner









Comeback of the Year - Loic Bruni's World Championship Gold



Bruni's French flair had been hiding away in the dark since his first World Championship win in Andorra at the end of 2015 and his Cairns World Cup win early in 2016. With some out of character crashes, bad weather, injuries, and a rare DNS, most of his results floated around the top five, but didn't garner huge attention.



It's easy to forget that Loic is still young, though, and is continuously working on the long game of being one of the greatest ever. His riding over the last few years has been solid and never looks like he is pushing, a solid rider with a bike and suspension setup that rarely seem to be on a limit.





