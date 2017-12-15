RACING

2017 Pinkbike Awards: DH Race of the Year Winner

Dec 15, 2017
by Nathan Hughes  
Quebec you cruel cruel SOB.

DH Race of the Year: Mont-Sainte-Anne


Talk about a no brainer... it had to be. The Quebecois classic already holds the well-deserved reputation as the benchmark of what is considered rough and physical on the World Cup circuit and it never fails to thrill both sides of the tape. This year was different only in that it was wetter and better than ever before. Quite literally ever. Bearing in mind Champery 2011 was a World Championship event, it doesn't seem unreasonable to stake the claim that this was the greatest World Cup race in DH history.



Luca Shaw putting style first on a run from hell.



It's not every day you see the impossible become possible. Once a year would be too often... that's more once in a lifetime territory. In Mont-Sainte, we saw panic and despair in the driving rain turned into pure heroics and nothing less than a super-human performance from Aaron Gwin. Of all the legendary performances we've seen from the man-myth over the last 9 years of his career, we had a new and very clear winner. A man once turned water in wine and it impressed a lot of people for centuries. Well, Gwin turned water in champagne and that was pretty damn cool to see as well. Ironic, really, as he isn't much of a drinker.

More than just one terrific run, MSA had it all. Tahnee Seagrave took a decisive win of more than 5 seconds in the women's, Finn Iles saw off the danger-man, Matt Walker, in the juniors and across all categories we were treated to signature foot-out, flat-out on those ragged high-speed straights and full-commitment, rock-slab sections like only MSA can provide. The rain came down just in time for the men's finals and we thought it was all over until a couple of tenacious Aussies proved us wrong, opening the door to unthinkable performances from the likes of Brosnan, Bruni and Hart to boot. The live-feed went back up the hill, zooming in through the fog towards the red goggles and piercing eyes of Gwin spinning the cranks backwards before the countdown and the rest was history.

So there we have it; one quarter of a century in the business of hosting downhill racing at the highest level and Mont-Sainte-Anne soars above the competition to clinch Pinkbike's coveted award as 2017 DH race of the season.


Tahnee Emile and Tracey watch as Myriam Nicole goes slower at the final split.
What a twist f fate for Aaron Gwin. After a puncture ruined his winning run last round in Lenzerheide it looked as if the weather was going to derail his plans again in Mont Sainte Anne. Gwin however was having none of it and put down one of the greatest runs of all time to do the impossible.


Pinkbike’s Take:

bigquotesAlready an extraordinary race before the last man left the start gate, Aaron Gwin laid down a run of sheer bicycle genius that played no small part in cementing MSA 2017 very prominently in the DH hall of fame, not just for this season, but for years, even decades to come.Nathan Hughes





8 Comments

 Rachel's save was heart-stopping, too.
 So glad I went! After the rain started coming hard I was so disappointed that my first world cup experience was going to be a let down. Blew my mind when Gwin turned it around at the end! Being at the finish line when he crossed to see the crowd go crazy was about the best experience I could have hoped for. Got a picture with the Gwinner to cap it all off. Not a bad day!
 I have to agree. Maximum levels of stoke were achieved during Gwin's run at Mont Sainte Anne.
 St Anne always brings the goods. Even when it was 'tame' it was harder than most of the circut. For the entire life of DH, St Anne has been that place where only the best manage to win. No flukes, no luck, just the best.
 When everyone thought the conditions had gotten too bad to pull off a win in a downpour, down comes Gwin. Holy shit, such an amazing run! Well earned win.
 If only this would have been a highlight before
 Who would have thought?
 the best is the same terrible conditions in lourdes and everyone complained and were so sad and bitter.

