2017 Pinkbike Awards: DH Race of the Year Nominees





Downhill Race of the Year Nominees



2017 was a season that began on its head, slowly staggered to its knees and almost got back up before bouncing clean off the rails again. The 29ers arrived on the first day of school and caused sheer bedlam, but they would end the season with a major, and in one case, literal, split over their benefits on the WC circuit. It wasn't just the appearance of jumbo hoops and freak mechanicals that would define the summer, however. Injury played a powerful role, particular in the women's field, taking the ostensibly unstoppable Rachel Atherton out of the game and cranking the title chase wide open. And who could forget the trials and tribulations incurred by Mother Nature? Never have we seen such a disastrous beginning to a WC race calendar, with plate numbers for some of downhill's biggest names never quite recovering following that so fitting rainstorm of biblical proportions in Lourdes. The World Champs in tropical Cairns were then an appropriately crazy and unpredictable end to pretty mad collection of races. While a bit of a nightmare for a lot of those poor souls between the tape, from a spectator's standpoint, it simply doesn't get much better.











Mont-Sainte-Anne - CANADA - Round 6



2017 was a season that began on its head, slowly staggered to its knees and almost got back up before bouncing clean off the rails again. The 29ers arrived on the first day of school and caused sheer bedlam, but they would end the season with a major, and in one case, literal, split over their benefits on the WC circuit. It wasn't just the appearance of jumbo hoops and freak mechanicals that would define the summer, however. Injury played a powerful role, particular in the women's field, taking the ostensibly unstoppable Rachel Atherton out of the game and cranking the title chase wide open. And who could forget the trials and tribulations incurred by Mother Nature? Never have we seen such a disastrous beginning to a WC race calendar, with plate numbers for some of downhill's biggest names never quite recovering following that so fitting rainstorm of biblical proportions in Lourdes. The World Champs in tropical Cairns were then an appropriately crazy and unpredictable end to pretty mad collection of races. While a bit of a nightmare for a lot of those poor souls between the tape, from a spectator's standpoint, it simply doesn't get much better.





Mission Impossible :



Drip, drop, drip... this was no little April shower in the middle of August. It was a Quebecois flash flood; a race wrecker. 'Here we go again' said the world watching, as the crowds donned ponchos and a sea of umbrellas bloomed in the finish area. This was surely a repeat of the miserable, sodden, chaos of Lourdes at round 1. Dean Lucas could hardly watch from the hot seat as DH legend after legend was defeated by the merciless driving rain. He would be the new Alex Fayolle without a doubt; taking a slightly premature inaugural win on a strong, but not truly barn-burning run in superior conditions. There must have been scores of people watching the live feed who simply shut their laptops before the top 10 were even in the gate and just went off to the pub. Who could blame them? It looked doner than done. Then Jack Moir crossed the line just a couple of seconds back; was the impossible in fact still possible? Danny was next to blow minds, almost repeating his Champery miracle run. Finally Gwin stepped up to the plate. The last man on the mountain had the belief and Lord knows, the abilities... Enter 'Miracle run Mark II'.











Val Di Sole - ITALY - Round 7







The Grudge Match :



The final race of any season is typically one that, to understate it, you wouldn't want to miss. And in such a rare year where it's all still to play for with the titles still up for grabs in both men's and women's categories, you'd be a fool to imagine big things weren't about to go down. Oh yes, Val Di Sole, a track that never disappoints, was about to play us out in style before the 2017 credits rolled. After so long trying and a broken bones list longer than your average, fully arthritic, retired Hollywood stuntman, Myriam Nicole went up against adversaries Seagrave and Hannah to stomp her life-long ambition of winning a WC series. Then of course we had the face-off situation in the men's. Greg Minnaar, still out in front by a small margin of 30 points, looking to stave off a relentless Aaron Gwin who had just performed one of the most incredible race runs of all time at the round previous. Practice saw a mechanical failure of epic proportions for Minnaar... Did it rattle his cage, buckle his mettle? We'll never know, but in the final he found only equal misfortune and he appeared in the finish area defeated and on the rim. As ever, Gwin's run was a thing of beauty and we would be remiss in our homage to this race without also mentioning Amaury Pierron's inspired podium appearance.











Cairns - AUSTRALIA - World Champs





