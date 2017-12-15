2017 Pinkbike Awards: Enduro Race of the Year













Why it's the winner :



The Whistler stop of the Enduro World Series has fast become a classic, a race where long, technical stages demand the best from riders and their equipment. This year was no exception, and in the men's race an epic battle unfolded over the course of the day between Sam Hill and hometown-hero Jesse Melamad.







Sam Hill rocketing towards his commanding stage one win. Sam Hill rocketing towards his commanding stage one win.





Sam unleashed a scorcher on the first monstrous stage, putting nearly 18 seconds into the rest of the field, but Melamad battled back and took the next three stage wins. The race still wasn't over though – the last stage, which runs through the Whistler Bike Park, has dashed dreams before, and it nearly did the same to Melamad when he had a big crash towards the top. He somehow managed to regain his composure and continue his rush towards the finish line, where he edged out Hill for the win by 14.85 seconds.



In the pro women's race, Cecile Ravenel delivered another commanding performance, winning every single stage on her way to her sixth EWS victory of the season.







Cecile Ravenel took no prisoners, winning every single stage on her way to the top step of the podium. Cecile Ravenel took no prisoners, winning every single stage on her way to the top step of the podium. Jesse Melamed was on a mission, determined to win in front of a hometown crowd. Jesse Melamed was on a mission, determined to win in front of a hometown crowd.





It takes more than just an exciting day of racing to earn the title of Enduro Race of the Year, and in this case it was the incredible trails the cemented the win. It's no secret that Whistler, BC, has some of the best riding in the world, but this year's course selection did an especially good job of showcasing the wide variety that the area has to offer, everything from the foggy, rooty, and loamy Top of the World / Ride Don't Slide stage, to the extra-rocky and loose Howler stage. At the end of the day the dazed looks on competitors' faces said it all – that was one hell of a race, one that won't be forgotten any time soon













